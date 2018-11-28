Bachelor Farmer Gets a New Chef ... Finally.

× Expand Courtesy of The Bachelor Farmer

It's a long time to go chef-less. Since James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Berglund left The Bachelor Farmer over a year ago, there has been no head chef. Sam Gilman held the reins and kept the burners on, but all the while Eric Dayton was searching for a more seasoned new leader.

He found one in Johnathan Gans, a Seattle chef who has a varied resume. After earning his chops at some great places in Seattle, starting at Thierry Rautureau's Rover's and ending at the Basque standard The Harvest Vine, Gans quit the food life. He joined the financial world, which brought him to Minneapolis a few years ago.

But you know that life, it keeps pulling. Soon enough, Gans ditched the suit life and worked a stage in the dear departed La Belle Vie. From there he dipped into the food start-up world with The Fresh Connection, which was supposed to bring healthy farm fresh food to offices.

It was after that biz closed up shop, and a long trip to Vietnam, that he found his way to Eric Dayton's radar.

Gans has a clear love of Basque cooking from his time in Seattle, but what does that mean for TBF? Are we getting a Nordic-Farmer-Basque marriage?

I sat down with Dayton and Gans and asked them, was there a test meal you had to cook for the boss? "Yeah, it was supposed to be a number of dishes, half that represented me, and half that represented what I thought Bachelor Farmer was, or in what direction it could go," Gans said. "The funny thing was, they weren't all that dissimilar. There was a carrot top pesto from my garden; I did a walleye dish; a couple of things from my Spanish past; there was a whole roasted rabbit; and, because of the time of the year, we got to use both tomatoes and squash. It was really fun!" Dayton added, "It was, and everyone had already really liked Johnathan, through the interview process. Everyone was already really rooting for him, so we all hoped he wouldn't screw it up!"

I ran into Marvel Bar GM Peder Schweigert later and he asked me if I had met the new chef, then quipped, "Oh my god he made us the best rabbit dish!" Obviously, he didn't screw it up.

Gans is just freshly in the kitchen this week, so looking forward to what the winter brings!