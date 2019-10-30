A Bowl of Pho with Alison Roman

× Expand Cookbook author Alison Roman at Quang

While on the road tour to promote her new dinner party book, Nothing Fancy, New York Times writer and Bon Appetit contributor Alison Roman stopped in Minneapolis. And she was hungry. I caught her before one of her gigs at Grand Cafe, which drew lots of foodist young women who follow Alison's cooking tips and tricks on her Instagram.

Alison's got sass. Her vibe is easy-going and her food is less about attaining perfection and putting on airs than it is about comfort and simple elegance ("ain't no party like a dip party"), this new book talks about the art of gathering. No spoilers, but it really boils down to: collect good people, make good food, don't sweat the small stuff, and always have fun.

I figured it would be good to chat, as we are coming into Feast Season, with the woman some are calling the Millennial Martha Stewart or the next Ina Garten, so I met her at Quang.

She ate pho, I asked questions, of course we're best friends now.

How often do you have people over?

In my regular life (not on a six week book tour), I try to do it once a week. In the fall and winter I do it more often. I think inclement weather really lends to having people over because ... I don't want go out!

Do you have people bring things or are you in control?

In my own home I definitely have a control issue, I have deep control issues. It's easier for me to do it than to delegate sometimes, but I have learned to ask for help for some things, like picking herbs and finishing salads, opening wine, putting plates out. Things like that. I'm very fortunate that my friends are very generous about cleaning up. They just do it, there's no even asking.

One of the interesting things about your dinner party book is that you didn't include dinner party menus, which has kind of been the norm for these kind of books.

I didn't want to include menus, I wanted to include suggestions, just to get your mind flowing that all I need to have people over is a salad, a side, a main. I think when people look at menus, they feel trapped by them and it's challenging to see beyond them. I'd hate for someone to miss out on a really great salad just because they didn't like the stuff that it was listed with.

So it's more about flow?

Yeah, like if you have a really fatty pork shoulder make sure you have a crispy, acidic salad and keep the sides simple, maybe some beans or a side salad. Something lean like salmon, you want to load it up with richer things, maybe two salads, some grains. I always start with the main and then go backwards from there. The questions should be: Who's coming over, how many people am I trying to feed, what's the vibe, and then I go from there.

Because it's not about the grand statement. Gathering like this can happen during the week, with a two-hour window if you just relax. That's kind of the Alison Roman vibe isn't it?

Yeah, I would rather see you than not see you. I don't want to not invite you over because I'm worried of what you might think of my apartment or my execution of a dish, or like it's not clean enough or I didn't have time to make this certain thing ... no, I'd rather see you and hang out. We have what we have.

No one notices those dust bunnies after the glasses have been poured anyway.

Right? No, I am a person who will clean after a dinner party and probably not before. I might do a declutter, but the big clean comes after people. My house is my sacred space, so if you think about it as a chore, and be uptight, you're kind of missing the point.

When do you know you've won the dinner party? Like, is there a moment you hit, when you go "this was a success"?

It's when people refuse to leave. When we're sitting around the table, laughing, opening the wine we didn't even plan, when that's the only place you'd rather be. I almost don't even remember the food at the best dinner parties we've had, just how late we stayed up and the vibe, how much we laughed. I think a lot of that is in the guest list, which can be hit or miss. But I'm a big fan of intermingling friend groups. Not everyone is going to be best friends, but I'd rather have people meet each other.

Is there a perfect number?

Well, my dining table can seat eight and then I have these two other weird chairs, so I can kinda push it to ten? There's no magic number. More than ten is a cocktail party in my space.

It seems like more people, and younger people, are cooking these days. What do you think led them into the kitchen?

I just think it's a shift from always going out, it's festive and cheaper. I think going out for a group dinner with more than four people is hell, you're never going to talk to the people at the end of the table, there's always awkwardness with splitting things. People just feel more themselves at home, and they're using cooking as a form of entertainment more than they have before. You don't have to fight to get into the hot new restaurant, when the hot new restaurant is just in your home. Not that I mean to pit one experience against the other, I love going out too, it's just a different vibe. Sometimes going out is the right move, if I want to go dancing or something after dinner. Because, once I'm in, I'm in.

But I think it's about more than just staying in, right? Because we're talking about more than just Netflix + delivery + chill. It's about finding connection.

Anyone can go to a restaurant and snap a picture of food, all you need is money for that. But to actually do the thing, cook something, make it yourself, your'e doing the work, and that's really cool. I think we live in a world where the lines of reality are increasingly blurred, we live on our phones, we live on the internet (which is not a real place), it's hard to feel connected to real stuff. So when you cook something, you eat it and you feed it to people, you're like: I did real thing! And there's something that roots you, back in real life, in a way that doesn't feel like crossing something off a list, like I have to go eat at this bakery because everyone posted about it. It's a connection. To yourself and to others.

OK, we are walking into the door of Feast Season. Are you throwing a big Thanksgiving dinner this year?

I'm actually skipping it this year? Because I've already done it five times, I have a big New York Times piece coming out about it. I think I'm going to Canada instead! But I do love it, it's my favorite holiday for sure. Last year we did a really fun one at my cousin's house, but with my tour schedule I would have to fly home for one day to make it happen, so taking a break.

Is there anything you HAVE to have on your Thanksgiving table?

Stuffing. (she almost cut me off, so strongly and quickly was this said)

And is it stuffing or dressing?

Stuffing.

And is it cornbread or ...

Never! I am basic basic basic person when it comes to stuffing, I want a ton of garlic, celery, onion, maybe leeks. I want egg and stock, maybe a pinch of peppers, because I like things spicy, and then a ton of torn sourdough bread, baked with chives and parsley. Forget the dried fruit, nevermind the smoked oyster, even sausage is pushing it for me. It should just be a deeply savory, salty, crispy, bread dish.

Do you put it in the turkey?

Oh my god never. Never. It gets so soggy that way, even if you rebake it, and that's a lot of work. And I feel like the turkey doesn't roast evenly that way.

OK what the biggest dinner party sin that someone can commit, as a host?

Running out of food is really bad, I have a scarcity problem and will always over order food. But it's not hard to fix if it happens, you can always just say "oh, I have a pizza on the way" you just have to be aware. Really, nothing is unfixable. If something burns, just order take out. Also, not putting music on is a pretty big sin.

Biggest dinner party sin that someone can commit, as a guest?

People who bring wine that they are ashamed of, and I've had people do that. I've had people who are like: someone brought this crappy wine to my house, and now I'm bringing it to your house. I've had people bury it in the ice, like they're trying to hide it. But I'll call them out if I find it, "Who brought this crappy wine!" I would much rather you bring me a pack of Miller High Life. Bring me something I will actually drink. If you can't find good wine, bring something else. Maybe a succulent, I love plants.

Or, here's a thought, bring them Nothing Fancy. And do the dishes without being asked, right?