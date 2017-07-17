2017 Summer Restaurant Week: The Picks

× Expand Wise Acre Eatery Restaurant Week July 2017

Summer Restaurant Week is already under way! You have through Friday night to choose your two- and three-course meal destinations. Check out who's new to the game and what's looking good from those summer kitchens.

NEW

Here's some brilliance at Blackbird, wine pairings are included in the price of the $20 lunch or $35 dinner! And then there's so much good to be found: sugar snap pea salad, artichoke toast with grilled asparagus and avocado, walleye with fennel confit and chermoula—all with their own wines.

This is fun too. It's Greek to Me is playing to your snacky summer life by offering a $30 dinner of appetizers. Choose a glass of wine or beer, any two apps (which includes the spread sampler), dessert, and traditional Greek coffee service. Go with two friends and dominate the list of 9 app choices.

In the re-done Marquette Hotel, Jacques' is debuting their new look along with a new menu. That safrron tagliatelle with fennel sausage, broccoli rabe, and pesto sounds like a big winner on the $35 dinner menu.

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse is on the Bunker Hills golf course, so you could go smack golf balls before your $10 lunch or $20 dinner. And that dinner? It could include and half rotisserie chicken or a bone-in rib pork chop, plus apps and dessert. For $20.

McKinney Roe is your chance to go check out the new East Town area without having a stadium ticket. Go for a three-course lunch for $25 or dinner for $35, get some shrimp and corn ceviche or a NY strip with grilled broccolini, and then lay down in park across the street. We won't judge.

There's a fresh new vibe in the Le Meridien Hotel thanks to Mercy. You can slip in before of after a show for $35 dinner, or pop over during the day for $20 lunch, and score an old school burger or some crab grilled cheese, and top it off with stone fruit panna cotta.

There is no gamble at Mystic Steakhouse, they do a bang-up job every night. Save some of your winnings for the $35 dinner, which could include a multi-fish sashimi plate, chicken piccata with duck fat fingerling potatoes, and fresh doughnuts.

Out in Long Lake, go visit Primo Plates & Pours for a four-course $25 dinner that could bring you calamari, meatballs, bucatini puttanesca, chicken parmesan, or fettuccine alfredo, among other dishes. Plus, they have GF pasta if you need to sub.

When you have your own farm, summer is good. Wise Acre Eatery does and their $25 dinner is jacked with the bounty: roasted beet hummus with veggies, a summer salad boosted with bacon steak, and a brie and bacon burger that will make you want to move to the farm.

Best of the Rest

Al Vento always catches my eye this time of year. Your selections for the $35 four-course could include wild mushroom bruschetta, heirloom tomato caprese, and pistachio crusted salmon with spinach risotto.

Here's your Borough RW cheat sheet: Parlour burger for $15 lunch, halibut with artichokes and speck (ham) for $35 dinner.

I always like the idea of letting the kiddos loose at MOA while you get to nosh at Cedar + Stone. I am particularly down for the corn bisque with crab and the carbonara pizza for the $15 lunch (which would def beat out food court options). And the braised short rib with WI-cheddar grits is where I'd anchor that $35 dinner.

I love that Copper Hen has, on their $25 dinner menu, a Wild Acres chicken pot pie with root veg and butter pie crust. If you don't follow that with the chocolate buttercream cake, you're not living your best life.

We don't get a lot of Indian restos opting in for RW, so take advantage of the smart Copper Pot Indian Grill folks who just want to share Moghulai lamb, fish moilee, dum aloo curried potatoes in a copper pot during your $30 dinner.

I have had the Korean fried cauliflower from Corner Table's $35 dinner menu, and it is hauntingly good. I don't know how I'd roll between pig trotter bolognese and smoked n' roasted Peterson Farm tri-tip, but you know I'm going sweet potato doughnuts to cross the finish line.

I do like that Firelake at MOA is trying to give you summer BBQ vibes in the Mall—if anyone can do it, they can. There's a bratwurst cheddar mash, BBQ pork rib, plus permission to choose from the hickory rotisserie and mesquite grill portions of the regular menu. Bring your own wet naps.

Herbie's on the Park is luring downtown St. Paul lunchers with a $15 menu that includes two lookers for me: a fat BLT with hickory bacon, avocado, and jalapeno aioli on grilled sourdough matched against a ham & cheese with cappicola, Swiss and blackberry mostarda. Start with roasted pear toast, then make your play.

Everyone is saying that furikake is the next big flavor hit, and no one loves it more than Lake & Irving. Find it on their $20 lunch or $35 dinner menus in the furikake tofu salad with slaw, avocado, macadamia nuts, and shoyu vinegar. While you're there, check out the togarashi blackened ahi or the miso corn chowder with chili oil and chives.

Lela had me at mushroom ravioli on the $15 lunch (which would DEF start with those lobster deviled eggs). But I'm intrigued by this broccoli Stilton soup on the $35 dinner menu. Also, if you don't know that their dessert donuts are elite, you do now.

Want to grab just a slice of summer memories on a plate? Lucia's has wild rice crusted sunfish on their $25 lunch and $35 dinner menu. Maybe not quite the sunnies you pulled off the dock during summer, but most likely way better with sweet corn and green garlic vinaigrette. And don't skip the duck egg poundcake with summer berry compote or you'll have to turn in your #North card.

Budgeteers will like that The Lyndale Tap is doing a $15 three course dinner full of meaty smoked pit meat sandwich choices. I say go with either the Latin Pig drenched with mandarin habanero sauce or the Georgia pit with mustard BBQ sauce and roasted peach slaw.

Not that I don't dig the torchio with braised rabbit on the $35 dinner menu at Monello, I do. I'm just captivated by the $15 lunch which has options such as that smashed and inhalable cheese burger, a fried cod sandwich with American cheese, and a pastrami sandwich with 1000 Island dressing, bacon, and gruyere . . . all from one of our top chefs in the city, Mike DeCamp.

It's a $25 three ramen dinner at moto-i, and that makes me happy. If you question soup for summer, choose the chilled tahini tangerine ramen with roasted cauliflower, pickled red onion, scallions. Fresh.

Doesn't gnocchi with yellow and green zucchini, fat little cherry tomatoes, leafy kale and garlic sound just what you want right now? Rinata's got it on their $35 dinner menu, along with steak rollattini, boom.

There is just no other time you can grab a three course St. Paul Grill dinner for $35 that would include wild rice soup, half of a rotisserie chicken, a 10oz. prime cut top sirloin steak, panko crusted lemon thyme trout, and that wicked molten lava cake. This is the time to play these cards right.

Who doesn't love the idea of slipping into a little basement jazz club like Vieux Carre and noshing on some fried green tomatoes with bacon jam and BBQ shrimp & cheesy grits? A peach tart rounds out your $30 dinner and the world is cool again.