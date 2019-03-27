2019 James Beard Award Finalists

× Expand Diane Moua, Lisa Carlson, Jamie Malone, Ann Kim, Christina Nguyen, Carrie Summer, Karyn Tomlinson: badass local women of food!

When I snapped this picture on Monday morning, I didn't know that THREE of these local chefs would be repping our towns at the 2019 James Beard Awards in Chicago on May 6th. (And the others? Nevermind that one already has a Beard nomination, another is the Princess of Pork, and the other two are formidable leaders in the Women Chefs & Restaurateurs org.)

After a delightful long list of semi-finalists gave the cities some love, the short list was, well ... shorter. But no less thrilling.

Dominating the Best Chef Midwest category are:

Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe (and Eastside)

Ann Kim, Young Joni (and Pizzeria Lola + Hello Pizza + what's next in Uptown)

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai (and Hola Arepa)

They're up against Michael Corvino of Corvino in KC, and Michael Gallina of Vicia in St. Louis. I can't possibly game this one with a bet, other than it's clearly Ladies Night.

The Sioux Chef Sean Sherman will be honored on May 5th at the JBF Leadership Awards, so no matter what, it's a great MN showing.

We'll be watching online on May 6th, kick it ladies.