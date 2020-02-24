2020 Winter Restaurant Week: The Picks!!

× Expand A plate of food during Restaurant Week

Winter Restaurant Week is all about busting that rut you're in (a.k.a the couch indentation). It's your perfect moment to get out and seek a new spot, try a place you've always wanted to, without the massive financial outlay. There are three-course steak dinners for $30 on here, chums! That's crazy! But because we have 60+ restos ready to play this game with you, here are just some quick picks that might turn you one way or another.

THE NEWBIES

The newest steakhouse downtown, 801 Chophouse, is the newest kid on RW. For their $35 dinner, I would def start with the wedge salad (man, I love a wedge), then tuck into the prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes, followed by New York cheesecake. Can you even be more classic?

Baldamar, the newest steakhouse in Roseville, is a great place to day drink IMHO. Head over for a $20 lunch that should start with heirloom tomato soup, move into a freshly stacked lobster roll, and finish with a mocha mud pie. All the while you're sipping on bubbles or a Manahatten, and then you walk to a movie at the neighboring AMC. Perfect day.

Protein lovers should check out the $20 lunch at Beacon Public House, near the U of M. It starts with a grilled shrimp cocktail then flows into a flat iron steak with celery mash and veg. I'm not going to say paleo, but I'm not NOT going to say paleo.

Head south to Farmington to the Bourbon Butcher if you know what's good for you. Yes, you can have Texas Twinkies (jalapenos stuffed with brisket and cream cheese), but you can also have fired green tomatoes with ghost pepper jelly, a bourbon molasses smoked beef short rib, or a crispy chicken sandwich with pimento cheese and pickled things. You just have to choose $20 lunch or $30 dinner, or stay long enough to do both before you drive back.

Leave your laptop at home and post up at The Lynhall for a little $35 dinner of chickpea and frisee salad, cashew butter chicken and cauliflower, and a black sesame apricot torte. They have wine and cocktails too, just in case you've only ever latte'd there.

You know you can bring your furbaby to The Block and sit on their all season pooch patio? Play that whole "I gotta run home and let the dog out" thing, and roll up for a $15 lunch that includes Buffalo cauliflower or a fresh pretz with cheese sauce, and then a cheeseburger or some crispy broasted bird. The woofer can haz muttloaf.

Freshly opened a few weeks ago, Trax Burger & Bar in the North Loop is wooing you this week to leave the skyways for lunch. The $15 lunch menu gives you a choice of four sandwiches, including the luxe brisket and short rib blend double patty house burger, the same burger doused in chili, a crispy fried Drunk Chicken sammie, and the Impossible soused with dressings.

BEST OF THE REST

If you can't get away for Spring Break, at least you can get to Baja Haus for a $35 dinner that includes ceviche, diver scallops, maybe a grilled tuna steak, and some tres leches. The accompanying tequila flight might trigger you with a very specific Spring Break, circa 1989.

The Bungalow Club $35 dinner has a lot of little winners on it. I'm looking at the smoked whitefish croquettes with parm fonduta, the steelhead trout with potato salad (more steelhead please), and the polenta cottage pie has me intrigued. Can't decide? You can let the kitchen take the reigns and do four courses family style for $45!

I love the idea of February mall walkers kicking it around four levels of Bloomington real estate, and then plunking down for a $20 lunch at Cedar +Stone. Torn kale salad (because you're doing good!) then JW applewood bacon burger (because you're doing you!), closed with a chocolate pot de creme.

Man, remember when all the appetizers in the world were fried calamari? Oh, the 80's. Well you can go back, at Devil's Advocate, where they put up a crunchy, leggy, perfectly fried bunch of squid as an app choice for their $35 dinner. You do know that calamari leads to giant meatballs stuffed with mozzarella, right?

I'm rather here for the trio of cream cheese wontons on offer for Ginger Hop's $35 dinner. Way to commit! You can go for the benchmark standard version, get a little fancier with caramelized onion in the mix, or go alt-wonton and try the ones made with vegan "cream cheese" to lighten your diary load. If you're not following that up with the Sweet and Sour Supreme (with both beer battered chicken and shrimp) who even are you?

