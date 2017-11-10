Elevate Your Box of Chocolates with J. Kumari Chocolates

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson J Kumari Chocolates

When Minneapolis pastry chef Janel Sharma first sought to learn the chocolate trade, she had a hard time finding a local mentor. So she left town, traveling the world in search of chocolate knowledge, and thank goodness she did. Sharma’s recently launched J. Kumari Chocolates reflects the cuisines she explored on her journeys. Flavors like yuzu, mango lassi, sesame seed, and chai emerge from her bonbons beneath swirls of cosmic color. The milk chocolate, made simply with local cream and butter, is a revelation unto itself: not too sweet, just luxe enough to lift your mood. In fact, the chocolatier has designed her line of bars and bonbons with the belief that good chocolate isn’t just a treat, but a necessary element in a well-balanced life. jkumarichocolate.com