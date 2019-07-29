2019 State Fair Beer List

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams State Fair beer

HOLY MOLY kids, there are 53 totally new and fun bevvies to be found at the Minnesota State Fair this year!! Plus there are still 27 returning beverages found only at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Call them stunt beers, call them crapht beers, just call them the cool refreshers that are going to rinse down some cheese curds in under a month.

The following 53 brand-new beverages are premiering at the 2019 fair:

Berry Go Round Sour

A mixed-culture Berliner Weise aged for more than a year in 80-year-old cypress wood layering tanks before being refermented on raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries. The beer is refreshingly tart and dry, bursting with fruit flavors atop the lemony based beer. 5.0% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Berry Manilow

This thirst-quenching elixir starts with a lightly hopped brew, blended with Utepils' housemade lemonade and a splash of puréed raspberries. 4.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Utepils Brewing. At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Blood Orange Freewheeler

Freewheeler Dry Apple Cider is sweetened with freshly pressed blood orange for a tart and effervescent taste. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Canoe Paddler Kölsch

This German-style Kölsch is brewed with rye and is slightly spicy yet smooth. 5.0% ABV. 11 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. At the Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer

This gluten-free hard seltzer is crafted with all-natural cherries. It's light, refreshing and full of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs.’ 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Cherry Passion Fruit Tart Ale

Balancing hints of citrus with generous additions of tart cherry and passion fruit, this thirst-quenching ale is designed for summer with notes of tropical sweet, tart and plum from the Belgian yeast. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Coco-Lime Wit

A blend of lime- and coconut-infused witbier and tart wheat beer yields this fruity, balanced summer sipper. 5.2% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fair State Brewing Cooperative. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Cotton Candy Cream Ale

A fun and refreshing take on a State Fair classic fare, this cream ale is infused with the flavors of fresh-spun cotton candy. 5.0% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Please note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (with the exception of the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 1 when admission is free).

Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA

A pint of nostalgia, bold and refreshing, is rimmed with pink cotton candy sugar. This IPA combines your favorite childhood treat with your favorite adult pastime. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Country Rosé Spritzer

This rosé spritzer, reminiscent of the Italian countryside, is infused with hibiscus and topped with a splash of soda. 5.5% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Crop Duster Lager

A regular American lager made for drinking at a regular American pace, made with real corn, the old-fashioned way. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fair State Brewing Cooperative. At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End

Dreamsicle Hard Malt

A spin on a classic malt, the Dreamsicle Hard Malt is a sweet treat that starts with blood orange hard Italian soda and is blended together with vanilla ice cream. The beverage is made with Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Elderflower Wheat Ale

A showcase of Minnesota-grown ingredients, this ale pairs locally grown wheat with Triple Pearl hops from Mighty Axe Hops Farm for a soft melon and sweet citrus flavor. It’s finished with hand-harvested native elderflower for a light, clean and well-balanced flavor with notes of freshly baked bread, herbs, cut hay and meadow flowers. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Able Seedhouse + Brewery. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Four Seam Screamer

This West Coast-inspired IPA was brewed with the help of former Minnesota Twins All-Star pitcher, Glen Perkins. It delivers straight-down-the-middle hop flavor, with tropical notes of orange, mango and pineapple and a dry, crisp finish. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Funnel Cloud F2 Ale

With notes of lightly toasted bread, caramel and vanilla, this not-too-sweet copper-colored ale is inspired by classic State Fair funnel cakes. 5.2% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Great Minnesota Citra-gether IPA

This Citra-hopped IPA has a bright citrus, tangerine and slightly nutty profile. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612Brew. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

The Great Minnesota Handshake

Step right up for a sessionable strawberry milkshake cream ale with big strawberry fruit flavor and a touch of vanilla. 5.2% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company and The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Honey Bee Lavender Honey Mead

This mead features sparkling honey with a touch of lavender, fermented to a semi-sweet effervescent finish. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Kirby Pucker #34 Arnie Palmer

This third in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It's brewed with loose-leaf tea, lemon zest and lemon juice with a hint of sweetness. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Lavender Lemonade Bubble Trouble

Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine accented with lavender-infused lemonade creates a fragrant, bubbly cocktail. It's garnished with a pinch of fresh lavender and served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Leinenkugel's Hefeweizen