If you feel like you can never quite fully feed those hungry teens, Grill Hall Brazilian Steakhouse in Maple Grove will accept your challenge. For $35! Unlimited empanadas, unlimited salad bar, unlimited polenta and mashes potatoes, unlimited feijoada, and of course: unlimited meats from pork to lamb, to bacon wrapped chicken, to many forms of beef. But only one chocolate mousse cake for you.

Herbie's on the Park has a $20 lunch for the downtown St. Paul set. Here's what: you can take the time to have a sit-down lunch, skip Subway today, you won't get fired. And when it's a hot ham & cheese or a really stacked BLT, it's worth it.

This feels like a good week to head over to In Bloom, especially in the name of a $35 dinner. The pork chops with brussels sprouts and ama blue fondue, the carrot soup with a touch of ginger mousse and vegetable ash, or the chicken and dumpling "pot pie" with buttermilk drop biscuit are reasons enough. But so is a sweet potato creme brûlée and some goodly heat and fire smell coming off the open hearth.

Lake & Irving, you had me at miso corn chowder with pork belly. Nope, you had me at tempura portabella mushroom fries. Or, maybe it was the ginger scallion Opakapaka on the $35 dinner because red snapper seems right this week. It clearly wasn't, or was also, the churros for dessert.

Are we heading down to Legend's Club Grill for a $35 dinner while we dream of long grassy expanses and smacking golf balls? Or is it the tater kegs (tots are for the 3-par) filled with bacon and cheese, and the mushroom stuffed chicken roulade which is something you should only eat at the club?

There's a lot of great salmon among this winter's RW menus. But maybe it's time to give your favorite fish a bit of a twist. On The Lowry's $20 dinner menu, you can have your salmon pastrami-ed (seared with all the right pastrami spices) and stacked on a big ol' marble hoagie roll with slaw, avocado, and special sauce. And if you only want to dip into change, you know someone at your table is going to order the cavatappi mac 'n' cheese, so you could go halfsies.

How can I not shout out Mediterranean Cruise Cafe in Burnsville? The $10 all you can eat lunch buffet of gyros, kabobs, salad, falafel, hummus and more is a ridiculously great deal!

Moto-i is betting you can go three courses with fish for a $25 dinner (you don't even have to be Catholic and it doesn't have to be Friday). Start with the Bluepoint oysters with mango and yuzu, then swim towards the Bigeye tuna sashimi with ponzu noodles, before you catch grilled salmon with asparagus and roasted kasu cauliflower puree.

Have what you want at Pig Ate My Pizza. Their $25 dinner starts with a choice of a few apps, it's hard to go wrong with pork nuggs but can I tell you that the Caesar salad is an undersung low-key movie star?! Then it's up to you: pick a craft pizza and be well. Are you craving the Tijuana Tina with tomatillo sauce or the Big Cheeser with cheese curds and poached egg on top. My choice: Bay of Pigs which is a pickle-popped homage to a Cubano sandwich.

And sometimes you are just looking for that solid steakhouse experience, and that's Ruth's Chris. Getting in for a $35 dinner is like coming home when it means a textbook Caesar salad, a sizzling Midwest tenderloin, some King salmon with Thai chili butter, or that stuffed chicken that you could never make at home.

I feel like there's a lot of gnocchi up for grabs this RW, but if I had to choose one, it would be on the Saint Genevieve $30 dinner menu. Not JUST because I know I'd be starting this dinner out with a stellar glass of bubbly champs, but because there's a Niçoise salad calling me. And someone at my table is getting the cassoulet, of which I am stealing forkfuls, and then there's a cream puff with spiced Chantilly creme to cap off a very civilized evening.

I know, but why am I a sucker for cacio e pepe? On Tilia's $30 dinner menu is seems like such a quiet outlier, sitting there among the pork ribs with apple-fennel salad and the Cioppino brimming with seafood. But I keep coming back to look at it.

Sure, you want to do good, and you can at Tiny Diner. Their $30 dinner offers you the chance to start with a roasted beets salad (not that the Ellsworth cheese curds also offered are not good and good for you). Then you can surely tuck into their famous Macro bowl, jammed full of brown rice, broccoli, tofu, kimchi and all the things that love your body. Unless your body is smitten with the dill pickle fried chicken sandwich, which is great, because love is love.