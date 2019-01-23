A Wine Critic Searches for Bargains

When I wrote my wine book, I came up time after time against the core truth of what makes wine buying difficult: There are tens of thousands of producers worldwide, and each makes a limited amount of product, which is traded hand-to-hand in small, human transactions. For instance, a vineyard in the south of France might cover only 40 hectares, selling most of their wine locally, with only one U.S. importer in Baltimore. They take 600 cases and sell to three other states, including to a brother who moved to New Hope to be closer to his wife’s sick mother, and that’s why this one liquor store near your house has this great wine that has never, ever been reviewed in the Wall Street Journal or the Wine Advocate. Similarly, the wines that reach those pubs typically follow a similarly idiosyncratic person-to-person trail, and that’s why you can’t find them near you.

Ultimately this is something I love about wine, it’s all small scale agriculture, plus traditions, plus relationships. On the other hand it also makes wine criticism infernally difficult, a perfect critic would somehow get into tens of thousands of liquor stores and try hundreds of thousands of wines and review all of them, which isn’t how space-time works.

However, sometimes we can make space-time work a little like that! Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has teamed up with St. Louis Park’s locally-owned Liquor Boy (near the Home Depot and Costco of West End) and I’ve been swooping by there a lot, and trying different wines with a mind to find some gems to recommend to folks on a budget. Because the one thing I hear from you, dear readers, again and again is that you’re looking for bargains. Also, I believe passionately that there’s little better in life than a nice night at home around some good food and an everyday-good bottle of wine, and I want you to have that. Here are four remarkable bargains:

× Expand Liquor Boy Finca Flichman Malbec

Finca Flichman, $6

A 100 percent Argentinian Mendoza Malbec of great and focused concentration with chewy tannins and a classic leather and plum velvet core. A bargain beauty, perfect for pizza, chili, burritos, or your fanciest beef bourguignon.

× Expand Liquor Boy Faustino VII 2015 Rioja

Faustino VII 2015 Rioja, $7

A family-farm Rioja from northern Spain’s real Rioja Alavesa, this wine is all soft, leathery raspberries and mellow cinnamon, a great example of what wine critics call “old world” flavors. It calls out for braised lamb shanks or a nice piece of parmesan or manchego and your fireplace. If you’re in the mood to experiment with wine aging, this would be a great choice to tuck a case of into the basement, and try a bottle every year or two.

× Expand Liquor Boy D'Autrefois Pinot Noir

D’Autrefois 2017 Pays d’Oc Quincie, $7

One of the big arguments in wine lately has been about the way that the delicate, gossamer, well-structured side of traditional French Pinot Noir has been eclipsed in the heart of Americans by the plush, sexy, lush sort of Pinot Noir, as especially grown in Oregon. If you want to know what that delicate Pinot is like without splashing out big bucks for the good French collector stuff, try this one. I love the transparency, the glittering structure, the delicacy. If you’re looking for a house-wine for your own table, this is a great pick, it will go with everything from scallops to steak. (I never had this wine before, and learned it’s a private bottling for Total Wine that Liquor Boy then purchases because they’re allowed to do that in Minnesota. And Judd, Liquor Boy co-owner, delights in buying Total Wine’s wine and selling them at what he thinks should be the real, fair mark-up. This may be more than you want to know, but if you’ve ever wondered how you can personally benefit in the war between Total Wine and local liquor stores, now you know.)

× Expand Liquor Boy Row 503 Oregon Willamette Valley 2016 Pinot Noir

Row 503 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $20

When you want a lush and plush classic Oregon Pinot Noir but only want to pay $20, I really haven’t had anything better than this one by importer Dreyfus Ashby. Delicious, rich raspberries with a through-line of whoomping spice, it’s a nice sexy beast.

That’s what I found this month! Take that last $20, bundle it together with a couple other things I picked and you wind up with a case that averages out at $10 a bottle. Why? Because it’s long been my goal to make better drinking easier.

To celebrate this new partnership, I’ll be at Liquor Boy this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. for an event designed to demystify wine shopping. I’ll help people pick out wines, I’ve got a groovy foodie fortune-telling deck and will forecast the new wine you should try. And I’ll bring some affirmation cards in case you straight-up want to know if you’ll fall in love or get a new job. If you can’t make it, please know there are now cute little Dara Drinks tags on my favorites, and you can get them anytime. Hope to see you there!

5620 Cedar Lake Rd., St Louis Park, 952-512-2200, liquor-boy.com