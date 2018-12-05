2019: Year of Empanadas?

× Expand Empanadas from Boludo

It's that time of year when we start looking both backwards and forwards. What's happened in food this year? Who's changed the scene with a restaurant opening or a new food item? And what looks like it might have a bit of carry, a touch of momentum for the coming year? While it seems that everyone is tallying votes and handing out awards, I'll be over here gut-happy to make this call:

2019: Year of the Empanada

Empanada literally means "wrapped in bread", but that hardly describes the way-better-than-hot-pockets. Those little South American hand-held doughy pies of warmth and deliciousness deserve to have a breakthrough year, and we deserve to be able to eat them. Allow me to make my case in the eating of three.

× Expand Yes, get the Malbec.

Well, aren't they the darlings of the set. Facundo de Fraia is the Argentinian empanada man behind Martina restaurant: chef and buddy Daniel Del Prado lured him here just for that reason. He's branched out, with partner Teddy Kordonowy, to open this empanada shop in the former Birdie space on Nicollet. There are only a few seats, so plan takeout or stand there and shove warmly-stuffed pastry in your face. They've got five flavors on offer, from his already legendary leek and gorgonzola empanada, to chicken, beef picadillo, spinach, and jamon y queso (ham y cheese). There's a cooler full of par-baked empanadas that you can grab for later, plus six pizzas, a chorizo sandwich, and a couple of salads up for order. Also, GF-ers rejoice, you are represented. This shop is addictive and you will find yourself driving to Kingfield more often than you planned. Will they open more locations? Probably. (Closed Mondays.)

× Expand DelSur

The truck has found a home. Del Sur food truck has been on the streets since 2016, with buddies Nico Nikolov and Diego Montero offering their plump empanadas and lomito sandwiches. But good news, they recently opened a counter service cocina Argentina in a Minnetonka strip mall. It's just down from Unmapped Brewing, which seems really smart. Pop into the shop and order from nine varieties including chorizo, ham and cheese, sweet corn, mushroom, and sweet beef stuffed empanadas. You'll know which one you're about to bite into, because little pastry initials are stamped on the side (HC for ham and cheese, CH for chorizo, so pay attention). Mix and match three for $10. Maybe also get a lomito steak sandwich, which is like a torta, with all the good messy layers of veg and sauce and beef under a crusty bun. Very happy to have them in the WeSub. (Closed Mondays.)

Each Sunday at the Linden Hills Holiday Market, Quebracho sells charcuterie and pies. Belen Rodriguez's goal is to recreate the feeling of Argentina's Family Sundays. She has three kinds of empanadas: chicken with sofritto, spinach with ricotta, and Mendocino-style beef with green olives and hard egg. You will order those, and then also be spell-bound by her beautiful charcuterie and "pies" (which are meat stuffed bread slices of gorgeousness). She's got some serious kitchen cred, having cooked both locally and as an intern in Francis Mallman's 1884 Restaurante. Quebracho has popped up at Lowry Hills Meats, and will fill special orders for you if you can't make it on Sundays, but the ultimate goal is to open a permanent shop in the near future. So go order all her food so we can have nice things in 2019.