This German-style Hefeweizen has a banana-like aroma and a spicy clove finish. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. At the Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Lemon Drop Shandy

This refreshing wheat ale is brewed with lemon juice and honey, making it a slightly sweet, sessionable shandy. 5.2% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Tin Whiskers Brewing Company. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Lemon Meringue Pie Ale

A blonde ale with notes of bright citrus, this take on a classic dessert features toasted malts that give way to a hint of pie crust. 5.0% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End

Mango Medusa

One sip of this bright and zesty beer can melt even the stoniest of hearts. The mango-infused ale is light and fruity with a pop of tart flavor. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Mango Star

This session IPA is twice dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo hops and fruited with mango purée. It shines with notes of bright hops and tropical fruit to light up your palate. 4.9% ABV. 37 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Michelada

A south-of-the-border beverage, the Michelada is Michelob Golden Light mixed with hot sauce, lime juice and a blend of spices. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Mighty Magenta Dragon Fruit IPA

From the minds of two State Fair homebrew blue-ribbon winners, this fluorescent magenta beast gushes with exotic dragon fruit and juicy New World hops, all supported by 100% Minnesota malt. It features notes of passion fruit, mango and red berries, with a dank, crisp and dry finish. So settle in. Buckle up. And enjoy the ride. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Mini-Sotan IPA

This American-style IPA features a new experimental hop and Cascade hops, along with a complex blend of British, American and German malts. The result showcases a golden color with intense aromas of pineapple, grapefruit and apricot, leading to flavors of English biscuits, breadcrust and sweet citrus. It's wonderfully clean in bitterness with a refreshing finish and thirst-quenching nature. 4.0% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage. At Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar

Minnesota Mimosa

A breakfast classic served all day, Cannon River Edelweiss sparkling wine is topped with orange juice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

MN Brew Together Orange Dreamsicle IPA

This Orange Dreamsicle-style IPA is brewed with Minnesota barley and wheat malt, a bit of milk sugar and vanilla bean, then dry-hopped with Lotus and Citra cryo hops. It's cool and creamy with a touch of acidity and an orange citrus hop aroma. 5.5% ABV. Brewed as a collaboration between Modist Brewing Co. and Barrel Theory Beer Company of Minneapolis, Minn., and St. Paul, Minn., respectively. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

MN Haze

With notes of citrus and tropical fruit, this 100% Minnesota-grown hazy IPA is brewed with Mighty Axe hops and Vertical Malt malted barley. 6.8% ABV. 44 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Nordic Strawberry Blonde Ale

This easy-drinking berry brew is made for Minnesota Nordics. It’s light, smooth and refreshing. 5.6% ABV. 16 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing Company. At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End

Northstar Frosé Blanc

A refreshing frozen blend of guava purée; lemon, orange and passion fruit juices; and Round Lake Winery's Skinny Dipping Tropical Passion white wine. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Onesie, Twosie LuLu Lucky

This juicy, hazy, hop-forward IPA has bright tropical fruit aromas and a soft pillowy body. 6.8% ABV. 62 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Orange Push-Up Pop

Bringing you right back to summer vacation with that perfect cool treat in your hand, this pale ale features bright citrus and tropical fruit notes that are matched with a refreshingly light malt body, finished with orange cream and lactose, and rimmed with zesty orange sugar. 5.0% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Peaches & Cream Ale

Deep gold in color, this spin-off of the popular Castle Danger Cream Ale has a hint of malty aroma and a slightly sweet creamy texture with a balanced bitterness, finishing smooth and clean. The addition of juicy peach enhances the sweet aromas and flavors without being too overpowering. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

People Watcher

This medium-bodied dry pilsner features notes of grapefruit and orange. Grab a bench and watch the crowd pass by as you sip this brew. 6.0% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co. At Aldo’s, Sabino’s, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

Pomegranate Bubbly Mojito

This cool and crisp take on a mojito is a combination of mint, lime and a twist of tart pomegranate with the snappy and sweet effervescence of Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Prickly Pear IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this approachable, easy drinking IPA is fruited with prickly pear purée. 5.5% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Red Wine Sorvino

The intense strawberry and jam flavors of Cannon River's GoGo Red wine are complemented by a dollop of sweet and tart housemade berry sorbet gelato. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Rosa Fresca

