No Room at the Inn? The Nativity Tradition of El Burrito Mercado

In Mexican tradition, the nine nights leading up to Christmas are the time for the posada, as families reenact the story of Joseph and Mary searching for a place to stay before the birth of Jesus.

A posada (which literally translates to inn) might have adults or children dressed as Mary and Joseph, or it might have people carrying figures of Mary and Joseph. The participants in the posada sing Christmas carols; hold candles on high; and walk around a church hall, neighborhood, or community center asking for shelter. At each spot the posada visits, a host sings the part of the innkeeper, who denies the strangers refuge. There’s no room at the inn!

Eventually, the posada reaches the site of the night’s celebration. Celebrants sings a song granting shelter and sweeps Joseph and Mary inside. At this juncture, the special Christmas dinner begins, with ponche Navideño (a Christmas hot fruit punch), champurrado (a corn-thickened hot chocolate), and, always, tamales.

In small Mexican villages, this reenactment might go door to door. “But in St. Paul, it was too cold for that,” remembers Milissa Silva-Diaz, who grew up on the city’s West Side. “I was always the kid who would get all dressed up in a snowsuit, head out to make a snowman, and be back 10 minutes later: ‘Can I have hot chocolate?’”

The posadas of Silva-Diaz’s Minnesota childhood often took place at home: “We had a little tablet with little statues of Mary and Joseph, and we carried them between us, my brother and I. And we’d go from room to room, singing and asking for an inn, and carefully carrying Mary and Joseph.”

Eventually they would find an innkeeper to let them in. That is, they’d find their mother, Maria Silva, in the kitchen, and their father, Tomas Silva—better known in the local hospitality scene as the cofounders of the pioneering store and restaurant El Burrito Mercado. At this point, the whole family would sit down for a feast and eat the tamales you can now buy in six-packs at both the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.

Milissa Silva-Diaz, who today is the 48-year-old second-generation president of the family business, wears her black hair in a casual-chic updo and punctuates her stories with dark eyes that flash with amusement. I met her at the Minneapolis location of El Burrito Mercado, which she opened a year and a half ago in the former Pepito’s space, next door to the Parkway Theater. We drank cinnamon-touched coffee while Silva-Diaz’s sister, Suzanne, got her mom on the phone for fact-checking. There’s the history, for instance, of how the family started coming up north in the 1940s from central Mexico’s Aguascalientes state to work the sugar-beet harvest. Eventually, they stayed for good, putting down roots in St. Paul’s Mexican American community across the High Bridge.

× Expand Tamales at El Burrito Mercado Tamales have been a West Side Christmas tradition since Mexican people first moved to St. Paul.

When did the Silva family first make tamales in St. Paul? No one could say: Tamales seem like they’ve always been a mainstay of the whole Advent season. The preparation was a ritual unto itself, Silva-Diaz recalls: a posada pregame. One West Side family would host, and everyone else would come over. The tamale-making adults would sit around a table, with pots of masa (fluffy cornmeal) and fillings to go in the middle. The kids took charge of submerging the cornhusks in warm water, passing out these wrappers, and collecting rolled tamales for cooking in pots. By the time the nine critical days of posada season arrived, every participating family would be well provisioned.

“Our life was on the West Side,” Silva-Diaz tells me. “We went to church there, school. We knew all the old-time families. People still come in: I remember you when.” And she mimics someone from the old neighborhood, coming in for a hug.

The reason everyone knew her is that the Silva kids would work the register of the tiny market on Concord Street (now called Cesar Chavez Street), the seed of El Burrito Mercado today. The Silvas took it over in 1979 as a place Maria could earn some extra cash for the family while her husband worked as a welder.

“We would set up our own store in the basement, when there was a real store upstairs—kids!” Silva-Diaz says. “But it was really fun. We’d climb around in the cardboard and roll each other around using the dollies.”

There was real work to be done, too: “My father would come wake us up at midnight if the delivery truck came. And we’d all get up and meet the truck. He’d throw the boxes down to us; we’d stack them.”

In 1995 the family moved into the storefront that had been Henly’s, a furniture seller in the neighborhood. The family added a full-scale panadería (bakery) and restaurant, and the rest is Twin Cities Mexican food history.

