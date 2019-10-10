Italian Eatery Owners Open Due Focacceria in Mac-Groveland

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Due Focacceria

Due Focacceria, which recently opened in an old coffee shop, is wooing Mac-Groveland with a freshly baked idea: focaccia.

The rich Italian bread, fermented and baked flat on trays with a goodly amount of olive oil, isn’t really a staple of the Minnesota diet. But it could become one. Here, the bread slips onto a cheese board with freshly whipped ricotta, envelops quality cured meats like prosciutto and pastrami in sandwiches, and dutifully holds up fennel, cheese, and olives as pizza.

Rustic, with exposed brick and plain wood tables, Due (pronounced DOO-ay) functions as a quick-service shop. Order at the walk-up window and grab a seat. Owners Eric and Vanessa Carrara, who also run the Nokomis-area Italian Eatery, wanted the vibe to feel like an Italian piazza, where you sip drinks and share plates before heading home for a late dinner. But you may already be full.

475 Fairview Ave. S., St. Paul, duefocacceria.com