The Fall Food Pyramid

× Expand Illustration by Olivier Latyk Fall food pyramid

Every year, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) convenes a clandestine team of nutritionists, biologists, and your Great-Aunt Martha to create a food pyramid specifically for the fall season. While MDA typically withholds the classified results until the day before Thanksgiving, this year an unnamed senior official leaked the 2018 pyramid to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Always willing to hold accountable those in power, we’ve decided to declassify the pyramid for the public good.

Scalding-Hot Apple Cider

Suggested Serving: 12–14 mugs. Scalding-Hot Apple Cider is a sweet source of antioxidants, and a great way to severely burn the roof of your mouth. Nutritionists suggest holding the mug with two hands so that it also burns your palms.

Your Great-Aunt Martha’s Green Bean Hotdish

Suggested Serving: 3–6. You don’t have a choice. Just take some. It would literally kill her if you didn’t like it.

Decorative Centerpieces

Suggested Serving: 24–36. This includes gnarled gourds, cobs of Indian corn, tiny painted pumpkins, dried leaves, or really anything falling out of a massive cornucopia.

Grape Salad

Suggested Serving:0–1 bites. You’re never going to eat it, nor have you ever had it, but if you ever feel the need to validate some incredibly out-of-touch food writers, take a bite of this nonsense.

Sweaty Handfuls of Leftover Turkey

Suggested Serving: 2-5. Lest you waste the leftovers, take a heaping helping of turkey meat and put it in everything: sandwiches, casseroles, intense emotional conversations with relatives.It’s a versatile protein.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Suggested Serving: 1 sip/30 Instagram posts. Find a “local” coffee franchise, purchase the obligatory drink, and take a sip. Any more and you’ll overdo the gimmick. Finally, take a dozen photos of the drink, then toss it into the trash. Friendly reminder: Ludwig is the official filter of fall.

Own Tears After Vikings Loss

Suggested Serving: 1–2 quarts per serving, up to 16 servings per season. When commiserating game day, hydration is key. If you can’t summon a single tear, here’s a helpful tip: consider kickers.

Sweaty Handfuls of Leftover Candy Corn

Suggested Serving: 30–40. Halloween was weeks ago, and all that’s left is loose candy corn at the bottom of the bag. According to MDA recommendations, the majority of the candy corn should fall down your chin as you shove it into your face.