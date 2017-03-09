Eat the World on a Midtown Global Market Food Crawl

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Midtown Global Market

Tour parts of the culinary world at Minneapolis's internationally flavored food hall, Midtown Global Market. Go with your squad, divide and conquer these counter-service spots, then land at a communal table and eat the world.

Manny’s Tortas

Get the 3 Little Pigs that adds pork tenderloin, bacon, and ham to the saucy, fat grilled sandwiches, which are already rich with avocado and refried beans. mannystortas.com

Sabbai Cuisine

The Cambodian and Thai pickups here will warm your soul. Get the Red Curry for a sultry bite, and a boba tea smoothie to cool it down. sabbaiexpress.com

Moroccan Flavors

Find North African classics with a twist. Tuck into a beef tagine with turmeric rice and hints of apricots and almonds, and a side of carrots with rosewater and cinnamon. moroccanflavorsmpls.com

Hot Indian Foods

This is Indian street food with a wink. Get the Chicken Tikka Indurrito, which takes spice-simmered chicken and wraps it in roti like a burrito. And the fries, don’t skip those fries! hotindianfoods.com

Pham’s Deli

Sip on the Vietnamese coffee while you ponder the menu, but ending up with a crisp banh mi sandwich in your hand is a good bet. facebook.com/phams-deli-175932890794/

Holy Land

Besides hummus that sets a new bar, don’t miss the shawarma combo platter of chicken, beef, and lamb with basmati rice. holylandbrand.com/deli