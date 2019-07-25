Bachelor Farmer's Top Sommelier Erin Rolek Leaves Town

× Expand Courtesy of Bachelor Farmer Managing Partner Erin Rolek of Bachelor Farmer

Okay Minneapolis, brace yourselves, we’re gonna do that thing where we focus on how super, super proud we are that one of our own is leaving for a rockstar position on the coasts, and then in the background we're gonna stuff down our feelings of loss and abandonment because: Oof, this one hurts.

Erin Rolek, sommelier of The Bachelor Farmer for the last eight years, a 2017 Food & Wine Magazine sommelier of the year, a 2019 James Beard semifinalist nominee for best sommelier in the whole darn nation, and one of the most delightful folks you can ever find across the bar from you talking about a very idiosyncratic but stunning Pinot Noir—is leaving us.

She has been recruited by two of the world’s most esteemed woman chefs, namely Jessica Koslow of Los Angeles’ wildly influential Sqirl and Gabriela Camara of Mexico City’s beloved Contramar and San Francisco’s esteemed Cala, to lead their wine program at Onda, the superstar project coming to a Santa Monica hotel. If you’re having a lot of feelings bury them for a bit why don’t you by reading this lovely L.A. Magazine piece on how great this all will be?

“The truth of it is it’s really hard to leave this place,” Rolek told me. “I helped build it with a great group of people, and I was not looking for anything else. I never saw myself leaving. But when Jessica Koslow called me, and then flew into town, I took a month to think about the offer and I realized it was just something I had to do. The hardest thing was to let go of this place, and my partnership with Eric Dayton, he’s given me so much, taught me so much…” she trailed off, before starting to list all the people she was going to miss, which included wine distributors like Annette Peters of Bourget Imports and Eric Freeberg of New France Wines, and her team at Bachelor Farmer. “This place has not been a stepping stone for me, it’s been everything,” Rolek concluded, tearing up, and then I couldn’t handle all the big emotions so we talked about what the heck a Minnesota lady does with a significant and beautiful sweater collection when she moves to California.

Her last day at the Bachelor Farmer will be August 9th, if you want to swing by and raise a glass.

Or, drop off a resumé? I can’t help but bring up that if you’re a food and beverage type who’s been toying with a move to California, this might be a golden opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something big.

Speaking of big, TBF's wine program is being taken over by Amy Waller, who has been Rolek’s right-hand wine person for the last year, and handily won the local Somm Slam competition in 2018. Before this, Waller, who has a passion for story- and place-driven wines, worked for many years at CoV, and ran Lucia’s wine program in its final year.

In closing: Hope you appreciate all you get from us California! First Judy Garland, then the Lakers, then the Coen Brothers, now this. What do you have that we don’t, besides 840 miles of Pacific beachfront, Hollywood, and the world’s fifth-largest economy? Congrats Erin! Just never forget, Minnesota will always be a snowy wonderland with affordable housing and a gem of a friendly wine scene, raising a glass to your success.