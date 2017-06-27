One Great Plate: Double-Stacked Burger at J. Selby's

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Burger at J. Selby's

Go ahead and sing the little ditty in your head, “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese . . .” because this is an homage to a certain fast-food icon. The double-stacked burger is made with wheat-based beaf patties and nut milk-based cheeze, and then it’s dressed in all the fresh and saucy veggie bits. The pickles bring plenty of punch, and the patties have a slight and surprising cinnamon note to them, but biting into the burger brings back all the right flavors to your mouth. And it doesn’t leave you with a greasy gut-bomb feeling like the original. And you suddenly look and feel 10 years younger. Sort of.