2017: Year of the Mural

Dear Instagram,

Like everyone, I am still mad at you for making me drink that Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino that gave me a headache for two days. And why did you force everyone to put food coloring in bagels? These were terrible ideas that we were powerless to resist because there had been nothing to photograph all day! But then, as I reflected on this year in restaurants so far, I got to thinking about how you have also created a boom in local murals.

Consider: The cute stairway mural by Lisa Troutman at neighborhood gem Bar Brigade.

Mural in the stairway at Bar Brigade The mural in the stairway

The stunning Adam Turman murals at 4 Bells and those gorgeous crows he did at the downtown Minneapolis Radisson Red:

Photo by Peter Crouser

The Erin Sayer mural at the new Trapeze Champagne bar—and wait till you see her jellyfish one at upcoming Octo Fishbar.

Mural at Trapeze, the Bubbly Bar at Cafe Barbette

The Pajarito Kyle Holdridge mural—Holdridge is also the artist that completed that staggeringly enormous and cool Red Wing silo mural as well.

Why, Instagram, when I think of all the murals you have inspired around town just so people can have really good places to take selfies, I feel really happy about you and forget that you have forced chefs to paint a lot of really dumb swooshes on plates that have no culinary purpose.

So thank you! We'll call it even between us for now. But fair warning: If you bring food coloring to my pizza, it's war.