This bright thirst-quencher begins with Mexican Honey Light and is finished with hibiscus and lime for a pink, rosy hue with notes of citrus and sweetness. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

The Shandlot Mixed Berry Shandy

“The sultan of suds,” “The colossus of quenchers,” “The GREAT Shandino.” This delicious lemony concoction is a classic summery brew infused with a mouthwatering blend of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Sideshow Spritzer

This light and dry sparkling lager has delicate tropical notes of passion fruit and mango with a crisp finish. 5.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Slushy LuLu Limoncello

Road Rash Shandy Apple is combined with zesty and juicy lemon, then frozen into a Limoncello-style slushy. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Sparkling Honey Hive

Fresh honey from canola pollinators is brewed with a touch of cane sorghum and lightly sweetened with dandelion honey. A sharp honey nose gives way to a lingering eucalyptus aroma, while the flavor of vanilla is balanced with a delicate honey backbone. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Strawberries and Mint Bubbly Mojito

This take on a mojito features juicy strawberry, bright lime and mint flavors dancing together with Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Strawberry Blonde

This fruity American blonde ale has a delicate fragrance of German noble hops, a touch of white wheat and a strawberry purée to create a crisp and smooth sipper. 4.8% ABV. 29 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Please note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (with the exception of the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 1 when admission is free).

Summer Luv'n Orange IPA

Combining Bent Paddle's flagship Bent Hop Golden IPA with a burst of orange and tangerine infusion, as well as highlighting the hop build, make this a perfect beer for summer days and nights. Each glass is rimmed and garnished with sweet orange candy. 6.2% ABV. 68 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Summer Sunset Frosé

A refreshing and rosy blend of peach juice, strawberry juice and Round Lake Winery's Frontenac Gris. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Sunset Rosé Wine

Part of the Parley Vue Rosé series, this not-too-sweet sipper has notes of strawberry, chokecherry, cranberry and watermelon rind. Made in Waconia, Minn., by Parley Lake Winery. At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Please note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (with the exception of the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 1 when admission is free).

Toasted Pumpkin Seed Ale

A traditional lager with a toasty, roasty pumpkin seed flavor. 3.9% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Very Berry Frozen Hard Seltzer

A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with flavors of ripe summer berries begging to be sipped on a hot summer day. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

White Claw Red Bull Slushie

Refreshing Black Cherry White Claw Hard Seltzer is mixed with energizing Coconut Berry Red Bull for a fabulous summer sipper. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

The following 27 returning beverages are found only at the 2019 fair:

Blue Raspberry Slushy

Country White Wine infused with blue raspberry flavor make for a cool, drinkable slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Blueberry Pomegranate Wine Slushie

Blueberry wine is mixed with pomegranate flavors and blended into a cool slushie. Wine made in Laporte, Minn., by Forestedge Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Cake’d Up Celebration Beer

This deep-fried cake-flavored beer is a lightly hopped ale featuring a distinct vanilla aroma with a sweet cake-like finish. 5.0% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End

Candy Apple Hard Cider

Starting as freshly pressed Midwestern Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples, this original is a first sip of fall. To add body and character, the apples are blended with brewed cane sorghum and Willamette hops, and then fermented using a fruit-forward wine yeast. Finally, it's sweetened using cauldron-cooked wet caramel and carbonated to a bubbly effervescence. The result is a caramely crisp apple flavor with a not-too-sweet drinkability. Each pint is garnished with a caramel-drizzled apple slice. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Cherry Wine Slushy

Cherry flavor infused with Country White Wine to make a refreshing summer slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

Honoring two State Fair traditions – chocolate chip cookies and craft beer – this sweet sipper with a malty backbone is golden tan in color and features hints of chocolate and vanilla. Each glass is rimmed with semi-sweet chocolate. 5.2% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble

This sparkling Edelweiss wine is infused with a State Fair classic – cotton candy. Watch your drink fizz before your eyes as sparkling wine is poured over cotton candy. It's finished off with a cotton candy garnish. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Dill Pickle Kölsch

A crisp and refreshing Kölsch-style beer infused with fresh dill and cucumber from the Saint Paul Farmers Market. It's garnished with a dill pickle and a cube of Havarti dill cheese. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Tin Whiskers Brewery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Frosé Wine Slushie

