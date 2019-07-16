Elephant Bar Is a Mughal-Inspired Trip

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Elephant Bar If you want locavore fried chicken inspired by 16th-century Mughal cuisine, this is your spot.

No one expects a review about the newest Lowertown, St. Paul, restaurant to begin with the Mughal Empire. But everyone into the deep-end of the pool; we’re doing this! Courage.

The Mughals, descendants of Genghis Khan and the Mongols, ran a peaceful and prosperous empire from 1526 to maybe 1707—and for some time thereafter—in the top-middle of the Indian subcontinent. Surrounding it and passing through it: the Silk Road and Spice Routes. Silk, saffron, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon. All that good stuff came in by land and sea.

Years and centuries dropped past, like grains of basmati rice through an hourglass. Which brings us, at last, to Nabeel Ahmad, child of the Indian and Pakistani diaspora, who grew up in the euphonically linked (but otherwise not so similar) regions of Karachi and Kansas.

Kansas?

“That’s where the innovation comes from, from boredom,” Ahmad told me, when I talked to him on the phone after a few visits to the Elephant Bar, a restaurant I found intriguing, but also baffling.

Turns out that Ahmad’s family, with all its moves, always kept their union strong around the table. “To paraphrase Mr. Michael Pollan, the last thing to change about the immigrant is the refrigerator,” Ahmad said. His parents were such fiercely independent cooks, they built one of their homes with two kitchens.

“My parents were a very loving couple, but couldn’t handle each other in the kitchen,” Ahmad said. “It was a very intense environment. There was a Western side of food, which was always present, as we all traveled a lot and had family really everywhere. But there was also a strict interest in classical Mughal cooking. The whole family mourned the bastardization and what it had become. In its truest form, it’s incredibly deep, complex, subtle, and time consuming. The shortcuts, that horrible, horrid vindaloo that shows up on buffets”—Ahmad trailed off.

“It took me a decade to understand shallots,” he concluded. His whole family shared this preoccupation with the heights of Mughal food (contrasted with today’s depths). Ahmad remembers a cousin calling him up at midnight once to announce that she had seen an original 15th-century pre-Mughal cookbook.

× Expand Elephant Bar

Ahmad ended up in the Twin Cities in the world of money and tech. He eventually befriended the owner of the building directly across the street from the Union Depot, a spot that is somehow impossible to find behind the light-rail station, though I promise you it’s there. This real estate guy had already been in touch with Lucas Almendinger, one of the great rising chef talents of the Twin Cities. (Almendinger has run kitchens at the Co-op Creamery, in its unfortunately underappreciated fine-dining phase, and at Tilia, everyone’s favorite tiny boîte.)

Ahmad signed on to run the finances for this quirky St. Paul spot, and quickly beguiled Almendinger with tales of superior saffron usage in antiquity. He brought in his own mother—she of the no-sharing kitchen—to teach Almendinger a few things. And here we are!

“Who’s it for?” Ahmad mused, repeating my question about the new restaurant. “You tell me! I’m not entirely sure at this point. I just wanted to cook some food and hang out.”

And that, my friends, is how we have gotten the most unusual and culinarily distinctive restaurant of the year—of the decade? That is, a chef-driven Minnesotan locavore with two feet rooted in the Mughal Empire, circa 1526.

Anyway, I really liked the fried chicken sandwich. Almendinger uses the techniques in Pakistani charga chicken, with its long herb-and-yogurt marinade, to build a tender and crisp wonder. The fresh spiced pickles and yogurt-based ranch(ish) dressing make the fried chicken seem energetic, bite after bite. It’s too bad the sandwich is now available only at lunch. I can see it being a smash hit.

The lunch soups are exquisite, too. I especially liked a deeply flavored chicken stock tricked out with al dente white beans, lush lumps of duck confit, handfuls of fresh arugula, and slices of serrano pepper. The soups come with a corn paratha: a crisp flatbread handmade from interleaved layers of dough and butter or ghee.

You see that paratha a number of times. I liked it best at dinner, paired with burrata. The dish originated solely as a rhyming joke: burrata, paratha! But the soft, fresh cheese seems even lighter paired with the warm pancake and its accompaniment, a just-made mint chutney and honey.

When I spoke to Ahmad and Almendinger for this story, they both discussed at length their ambition to treat saffron as it’s meant to be used. That is, bloomed with keora, a flower extract. In this fashion, they both said, saffron achieves its true nobility, wild with the scents of flowers and citrus fruits.

You get a great taste of this in the spring vegetable plate, a grab bag of the best local stuff available, united by a subtle coconut and saffron milk. The result? Truly beguiling and alluring fragrances that I couldn’t quite place but very strongly wanted to devour, and did.

× Expand cocktails by Earl Giles at Elephant Bar Tropical, but not sweet: the revelatory cocktails by Earl Giles

The cocktails are a delight, a gambol through flower-filled fields of surprise, and the best thing to happen to St. Paul drinking in years. Made by Earl Giles (the name of a beverage project from star bar director Jesse Held, formerly of Parlour), the drinks present a fresh flavor palette. Wildly tropical without being even a little bit sweet.

The turmeric margarita, for instance, comes about from steeping fresh turmeric briefly in tequila and then filling out the drink with fresh lime and ginger. A few drops of fish sauce sink into the cocktail, and a bit of fenugreek and curry mist the glass. It’s so savory—kind of chompable and chewy—yet still a margarita. Marvelous.

The tepache fizz stands in for a piña colada with all the thickness and sweetness extracted. The bar prepares it from a blend of rums, with a fermented fresh pineapple liquid and charged coconut water.

Take a bar seat and pair your tepache fizz with the wildly spiced, but not at all hot, chicken wings, and you taste the dream: a little bit Mughal, a little bit rock ’n’ roll.

Often, dinner absolutely baffled me. Take the charred, marinated strips of cucumber with grapefruit sections, with charred cinnamon and herbs. So powerfully flavored and astringent was this salad that I felt like I was eating a condiment. I absolutely could not make sense of a ribeye with a blanket of pickled fennel. (The chef informed me the charred strawberries were meant to come together as a steak sauce; I’ll have to take his word on that.) A cauliflower dish presented a split verdict: One time the sauce of house-fermented black bean paste, black vinegar, and Japanese black garlic molasses seemed like a brilliant gilding on the vegetable; another time, the sauce seemed like an acidic overreach.

Elephant Bar suffers from two major problems. One is that these dishes feel so unfamiliar that it’s hard to order smartly. Imagine if you landed a flying saucer at a barbecue spot… and then ordered poorly, summoning coleslaw, collards, okra. You might walk away thinking this barbecue thing was not very filling and mainly about vinegar and vegetables.

That’s how I felt after four visits to Elephant Bar: I didn’t know how to construct a good meal from this menu.

In addition to UX issues, as it were, Elephant Bar’s second problem stems from its wildly original food. I suspect Almendinger may be the only living person who knows how to cook these exceptionally ambitious dishes. When he steps away, his kitchen often comes to grief.

Ordinarily this is the spot in the review when a reviewer tells you, Give them time to work out the kinks. But I suspect we don’t have that kind of time to play with. If you enjoy Chef’s Table–style tales where the hero starts out roasting old dairy-cow bones with lichens, and everyone thinks he’s crazy, but in the end he turns out to have been visionary—go now. That may well be what’s happening at Elephant Bar, where courage and dreams of Mughal saffron rice come heaped on every plate.

213 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-300-5476, elephant.bar