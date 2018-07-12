2018 Summer Restaurant Week: The Picks

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Table at Heirloom restaurant Heirloom

Let's get crackin', it's Summer Restaurant Week starting on Sunday! That means there are plates and plates of deals and deals to be had all over town. Time to get out of your dining rut and into some summer suppers.

NEW to Restaurant Week

4Bells might be the first ones to offer seafood loaded bouillabaisse on a rooftop for your $35 dinner. Take in views and get a Negroni slushy for the full package.

Sneaking into a speakeasy is sanctioned at Al's Place in Northeast. Your $25 dinner could easily be made of meatballs, aglio olio linguine with shrimp, and a side of gangster chic.

Welcome Boca Chica to the stage. With a $25 dinner that could include queso fundido, tamales mojado, chile relleno among other things. Plus check out the bonus drink specials for RW: $5 cucumber margarita or michelada.

Guys, Chino Latino is in the mix! They're doing it family style, so dinner is $45 for two people and can include potstickers, pork belly steam buns, chicken or beef lo mein, orange chicken, among other things.

Bring your best F. Scott and Zelda game to The Commodore for a $35 dinner that starts with a fresh panzanella salad, moves to a hunk of halibut, and finishes with a little strawberry budino.

For your $25 dinner at El Burrito Mercado, you'll can bust out of the taco rut by choosing rich and fragrant mole poblano with chicken or the heart-warming guisado stew platter which comes with two sides.

Take in the Sculpture Garden before dinner at Esker Grove. Pick the cucumber salad with chickpeas, melon, and feta, followed by bass with yellow tomato, fennel and saffron for a summery $35 dinner.

This is the seasonal type of cooking where Heirloom shines. I am all about a chilled potato leek soup leading into one of the best roast chickens in the cities, atop summer vegetables. This is a fresh ingredient-laden $35 dinner for sure.

Swivel your diner stool for Hi-Lo Diner's $15 lunch. And isn't it really brunch if you start with a Lo-Stack and move on to Hash Stuffed Hash? Or go fully awake with Top the Tater fries and a crispy chicken sandwich.

If you haven't made it to the beautiful Japanese restaurant called Kado no Mise, this is a great chance. The three courses represent the three parts of the restaurant complex. Wagyu beef skewer from the whisky bar, sushi from the sushi bar, and mochi dessert from the kaiseki tasting menu. All for $35. (OR pop in for $10 lunch of a chirashi bowl of rice and sashimi).

The new InterContinental Hotel at the airport is just freshly opened, and hoping you'll swing by La Voya for a little $30 dinner that requires no boarding pass. Who needs to travel when you can have a dinner of lobster bisque with MN hard cider, Red Lake walleye with lentils, and a chocolate cake with maple caramel? You only ever leave to remember how good we have it here.

The Marsh restaurant invites you to eat healthy and eat well. At the $15 lunch or $30 dinner I'd be eyeing up that mushroom-leek veggie lasagna.

Out in Hopkins, Pub 819 is ready to offer Mexican street corn, Nordeast brussels, and poké bowls for a truly global approach to $15 lunch and $20 dinner.

Red Rabbit in North Loop is putting their burrata into a fat raviolo, meaning a single luscious stuffed pasta.Then they're dressing the whole biz with pickled rhubarb and rhubarb gastrique for maximum summer vibes on the $35 menu.

Stray Dog on East Hennepin (the old Bulldog) is all about meat lovers at the $15 lunch featuring the Rooster burger (that's beef, not bird, with spicy rooster sauce). But the $25 dinner is all about vegan love, starting with Fake Tartare of Impossible "meat" and followed by a house-made BBQ vegan burger.

BEST of the REST

If you're going for enchiladas, do the chicken mole enchilada at Baja Haus on their $30 dinner menu, because you can buffer that baddie with a mezcal/tequila/agave flight. Also, choose the Baja poke, because it's pretty AND tasty.

Bloomington Chop House is clearly going all in on smokehouse treats for RW. All over the $15 lunch and $30 dinner menus you'll find a Texas Caesar with smoked chicken, racks of ribs, brisket on platters and sandwiches, and even a vegan Korean "short rib" as an option.

I am particularly drawn to the corn and pancetta pizzetta and the spicy lamb Bolognese cavatelli on the Campiello $30 dinner menu. I know people love that half porchetta sandwich with an Italian chopped salad for $15 lunch, I'm just thinking dinner.

The $30 dinner menu at Cast & Cru seems all summer fresh. Tuna crudo with watermelon radish, flank steak roulade with mushrooms and arugula, heirloom tomato napoleon, even a summer yogurt cheesecake with blueberry rhubarb compote and lemon verbena truffle.

At Corner Table, the $35 dinner menu is a quandry. Should I get the green sorrel soup with salmon and chive blossoms or the Swedish meatball with dill and pickled blueberries? Order the chickpea crepe with zucchini and goat cheese or the braised lamb cavatelli? Go with friends, order it all.

FireLake in downtown Minneapolis is doing a Meat + 3 for their $15 lunch. I might pick BBQ smoked pork shoulder then choose succotash, black eyed peas, and cornbread for my three.

Peach toast with Cambozola and a salmon burger with avocado on ciabatta for $15 lunch at Herbie's on the Park? Brooksie never had it so good.

Here's a tip for Lake & Irving's $20 lunch menu. Start with the gazpacho, all summery and light with seasonal corn to make you feel refreshed. Then get down with the luxe burger with black summer truffles and foie gras butter on brioche. The gazpacho cancels out the calories, duh! Also, this is a three-course lunch, mochi is your dessert—winner.

Might be a good week to go check out what the new chefs are cooking over at Lela. I'd pop in for a $15 lunch of those lobster deviled eggs followed by fire-grilled shrimp salad with arugula, mushrooms, and corn. Or maybe for that coriander and chili crusted pork chop on the $35 dinner menu.

I'm easily skipping out of office time to get to $20 lunch on Mallory's rooftop in Hudson, and I'm starting with either house-made tots or Ellsworth cheese curds battered with New Glarus beer, before moving on to a smoked turkey cranberry club or the 1/2 lb. Pueblo burger.

Get out to Wayzata to see what Lenny Russo has been crafting at ninetwentyfive. The $35 dinner starts with a field green salad with hazelnuts and tarragon, then moves to a whole wheat cacio e pepe dish with whey carrot sauce and smoked oyster mushrooms. Finish off with strawberry cake and walk by the lake.

Reminder: Pig Ate My Pizza throws down a RW lunch of a classic pizza and house brownie for $15. Go chat them up about all their new plans.

Tullibee in the Hewing Hotel has a Mangalitsa pork chop with baby fennel and smoked cherries on their $35 dinner menu. That might be enough to get me there fork in one hand, cold Old Fashioned in the other.

You want choice? You want to go with a huge group and rotate those plates? Head to Twin Cities 400 Tavern for a $15 lunch or $25 dinner that let's you haggle between Wild Acres turkey burger, quarter rotisserie chicken, beer brined wings, fennel sausage pizza, fish n chips, among other tasty sounding plates.

Book your table(s) now!

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.