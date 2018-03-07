112 Eatery is Closed, But There's No Need to Panic

× Expand 112 Eatery Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Nothing will cause panic in a Twin Cities' food lover's heart like seeing 112 Eatery pitch dark and locked up tighter than a skin on a sausage—which is exactly what's been going on the last few nights. But don't panic! What's really going on in one of our fair city's most iconic restaurants is a full kitchen and hood renovation, the first since the spot opened in 2005. They'll also be doing some wallpapering, painting, tiling, updating bathrooms, putting in new bar tops as a refresher. I caught up with chef Isaac Becker to find out what's going on, and whether the cult burger will survive the shut-down.

When it all opened, I asked, wasn't the 112 run on a sort of one-man, one-pan model? "It still is!" said Becker. "We added the 60 seats [upstairs], and I've had five people cooking back there when there's really only room for two, which means two people are doing almost everything and the other three do what they can. I don't care how good you are, when you're totally busy and you have the system we have, quality goes down. With this new kitchen everyone should have their own area, and we should be able to do more things, with a little better quality."

More things like what? Becker says that when 112 reopens in a few weeks they'll come back with a dozen or so new dishes, which they are testing in the kitchen at Bar La Grassa. There's an empanada that may make the cut, Becker told me, and a burrata that's a possibility for final inclusion, as well as a shrimp salad. I mentioned that I hate shrimp salad, but he assured me it's not a mayonnaise shrimp salad but one in a citrus vinaigrette, and that I should trust the 112 team by now, as they've earned it. Fair point.

That team is led by executive chef John Seltvedt, who came in through Burch Steak, chef de cuisine Carlos Ramone, who has been with Becker since the 1990's, sous chef Stefan Seaberg, and pastry chef Shawn McKenzie, who also makes the famous treats at Burch. When this top team gets a real kitchen, Becker says, get ready for the next level. "When I opened Bar La Grassa and Burch, they had real kitchens. Poor 112 has been a shithole to work in, so I'm excited about what we can do with a real kitchen."

And now the real questions: Will the cult 112 burger go away? No, of course not. Also on the forever list: The foie gras meatballs (one of my personal Hall of Fame dishes of all time for the Twin Cities), the fried egg sandwich, and the lamb scottadito. Do you have pet-favorites you fear for? Nothing to do but rush over in a few weeks and see if they made the cut.

When I asked Becker if anything would happen to change the national-class service managed by Becker's wife, co-owner Nancy St. Pierre, and he said no, they'd be getting new aprons, and that's about that. The hourly workers, people such as dishwashers, are getting paid through the closure, so it's not too much of a hardship on them. Then I asked what they did to celebrate 112's nomination on the James Beard Award long-list for providing best service in the whole entire country—and he said not much, he and Nancy like things to be quiet. So if you know them, force them to open a bottle of bubbly! Till then, good luck with the renovation 112, we'll be excited to see what you can do when you come back.