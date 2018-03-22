Easter Treats Worth the Hunt

× Expand Photo by Barbara O'Brien Two foot tall easter egg

Since Pagan times—or at least since we’ve kept chickens—the spring egg has represented new life, fertility, and regeneration. That’s why it appears in the Easter basket. But there’s no logical explanation for a massive, 2-foot-tall chocolate egg, other than giddy fun. Superstar baker John Kraus, of south Minneapolis’s Patisserie 46 and Rose Street, can whip you up one of these monsters with one week notice. Price: $700. If that level of commitment seems daunting, you can find regulation-sized chocolate bunnies, jelly bean grab bags, and other fun things . . . if you know where to hunt.

Out of the Basket

Drop by United Noodles to create an international basket with Pocky sticks, candy sushi kits, and Ramuné Japanese sodas. unitednoodles.com

Chocolate Fried Eggs

A broken egg is no loss when it comes filled with salted caramel. $15, P46, patisserie46.com, and Rose Street, rosestreet.co

Beans, Beans, Beans

To create your signature mix of favorite Jelly Belly bean flavors, head to Lolli & Pops in Ridgedale. lolliandpops.com

All the Goodies

Check out Golden Fig on Grand Avenue, which every spring creates a towering chocolate bunny and candy display. goldenfig.com

