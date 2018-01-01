Downtown's Premiere Wine, Craft Beer & Spirit Shop

× 1 of 4 Expand North Loop Wine & Spirits × 2 of 4 Expand North Loop Wine & Spirits × 3 of 4 Expand North Loop Wine & Spirits × 4 of 4 Expand North Loop Wine & Spirits Prev Next

At North Loop Wine & Spirits, we take pride in stocking our shelves with a wide selection of wine, beers, and spirits; from tried-and-true classics to "cult-followed" and hard-to-find beverages. Our team is made up of knowledgeable professionals with years of experience in the service and beverage industries who constantly strive to be on top of their craft.

Our Neighborhood

We're just a 5 minute walk from USBank Stadium & dozens of hotels in Downtown Minneapolis, named a "Favorite Neighborhood" by Fast Company, North Loop Wine & Spirits is proud to share this neighborhood with landmark restaurants such as Spoon and Stable, J.D. Hoyts, The Bachelor Farmer, Monte Carlo, Red Rabbit and The Freehouse, just to name a small few.

Wine

With thousands of wines in stock, North Loop Wine & Spirits is the first place to check when searching for your old stand-by or want a completely new experience. Browse dozens of racks filled with some of the best from around the world. Our expert team is always eager to help you find what you're looking.

Beer

Whether you're looking for a favorite beer, a bottle of barrel-aged goodness, a unique Belgian sour or something from one of the dozens of locally made brews, we stock an impressively large selection!

Spirits

With a variety of Bourbon, Cordials, Mezcals, and more - our selection of Spirits is second to none. In addition to our fantastic selection of Vodka, Gin, Rum and Whiskey, we offer obscure and specialty liquor. You'll quickly see why some of the Twin Cities finest cocktail aficionados come here to supply their home bars. Don't forget to check out our selection of locally made artisanal spirits. You won’t be disappointed. We promise.

We Deliver to all of Downtown Minneapolis!

We’d prefer you stop in and see us but we understand if you’d rather us come to you. We offer free delivery on any purchase of $25.00 or more within 5 miles of our store.

