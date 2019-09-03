Why Victoria Is Your Next Food Destination

× Expand Photo by Ashley Sullivan The Noble Lion The Noble Lion

“What in the heck are you doing way out in Victoria?” I used to hear this question from city friends, who were seemingly under the impression that 494 marks the state border with South Dakota. But that seems to be changing, maybe because this nearly rural small town, just a touch farther west than the U of M Landscape Arboretum, is experiencing a bit of a boom.

In a sense, Victoria has been prime real estate for centuries: The Mdewakanton Dakota people summered in this lake-dotted area long before the subdivisions started rising. Since the year 2000, the 10-square-mile town has swelled from 4,000 residents to more than 9,000. Victoria’s smart-growth plan, which runs through 2040, involves the preservation of parks and open spaces, along with the cultivation of a rich downtown area. You know what that means: fresh gluten-free scones and juicy hometown IPAs.

It doesn’t need to start from scratch. The city center—at the crossroads of Victoria Drive and Arboretum Boulevard—already feels like a bustling and buzzy gathering place, with restaurants, bike paths, green spaces, and an established town brewery. But as new condos and buildings bring more people to the shores of Stieger Lake, Victoria is starting to feel a little like the queen to old king Excelsior.

Once you’re done orchid-gramming at the Arb or cussing through a round of golf, here’s where you’re sipping and snacking.

× Expand Photo by Ashley Sullivan Floyd's Bar

Floyd’s Bar

No matter what grows around it, there will always be Floyd’s, or so I hope. A low-key town hangout with a great dive-bar vibe, Floyd’s serves up an epic Weekender—a giant bloody for the morning bikers (whether they’re on a Ducati or a Peugeot). This is also the best spot in town for bar bands (Monday brings blues nights, all summer long), a weekly $25 seafood boil, and weekly wings specials with house-made sauces. 1758 Arboretum Blvd., 952-443-9944, facebook.com/floydsbarvictoria

Enki Brewing

Established in 2013, this little town brewery has already outgrown its first location. Tucked off the main drag, the spacious taproom offers seasonal brews along with some hometown goodies, like the bright and bubbly Victoria Gold cream ale and the smoothly floral Tailfeather IPA. Plus, no need to check a food truck schedule. This brewery serves eats onsite: flatbreads, tacos, and bar snacks like beer cheese dip. 1495 Stieger Lake Ln., 952-300-8408, enkibrewing.com

The Noble Lion

The real cocktail game came to town in 2017, when The Noble Lion started serving drinks like its blood-orange manhattan and lemon-thyme-kissed Honey Bee, with Vikre cedar gin. The small, chic white-walled dining room packs them in for gouda cheese curds or seared halibut. But the patio delivers a worthy night, too, with a cocktail and an order of golden frites. 7940 Victoria Dr., 952-855-1008, thenoblelion.com

× Expand Photo by Ashley Sullivan Ruby's Roost

Ruby’s Roost

Shouldn’t every town include an organic small-batch bakery? Ruby’s, though relatively new, has already sewn itself into Victoria’s morning routines with its freshly made cinnamon rolls, buttermilk muffins, and gluten-free scones. Best are the specials, like Friday- and Saturday-night cupcakes (for the post–happy hour crowd) and weekend soft pretzels with just a sprinkling of sea salt. 7924 Victoria Dr., 612-408-8049, rubysroostbakery.com

× Expand Photo by Ashley Sullivan Winchester and Rye

Winchester & Rye

This new eatery and whiskey lounge (stacked with bottles from nearby J. Carver Distillery) takes its name from the two owners’ outlaw grandfathers. One was a gunsmith, the other a bootlegger. It’s a huge space with two bars and a great outdoor patio. And this restaurant offers a robust menu to match: wood-fired pizza, burgers, prime rib sandwiches, Cajun pasta, coffee-and-chile-rubbed steaks. If someone claims they can’t find something to order, they’re trying to avoid eating with you. 7929 Victoria Dr., 952-856-1540, winchesterandrye.com

× Expand Photo by Ashley Sullivan The Social Ice Cream Parlor

The Social Ice Cream Parlor

Eventually, everyone ends up at The Social. Down the hill, near the lake, this family-owned ice cream shop becomes a town hub on summer nights. The 32 flavors on offer come from Wisconsin’s Cedar Crest creamery and can include some decadent mixes. The Banana Cream Pie includes a marshmallow swirl with pie pieces in banana ice cream. Tropical Storm rolls in with dark chocolate ice cream, swirled with coconut ice cream, with chocolate-covered coconut pieces, coconut flakes, and chocolate almonds. Any kid will tell you, in the realm of ice cream, more is more. 1700 Stieger Lake Ln., 952-443-2763, thesocialparlor.com

Vic’s Bar & Grill

The kitchen grinds the beef fresh and hand-forms each patty to order. Please be patient out there. You have to ask for medium rare (otherwise the burger will come well-done). Vic’s means flag-flyin’, tab-pullin’, lakeside-mosquito-swattin’, sunset-oglin’ fun. 7900 Quamoclit St., 952-443-2542, vicsbarandgrill.com

Add a Stop?

Victoria House

Owned by the same crew as Cuzzy's (the Minneapolis institution), this bright-blue beacon projects an old supper-club vibe. The pepperoni soup is legendary (and they sell it to go by the gallon–literally). cuzzys.com/victoriahouse

Victoria Burrow

The indoor mini-golf and gaming hall includes a scratch kitchen, drinks, and an axe-throwing bar in the back. victoriaburrow.com

School of the Wise

This cool coffee café and wine bar has been a fixture here for almost 15 years. The wine and WiFi make this a great spot for book clubs and liquid work meetings. theschoolofthewise.com

Hoping to ease some of the small-town growing pains, the City of Victoria now provides valet parking for $5 on Friday and Saturday nights. Check in at the southwest corner of Randy's Way and Tower Blvd.