•••••

As we talk, Suzanne, who has tightly curly brown hair like her mom, bustles around the bar getting ready for the coming dinner rush. Both sisters work in the two El Burrito Mercados; their middle sibling, Tomas Silva Jr., runs El Burrito Mercado’s food truck, festival, and other mobile operations.

They’ve always been a close family. If you peek into the bar in St. Paul, you can see a picture of the three Silva kids clustered close to their dad, reading. When the family moved from their tiny location to the big one everyone knows today, the kids were there, packaging dried chilies, working the registers, carrying out bags, and of course keeping an eye out for shoplifters.

“Of course you’d always have a couple kids who would go in and try to steal, and my mom and dad would end up parenting them,” Silva-Diaz says. “I do this today. I’ll ask, ‘Why are you stealing—are you hungry?’ A lot of times it is just that. Or they never had money to buy a bag of Takis.”

She continues, “There was a guy once. My brother and I were sitting in the restaurant; he recognized us. He said, ‘Hey, how are your parents doing?’ We told him they’re good. He said, ‘You probably don’t know about me, but I was a screwup when I was younger. I tried stealing from your mom and dad’s shop. They ended up giving me a job. The opportunity they gave me, for them to believe in me, it was life-changing.’ That story really impacted me. That’s what it’s all about when you’re in a neighborhood—that’s what you’re supposed to do. We’re not a social service agency, but you owe something to your community, to be involved. We always did that.”

It’s funny to Silva-Diaz that in the same year El Burrito Mercado celebrates its 40th anniversary, a lot of Minnesotans seem to have suddenly rejected the Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in their midst. Silva-Diaz says, “We got it so many times when we opened in Minneapolis”—in 2018—“in a way we never did in St. Paul. People at the tables just being harsh to the servers. ‘I can’t understand your accent, speak English, you can’t serve this food here.’ We’d have employees coming back to the kitchen in tears. It was hard for me personally.”

Silva-Diaz shrugs broadly in the universal gesture meaning, Some people are awful.

It was particularly disheartening for a woman who, a generation ago, would have found a home in the world of conservatives: She’s a churchgoing graduate of Visitation School (in Mendota Heights) and St. Thomas, a one-time intern in the office of Republican senator Norm Coleman, an early-career employee at General Mills, and head of an enterprising family business.

“I have a deeper appreciation for the immigrant experience like my parents had, since living through the last couple years,” says Silva-Diaz. “When I think about what’s happening now, this country is built on these stories. Do we want these stories to stop? My parents would never have the same support today they had 40 years ago in St. Paul.”

•••••

Still, Silva-Diaz and the El Burrito Mercado family are finding their way through. They’re hosting tamale-making days for all comers at both locations. Guests will be able to order everything they need to prepare tamales, then sit and make them together—an ideal venue to generate that good pre-posada feeling.

They’ve got all the Mexican Christmas delicacies out at the St. Paul location: the buñuelos covered with cinnamon and sugar, the special sweet tamales made with pineapple and coconut or raisins, the Three Kings Bread with a hidden plastic baby inside. In the crafts section, in the front of El Burrito Mercado, cornhusk angels fill brightly dyed woven baskets, ready to decorate your Christmas tree, or at least to remind you that cornhusk dolls have been a part of post-harvest life on this continent as long as corn has been grown, which is a very long time.

In fact, if the baby Jesus had been born in this hemisphere, he might have played with a cornhusk doll. But of course, corn didn’t make it to Bethlehem till sometime after 1492, so the baby Jesus had to content himself with gold, frankincense, myrrh, and presumably whatever else he found near at hand in a world of travel by donkey through starlight (the original GPS).

Speaking of donkeys, a careful observer will notice that El Burrito Mercado’s logo is a lone donkey in silhouette. It’s the burrito in the store’s name—little donkey in Spanish. But here’s a local Christmas secret for you: That donkey is actually the beast of burden from the Nativity. “He carried Mary; he carries our family,” Silva-Diaz says.

When you see that donkey this Christmas, maybe picture him grazing not too far from a barn in Bethlehem, the day after a pair of migrants, at last, found welcome on that holy night.