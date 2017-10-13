2017 Fall Restaurant Week: The Picks

× Expand Fitzgerald's Photo by Caitlin Abrams Fitzgerald's

Fall Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday! If you've never done restaurant week, please know it's when restaurants all over the Cities roll out bargains and delights to entice you, the new customer, to give them a whirl. There are lunches, there are dinners, there are almost certainly spots you haven't tried before, and you've got from October 15 to 20 to get on out there and dine on specially priced meals from $10–$35. Here are the new and the notables we are excited about.

What's New, Pussycats?

We've got seven brand-new newcomers participating!

Baja Haus: Tacos and mezcal from one of the sushi stars of the Twin Cities? The tuna ceviche with kiwi, papaya, and serrano peppers is the must-try as one dish on their $35 dinner menu.

Barley & Vine Kitchen / Bar: Lakeville's fave gourmet burger joint is doing a very appealing fall menu for their $30 dinner—wild rice soup and a roast chicken with some mini donuts. Sweater weather for the win!

Fitzgerald's: If you bring your copy of the Great Gatsby to lunch at this spot in F. Scott Fitzgerald's old stomping grounds and you order the Fitzburger on the $15 lunch menu, the ghost of Daisy Buchanan will come and whisper sweet inspiration in your ear. Dinner is $25.

Geno's: A $10 two-course antipasto-and-chicken-parm lunch with $5 limoncello shots? And dinner is only $20 with a ton of options, including lasagna. Bring your best goodfellas—this is some serious Italian-American splurging on a budget.

Ox Cart Ale House: 20 beers on tap, one of the best rooftops in St. Paul, and a cheffy banh mi for a $15 lunch? Call your friends, that's a good and glamorous afternoon. The $25 dinner gives you the choice of short rib chili to warm you up.

T. Morris Pub and Grill: You know how there's that very aggressive Christmas carol line that says you need to bring those carolers figgy pudding and "BRING IT RIGHT HERE!"? Well, finally you know where to bring them—T. Morris is serving figgy pudding. Get it to close out your $15 lunch or $30 dinner.

Tullibee: The very buzzed-about North Loop hotel restaurant with the new Aussie chef Bradley Day has some very spectacular sounding options—how about a $20 lunch with hunter style cassoulet, or a $35 dinner with country paté with duck egg, foraged mushroom barley risotto with 18-month gouda, and apple rhubarb galette?

Other Great Picks Hidden in the Riches!

Birch's on the Lake: It has a smoked pheasant salad with harvest apple and maple vinaigrette on both the $20 lunch and $35 dinner menus. Seems like a good get before a triple squash risotto and some crafted-on-site beer.

Borough. Yes there's the Parlour Burger on the $15 lunch menu (which you should buffer with the raw veggie salad to be fair to your gut), but the $35 dinner menu is calling you with lamb meatballs punched with harissa, honey, cumin, and tahini.

Campiello: Have you considered that a top restaurant in Eden Prairie has a $15 lunch that includes spit-roasted beef, and that if you assemble your best friends on a weekday when the kids are in school, that will be free babysitting and a meal to remember? Think about it!

Citizen: Boy howdy, St. Paul is having a year, but in all the excitement don't miss the newly rebranded Citizen. Lunch is a $15 four course deal, and dinner is $25 for three courses! Maybe a Red Table Meat board to start, some cedar planked salmon, and a classic opera cake for dessert?

Corner Table: Consider this an invite to check out new chef de cuisine Karyn Tomlinson. She's got a gorgeous pappardelle pasta with Gjetost cheese, duck breast with rye porridge, and a mouth blowing celery root pavé on that $35 dinner menu. Also, zucchini bread pan perdu much?

Girvan Grill: You can totally pre-game Thanksgiving with the Girvan Turkey on the $15 lunch menu: toasted cranberry wild rice bread piled with house-smoked shaved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and aioli. Naps afterward.

It's Greek to Me: The Greek wine list here can take you on a journey through unexpected delights both brainy and sensuous, and what do you know, they include a glass of wine in their orektika $30 dinner! And here's another tip, those gigante beans are fantastic.

Kendall's Tavern: The $25 dinner menu hits all the warm seasonal cravings, making you choose between braised pot roast with wild mushrooms and wild-rice crusted walleye. Oh, and steak.

Mediterranean Cruise Cafe: It's worth saying every time . . . $10 all-you-can-eat lunch. Gyros, hummus, falafel, oh my.

moto-i: There's a triple ramen threat on the $25 dinner menu: duck ramen, kale ramen, or brothless pork abura ramen with smoked pork shoulder. All have poached egg, of course, and there's mochi for dessert.

Mystic Steakhouse: Their $35 dinner might be more enticing than the one-armed bandits, especially with whiskey glazed Neuske's bacon, lobster fra diavolo (meaning it's spicy!), and a filet with duck fat potatoes.

Nico's Tacos: For your $10 lunch, go chips and dips with white cheddar queso and then chilaquiles or sopes. That should sustain you until the margaritas at happy hour.

Pazzaluna: Holy rigatoni, this St. Paul standard is throwing down with four different kinds of pasta on their $35 dinner list. It's hard to find a three-meat canneloni these days!

Sanctuary: Leave the choice to the chef, especially when it's white bean and white cheddar soup, overnight braised lamb with a Champagne rosé BBQ sauce, and key lime pie for your $35 dinner.

Seven: Has famed chef Sameh Wadi, of World Street Kitchen and formerly of beloved Saffron, made great food at the buzzing hotspot which he recently took over ? Be the first on your block to know by going for the $35 dinner. Perhaps the roast beets and burrata, the roast chicken in smoked paprika jus, and the carrot cake with passion fruit frosting?

Wise Acre Eatery: It's so farm-to-table that they own their own farm, and that's partly why this is the veggie star of this list. The "Plato" greens mean they're straight from the farm in Plato, Minnesota. Add that to a farm burger and a beautiful affogatto (that's an espresso ice cream sundae) for a $25 dinner of bright vitality.