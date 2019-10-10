2019 Fall Restaurant Week: The Picks!

You all know that fall is the best season, right? Not only for chunky sweater weather, but for all the good squash soups and brussels on the Fall Restaurant Week menus!! Let's get at it.

NEWBIES!

You don't have to be a golfer to appreciate The Brooklyn's big ol' stacked to the rafters clubhouse sandwich on the $15 lunch menu.

The wild rice celery root soup seems the right starter at The Bungalow Club, but how will you choose between the grilled meatballs with corn veloute and the squash cannelloni on the $35 dinner menu?

A trip out to the Caribbean Smokehouse in Stillwater will be rewarded with some smokehouse gumbo, St. Louis ribs, or short rib hotdish topped with tater tots. Worth the drive.

Cream cheese wontons, a Korean fried chicken bowl with gojuchang, and a brownie with matcha ice cream is yours for $15 dinner at Uptown's new hotspot ENJI.

Don't make the gods pissy, head over the Erik the Red for Thor's smash burger with thick-cut bacon, smoked cheddar, and fried onion strings dripping with Nordic BBQ sauce. On both the $15 lunch and $25 dinner menu.

Mall walkers and shoppers at Ridgedale will be happy to hear that Field Day is offering a fresh lemonade, salad/wrap/grain bowl, and bakery item for $15 all day long.

Both of the Good Earth restos, in Edina and Roseville, will feed your healthy side at a $15 dinner with Wild Acres turkey meatloaf or a planet burger slider, while leaving the fat in your wallet.

Can you believe that Maple Grove has another Brazilian steakhouse churrascaria? The Grill Hall is here for your massive salad bar and unlimited meats needs. For your $35 dinner, you can have unlimited empanadas, cheese bread, salad bar, and meats from sausage, to chicken, to picanha beef sirloin and leg of lamb. A deal among deals.

Is there any place you'd really rather be than a restaurant with an open hearth? In Bloom is in the game this year with a $35 dinner menu that includes Brussels with smoked blue cheese, a pork chop with rapini, chicken thighs with barley leek risotto, and a hazelnut chocolate cake with banana mascarpone to top it off. Fire smells for free.

I am fine with staring at the rolling hills of Legends Club Grill as long as I have some braised beef short ribs with mashed sweet potato or maybe a scallop risotto in front of me. And roasted apple tacos to cap off that $30 dinner? Ok.

Pittsburgh Blue is on board, both Edina and Maple Grove locations, to save you from boring desk lunch. Pop in for a $20 three-course menu of French onion soup, lobster mac-n-cheese or a hot turkey sandwich with mashed po, and a bundt cake. Better than a vending machine lunch again.

New kid on the 50th & France block, Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine, is starting strong with a $30 dinner and a $15 lunch that includes chicken tikka lababdar, their take on butter chicken served with saffron rice.

And welcome W. A. Frost to RW! The Cathedral Hill grand dame is set with a $25 lunch that includes bacatini with port wine meatballs, and a $35 dinner where you can choose between a pork porterhouse with poached pears and a bistro steak with roasted marrow potatoes. Swoon.

BEST OF THE REST

LOVING this date night idea from 4Bells, which puts a dinner for two at $65 with a grilled whole fish to share, or a meat plate with mesquite smoked brisket, Carolina pulled pork buns, apple smoked sausage with greens and cornbread. You can still do a single $35 dinner, but go find a friend.

Cauliflower heads may report to Al Vento for their $35 dinner might start with roasted cauliflower with agro dolce and pistachios. The smart follow to that is gnocchi with foraged mushrooms and sage and goat cheese, unless it's the Alaskan halibut with sweet corn risotto.

Move right past Halloween and into Christmas at Betty Dangers Country Club. The festively decked halls are hosting a $30 dinner with How the Guac Stole Christmas, Thanksgiving Leg Leftover, Almost Jewish and Not Quite Mexican Lasagna, and of course Christmas Sugar Cookie Dough.

Campiello's $35 dinner menu has me in a lock. I would happily eat some chicken Parmigiana with buffala mozz, and cavatelli with spicy lamb bolognese, and a melanzani eggplant situation, but I guess I'd have to choose.

There are two items on the $35 dinner menu at Esker Grove that I kept coming back to. There's just not enough kohlrabi salad with smoked gouda and celery root around. Ditto on an entree of golden beets with Roman gnocchi and pistachio.

The $30 dinner at Giulia has their cacio e pepe. Done and done.

There's a lot to like on the Lake & Irving menus. Fried wild rice under misoyaki salmon, Revier Farms beer tartare and long ribs, that burger at lunch, and a maple bourbon pot de creme that seems to be calling my name.

Sometimes you might need a shiny distraction so that you don't have to get into rush hour traffic at the end of your downtown work day. Let Mercury's $30 dinner menu be that shiny thing: lobster bisque, bolognese, lemon tart leads to open lanes.

Tuscan white bean and kale soup sounds like the perfect warmer at Rinata. Move through the rest of the four course $35 dinner as so: cacio e pepe squash pappardelle, chicken saltimbocca, then apple crostata FTW.

I feel like you haven't been to Smith & Porter, and you need a reason to get out of the rut. Could housemade tots with walleye, potatoes, gruyere, and roasted tomato remoulade be the reason? Or carrot cake with whipped cream cheese frosting? Both on a $30 dinner menu?

Important to know: Stella's Fish Cafe has always had a TON of great choices for their RW eaters, but this year they have upped their game. For a $5 upgrade to their $35 dinner menu, you can choose a lobster boil or snow crab boil as your main.

If you work downtown and you are not seeing this porchetta sandwich (pulled pork shoulder, cotto ham, provolone, giardiniera on house made ciabatta) on the $25 lunch menu at Tavola as a goal, you need new goals.

Cozy, thy name is Tria. Whether that means pan roasted half-chicken, bourbon glazed pork chop, or walleye with buerre noisette and bacon brussles: tuck in.