How to Create an Instagram-Perfect Picnic

Don’t let the hassle of whipping up a watermelon salad prevent you from spontaneous picnicking. With the right gear in your trunk and a one-stop shop like France 44, where you can grab everything from rosé to salami or a sammie nearby, you can pull off a pops concert or movie in the park on a moment’s notice. Here’s your pocket guide to picnicking preparedness.

BUILD YOUR BASKET:

1. Adventure wine tote. Comes with two glasses and a tray. $85, from Patina, seven metro locations, patinastores.com

2. Multi-tool. This knife doubles as a corkscrew. $29.99, by Opinel, from France 44, 4351 France Ave. S., Mpls., france44.com

3. Blanket. Lightweight and easy to wash. $28, also from Patina

4. Bamboo plates. A sturdy and stylish alternative to plastic. Set of eight ($14.95), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, crateandbarrel.com

5. Cloth napkins. Not just for the dining room anymore! $15 each, by Juliska, from Ampersand, Galleria, ampersandshops.com

6. Haute mosquito repellent. Repel bugs, not friends, with this DEET-free roll-on. Smart Armor Perfume Serum ($30), from Intelligent Nutrients, intelligentnutrients.com

7. Toy mice. Just because! $4.95 each, also from Patina