Eat Like You're Irish

Fish and chips at The Anchor

Why show your love of the Irish just once a year? For a more tranquil dinner, tuck into The Anchor Fish & Chips or the other spots mentioned below off-holiday. Though they’re pretty fun on the big day, too.

The Anchor Fish & Chips

A classic Dublin chipper in Nordeast. The fish has a lovely golden crisp and the chips are worthy planks that love curry sauce and malt vinegar.

The Dubliner Pub & Cafe

One of the best low-key pubs in St. Paul added food this year. The Irish cream French toast at breakfast may not be traditional, but it’s good.

The Liffey

Enjoy beautifully slow-cooked corned beef and cabbage here most of the year—even on the rooftop patio if March cooperates.