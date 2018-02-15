2018 James Beard Award Long List: Is This Year of the Woman?!

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Jamie Malone at Grand Cafe

My friends, the James Beard Semifinalist List, colloquially known as the Long List, is out! Let me help you read it with the Minneapolis-St. Paul lens.

Big national news? That would be Minnesota women—the Grand Café by Jamie Malone is nominated for Best New Restaurant in the whole darn country. Nice! Other national nominees include Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart for best baker in the whole entire country, Nancy St. Pierre for best service in the whole country at 112 Eatery, and Diane Yang of Spoon & Stable for best pastry chef in America. Joining our local year-of-the-woman lineup is Alex Roberts of Alma for best chef in the country. Wow! Take a bow everyone, these are big props.

In the Best Chef: Midwest category, below I've cut-and-pasted the entirety of category in which we battle with the Dakotas, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Missouri, and so tend to do pretty well. I see one very big and exciting development on this list in the elevation of newcomer Christina Nguyen to the top ranks. This is the first time our Hai Hai and Hola Arepa chef is getting the recognition she deserves. Jamie Malone is nominated for Grand Café—there's a lotta buzz around Malone, and she's the only person to appear on the long list twice. Ann Kim of Young Joni and Pizzeria Lola is nominated—every national food person I know in town for the Super Bowl was at Young Joni and raving good things, and it's had a lot of national press, which helps.

Then we have a few chefs who have been nominated a few times before, representing some of our best restaurants. Namely Thomas Boemer of Corner Table & Revival, Steven Brown of Tilia and St. Genevieve, and Lisa Carlson of the Chef Shack truck-and-brick-and-mortar empire. (Yes, for those of you counting at home, we're now up to 7 female nominees, 3 male.) Then we've got Minneapolis bigwig Jay Sparks, formerly of the D'Amico empire, nominated for his Lovechild restaurant out in La Crosse, so you can count that as the Twin Cities if you want. Finally, Gavin Kaysen, is nominated for Spoon and Stable. Will he definitely without question win, because everybody in New York, where most of the voters are, knows him and loves him? Or will he definitely and without question win because Spoon and Stable and Bellecour are undeniably our top restaurants, which they are? Time will tell. In any event, all told there are 7 female James Beard nominees from the Twin Cities, and 5 or 6 men, depending on how you want to count. That's unprecedented. How fitting that we have the Women Chefs and Restaurateurs conference here in April.

Congrats to all! And as a side note to the nominees: Break out the champagne tonight! Don't feel like you have to wait for the short list. Life is too short and this is a big honking deal. Celebrate.

Best Chef: Midwest