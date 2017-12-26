Food Predictions for 2018

Stephanie March gives us the Twin Cities' foodie forecast for next year.

by

Fresh year, fresh start, fresh forks all around. We can raise a glass—to ourselves—for a few of our canny predictions last year. We got the French revolution right (see: Bellecour, Bar Brigade, Grand Cafe), and veganism leapt onto the table—J. Selby’s, Herbivorous Butcher—like we expected. As for dumpling mania: Apparently, we continue to prefer our fillings in donuts. It’s a tricky business reading the tea leaves and not just drinking the tea. But let’s have another go for 2018, shall we?

The Answer is Yes

The Lynhall

Counter-service customization

Labor shortages and wage hikes will change restaurant staffing and the way we order. So what do you tip a kiosk or a self-serve station?

Cauliflower

Cauliflower... 

...in 2018 equals kale in 2012.

Food at Soul Bowl

Food at Soul Bowl | Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Pop-ups

All the menu creativity, none of the rent.

Crepes

Crepes

The new coffeehouse standard. Sorry, scones and muffins: Go play with the cupcakes in the pastry case of obsolescence.

Mocktails

Mocktails

No alcohol, no problem. We’re still partying with this $14 drink!

Pappardelle noodles

Pappardelle noodles

Flat and wide is so hot right now. (Thank you for your service, agnolotti.)  

Chances are Good

Wine in more new vessels

Wine in more new vessels

How long before Gen Z looks at the corkscrew as the oenological equivalent of a phone book?

Metal straws

Metal straws

Plastic straws turn into un-biodegradable islands in the Pacific Ocean. And metal keeps the sip colder, anyway. Plus, clinking sounds! 

The next food neighborhood

The next food neighborhood

Nordeast! The opening of Hai Hai on University Avenue, the cute Crepe & Spoon vegan ice cream shop just down the block, and the coming Travailian Minnesota BBQ Co. outpost off Lowry means Nordeast is back on the map.

Don’t Count on It

Secret dining rooms/VIP clubs

Secret dining rooms/VIP clubs

The zip code in Minneapolis isn’t 90210.  

Jackfruit

Jackfruit

Whatever this fibrous blob is, it’s no substitute for meat.

Pizza-bots

Pizza-bots

Count us all-in on robot-powered food delivery. But who’s teaching WALL-E to turn into the icy skid?