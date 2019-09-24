7ish Reasons to Come to Smoke Out this Saturday

Consider this just one last push to make sure your Saturday is as best as it can be. I wouldn't want you to waste dollars and time eating sandwiches that you can just make at home, not when chef Justin Sutherland & Friends are throwing a fall bash of such meaty proportions. Keg & Case will be jammed with good things for Smoke Out on Saturday and there are still a few tickets (though VIP is sold out). Why should you hang? Let me count the ways:

+ I'm not saying that Dave Grohl will be there ... but I'm not NOT saying it either.

+ Jon Wipfli of Animales BBQ is bringing chicken wings and a secret guest. OK, fine you broke me, it's Jack Riebel and he's making those jalapeño poppers which are fancy, but dirty fancy.

+ The Pajarito kids are cooking down a whole hog for sliders, with elote slaw and salsa matcha. You know who's smoking that pig? Charlie Torgeson of Charlie T's, though at the State Fair he's RC's BBQ (Yes, that brisket grilled cheese sitch from this year. Maybe you can stop asking me if I've recovered and ask him instead, hmmm?)

+ Molly the Fish Girl will be shucking oysters, and I'm going to help. I'm more than just charming wit, yo.

+ Because we're hospitalitarians, you walk in and get a free beer from Pryes Brewing: Miraculum, Mass Haze-teria, Royal Raspberry, and Bohemian Blonde will be there for your choosing. Also, other sips from Tito's and Jim Beam, so you know, all the major food groups.

+ Nobody is as nuts as competition BBQ kids. So let's bring 'em! Machete BBQ will be there with their competition-grade skills, and it's likely that you've never tasted their cue before. Fresh.

+ Maybe you only eat the meat that swims? JD Fratzke of Falls Landing feels ya. He'll be serving smoked whitefish sliders with pickled cabbage and pub sauce for fish eaters.

+ If you get there right on time, you'll be able to partake in the meat auction with Top Chef alum Brian Young. Bid on big fresh cuts to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities.

OK? So that's a bunch of reasons to plunk down $45 for all the meats and treats you can eat. And here's the kicker, there are so many more fun things afoot for that day. Saturday, Keg & Case, 2pm-6pm, come on along.