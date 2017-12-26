Food Predictions for 2018

Fresh year, fresh start, fresh forks all around. We can raise a glass—to ourselves—for a few of our canny predictions last year. We got the French revolution right (see: Bellecour, Bar Brigade, Grand Cafe), and veganism leapt onto the table—J. Selby’s, Herbivorous Butcher—like we expected. As for dumpling mania: Apparently, we continue to prefer our fillings in donuts. It’s a tricky business reading the tea leaves and not just drinking the tea. But let’s have another go for 2018, shall we?

The Answer is Yes

× 1 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Counter-service customization Labor shortages and wage hikes will change restaurant staffing and the way we order. So what do you tip a kiosk or a self-serve station? × 2 of 6 Expand shutterstock.com Cauliflower... ...in 2018 equals kale in 2012. × 3 of 6 Expand Food at Soul Bowl | Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pop-ups All the menu creativity, none of the rent. × 4 of 6 Expand shutterstock.com Crepes The new coffeehouse standard. Sorry, scones and muffins: Go play with the cupcakes in the pastry case of obsolescence. × 5 of 6 Expand Mocktails No alcohol, no problem. We’re still partying with this $14 drink! × 6 of 6 Expand shutterstock.com Pappardelle noodles Flat and wide is so hot right now. (Thank you for your service, agnolotti.) Prev Next

Chances are Good

× 1 of 3 Expand shutterstock.com Wine in more new vessels How long before Gen Z looks at the corkscrew as the oenological equivalent of a phone book? × 2 of 3 Expand shutterstock.com Metal straws Plastic straws turn into un-biodegradable islands in the Pacific Ocean. And metal keeps the sip colder, anyway. Plus, clinking sounds! × 3 of 3 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The next food neighborhood Nordeast! The opening of Hai Hai on University Avenue, the cute Crepe & Spoon vegan ice cream shop just down the block, and the coming Travailian Minnesota BBQ Co. outpost off Lowry means Nordeast is back on the map. Prev Next

Don’t Count on It