This slushie blends rosé wine with a watermelon twist. Wine made in Red Wing, Minn., by Falconer Vineyards Winery & Cidery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Frozen Grain Belt Blu or Schell’s Sangria Toppers

These mainstay beers that once debuted at the Minnesota State Fair are frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At the Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Funnel Cake Cream Ale

Reminiscent of a State Fair classic, this lightly hopped cream ale is bright and refreshing with a sweet finish. Flavors give the beer a taste of gooey dough with a crispy crust, apple pie filling and a dusting of powdered sugar. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Milwaukee, Wis., by Lakefront Brewery. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Grapefruit Ode IPA

Castle Danger has infused refreshing grapefruit into its classic Ode IPA for a hoppy yet fruity beer. With many tropical flavors and aromas, the citrus notes are at the forefront of this balanced IPA sure to please all craft beer lovers. 7.0% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Key Lime Pie

A refreshing squeeze of Key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with sugar. 4.5% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers & Nelson streets

LimeLight

The crisp and refreshing LimeLight has a slight agave sweetness, partnered with a citrusy punch of lime and a hint of sea salt to create a balanced, drinkable brew. 5.2% ABV. 10-15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Maple Bacon Brown Ale

This richly colored brown ale is brewed with Minnesota maple syrup for hints of sweetness and balanced with smoky malts. Each glass is paired with a crispy smoked bacon slice. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Mini Donut Beer

This creative beer’s warm tan color, malty base and natural flavors are reminiscent of a fresh State Fair mini donut. This sweet, summer sipper has enough rich flavor not to overwhelm the palate. Each glass is served rimmed with cinnamon sugar to enhance the aromas. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Minnesota Mule Cider

A play on a favorite cocktail, this gluten-free cider starts with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples and is transformed by adding loads of hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The result is a little spicy, a little citrusy and a whole lot refreshing. 7.0% ABV. Brewed in Webster, Minn., by Sweetland Orchard. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble

This twist on a classic cocktail uses sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer and sweet lime to create a perfectly refreshing drink. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Orange Cream Ale

Deep gold in color with a soft malty aroma, this dreamy ale is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Original Beergarita

Award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix is frozen and blended with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, a golden-hued American wheat beer with a touch of Wisconsin honey. Reviews have hailed the Beergarita as “refreshing, light and drop-dead delicious.” This south-of-the-border-inspired thirst quencher is also available in strawberry and mojito flavors, and can be made gluten-free. Honey Weiss brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Peaches & Gris Wine Slushie

Frontenac Gris wine is blended with a peach twist for a perfect summer slushie. Wine made in Stillwater, Minn., by Saint Croix Vineyards. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Raspberry Hard Cider

A blend of Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples is brewed with a touch of sorghum to add body, and then fermented dry for a tart, crisp apple flavor. Fresh raspberry purée in the brewing process sweetens the cider with a ripe berry flavor. Garnished with fresh raspberries. Gluten-free. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Raspberry Wine Slushie

A refreshing summer treat, this slushie is blended with raspberry wine. Wine made in Chisago City, Minn., by WineHaven Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Red Sangria Slushy

This red sangria slushy is mixed with Country Red Wine and Ratafia Wine to make a unique, flavorful treat. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

S'Mores Beer

Vienna, Munich and Caramel malts combine to give this amber ale its distinct smooth and approachable character, with flavors of graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and a hint of smoke. Each glass is rimmed with chocolate and crushed graham crackers, and topped with a marshmallow. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Sociable Mimosa or Bellini

Orange juice purée is mixed with Sociable Cider Werks Freewheeler to make a refreshing mimosa or bellini. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Uff-da Ale

This easy-drinking ale’s crisp and slightly tart flavors harmonize with honey aromas to make it the ultimate Norwegian-inspired session beer. It's brewed with locally malted Rahr pilsner and wheat malts, a dash of honey malt, German Hallertau Magnum hops, Minnesota’s own Norsland Lefse, and Scandinavian lingonberries. Each is garnished with fresh lingonberries and a crispy lefse chip. 4.7% ABV. 21 IBUs. Brewed in St. Cloud, Minn., by Beaver Island Brewing Co. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods