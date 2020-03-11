Estelle: A Little Spanish Jewel in St. Paul

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Gilda from Estelle Make way for Gilda! A simple, classic Spanish app is waiting to meet you at the bar.

Have you seen Gilda, the 1946 film noir classic that turned Rita Hayworth from a starlet into America’s forever bombshell? You wouldn’t have forgotten Hayworth’s first appearance: Gilda flips her hair like she just hopped off the moon and flashes a smile as bright as lightning. The scene apparently reached Spain, the home country of Hayworth’s father, inspiring a tribute in tapas.

This Gilda is a curvy stack of olives and other bold, spicy morsels on a toothpick—and ever since, the app has reigned in Spain, mainly on the plates. You see Gildas heaped in piles by the door at every tapas bar in Logroño, in San Sebastián, in Barcelona. But I’ve never seen her here in the Twin Cities, until I settled into the 20-seat bar at the brand-new Estelle, in St. Paul.

Howdy, stranger! Funny running into a gal like you in a town like this.

× Expand Peter-Sebastian and Chef Jason Hansen Peter Sebastian and chef Jason Hansen

I’d already eaten at the dining room side of Estelle. The restaurant—former home to Heartland, Scusi, and Bottle Rocket—maintains its 65-seat dining room. There, I found the traditional Spanish dishes to be charming. A fideuà offered up short strands of tender pasta and perfectly cooked whole clams and shrimp. I also liked the creste de gallo, a pasta shape so called because it resembles macaroni wearing a rooster’s crest. This comfortable yet not simple pasta has been turned leprechaun green by a jalapeño-and-spinach pesto.

The crispy pork belly with coco beans features skin as crisp as a potato chip. But the pepper relish—a combination of Spanish piparra peppers, roasted red piquillo peppers, and olives—prevents the dish from tasting overly rich. Adding to that lively balance: arugula, smoked almonds, and preserved lemon. It’s the sort of everyday food you could eat by the platter, gilded with enough culinary interest to keep your attention.

The dining room at Estelle plays that unusual trick of seeming like it’s been part of St. Paul life for five years already. But Estelle’s special quality really hit me only after I stopped at the bar and found Gildas for two bucks on the menu of pintxos, or Spanish bar snacks. Assurance, confidence, self-possession: These are rare qualities in new restaurants. New chefs typically don’t put Gildas on menus, because there’s no cooking glory involved. No dry ice, no sous vide, no reason to clap. And because you so rarely encounter dishes like this, it suddenly becomes a reason to clap!

Ah, fickle restaurant life, I can’t quit you.

Anyway, I’m entirely in love with the bar at Estelle: It’s the best thing to happen to St. Paul in a year. Chef Jason Hansen and front-of-the-house wizard Peter Sebastian have created the hardest thing there is to create: somewhere that feels real and alive and soulful. And they did it bang out of the gate with their first solo restaurant.

× Expand Cheeseburger from Estelle A cheeseburger for the ages

Go! Go to the bar and get a spiced yet fruity sangria at happy hour pricing. Get warm olives. Get a genius of a double-smash cheeseburger, saucy as a film noir heroine flimflamming her way through a casino, with its tempting combination of American cheese, Spanish romesco and piperade sauces, and plenty of Duke’s mayo, all on a Martin’s potato roll (of Shake Shack fame). This burger would be headline news by itself—though here it’s just one star in a constellation. The apple manchego salad tastes bright, fresh, and intense, with crisp apple and spinach, and sliced, house-smoked almonds. And if you have one new dessert in St. Paul this year, make it the two-bite pasteis de nata: flaky, warm tarts with a rich, eggy custard filling.

There’s no such thing anymore as a good restaurant without good cocktails. The cocktails are destination-worthy here, too, especially the Spanish version of Irish coffee, with housemade coffee liqueur and a housemade coffee tincture. The wine list, mainly Spanish and Italian, is everything you’d want in a neighborhood Spanish restaurant—affordable, regional, surprising. One unique aspect: a selection of sherries and vermouths for solo sipping, as they do in Spain. We’ll see if Estelle can get Minnesotans to drink ultra-dry Spanish sherries—a campaign that has eluded other local wine lists. Still, you love to see all this earnest hope and care.

× Expand Bar at Estelle Trust us, the bar is typically way more crowded.

•••••

How did such an assured, old soul of a Spanish restaurant come to sudden existence in St. Paul? In a sense, it didn’t. Chef and co-owner Jason Hansen tells me this confident but modest creation is the result of a 13-year plan.

Hansen, 33, grew up in Eagan playing hockey. At 18, he realized he wasn’t heading to the NHL. Instead, Hansen says, “I was cooking out of Rachael Ray cookbooks and just shifted from hockey to falling in love with cooking and restaurants.”

Hansen enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu in Mendota Heights and then essentially took on cooking like a hockey kid trying to master every skill he’d need on the ice. After graduating cooking school, he started working at Pazzaluna. In 2011, he scored a place at 112 Eatery, where he studied what made chef Isaac Becker’s food tick. “Straightforward-but-awesome ingredients, and keep it simple,” Hansen says. “No added fireworks just to make something sound cool.”

He leapt to work with Steven Brown, at Tilia, and eventually put in enough time to become chef de cuisine at St. Genevieve. “I learned everything from Steven,” Hansen recalls. “When I was working at St. Genevieve, Steven would come walking in—and he sees everything. If there’s dust on a windowsill. If a salad is overdressed. Everything has to be perfect. That includes caring about the people you work with and for.”

Finally, Hansen hopped to Stewart’s, in St. Paul, where restaurateur Max Thompson gave him the equivalent of an MBA in how restaurants really operate. “He shared all the numbers with me, showed me how they measured food costs, how they paid purveyors—I’ll always be grateful.” Hansen’s self-designed apprenticeship included a few more stops: a dining trip to Paris with Brown to visit its awesome yet modestly priced bistros; a stint at Chicago’s Blackbird for some elite high-end experience (and a three-month obsession with the famous Au Cheval burger, clear inspiration for the Estelle burger); and a three-month backpacking odyssey through Spain and Portugal.

In years of writing about restaurants, I’ve never heard of a chef working such a deliberate, long-term plan. We talked about how he consciously avoided the (much) bigger paycheck he would have found at a hotel gig.

“We have all of these homegrown, super-awesome chefs here in the Twin Cities, and you can go and work for them, and now I’m doing it myself!” Hansen says. “I’m methodical. I’ve had this goal for a long time, and I just put my head down and did everything I could to make it happen.”

1806 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-9648; estellestp.com