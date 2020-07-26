How Craig Kaiser Created Cry Baby Craig's

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Craig Kaiser with hot-sauce Craig Kaiser has a hot-sauce empire going with Cry Baby Craig’s—and a tracksuit to match.

Before Craig Kaiser tells the origin story of his astonishingly successful hot sauce, Cry Baby Craig’s, he makes a request. “I don’t want to put anything in this story that just makes my mom cry,” he tells me over the phone while he’s driving back to the Twin Cities from the far south metro, where he’s been manufacturing his hot sauce lately. “My mom and I have two different theories,” Kaiser says. “Hers is a little more sad.”

We’ll get to those competing versions in a moment. First, here’s why Cry Baby Craig’s likely sounds familiar. Menu watchers have spotted Cry Baby Craig’s all over town: at Handsome Hog (on the chicken sandwich), at Gray Duck Tavern (wings), and Northeast Social (shrimp and grits). It shows up with burgers or eggs at practically every see-and-be-seen eatery: at Tilia, at Nighthawks, at Bull’s Horn, at Rise Bagel Co.

Since Craig Kaiser invented it in 2012, while working as a sous-chef at dear departed Cafe Maude, in far southwest Minneapolis, sales of the bright orange hot sauce have grown more than 40 percent a year. Today, it’s offered in some 700 locations and distributed by Sysco and Hy-Vee, mega players in the food industry. They sell it by the gallon at my gas station in south Minneapolis (the BP on 36th and Lyndale), perhaps in case neighborhood chefs run out in the dark of night. It’s a Twin Cities restaurant-culture phenomenon.

But where did it really come from? Like most breakout human endeavors, it started with stubbornness and hunger.

“I grew up in south Sacramento, and we were homeless a lot,” Kaiser, 36, says. It was him and his mom against the world, and the world was not kind. Sometimes they found themselves hungry , which young Craig took to be inevitable and not as bad as it sounds. “In my mind it was like: People who had homes had food, and we were in the back of a car. As shitty as it sounds, she had the ability to make me feel like the luckiest kid in the world.”

He recalls scavenging with his mom: “She’d use her hands for a stirrup so I could jump into a dumpster to look for scrap we could sell. And we just had fun the whole time.”

The same spirit applied when she went to work. “I remember when she was going around cleaning up job sites,” he says. “She’d be cleaning stickers off the windows and my job was to go around and find all the scrap wire and cans. I loved all that time together. And that’s where I get pretty conflicted.”

The conflict comes because he doesn’t want that past to sadden his mother. But there are also millions of people now going through what Kaiser once did. And he wants them to know it’s not an uncommon American story—just one people often don’t talk about for fear of bringing shame on their relatives.

“It made me who I am; it made me see the good in people, even in the hardest times,” Kaiser says. “I remember her telling me: ‘No matter how hard it feels right now, I can promise you there are two people like us sitting in chairs like we are who have it worse.’”

And now, sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, on a highway emptied by a plague, he’s thinking about those other people. “I don’t have a problem telling people my story,” he says. “My story, my perseverance—it made me, it made the sauce, it made the success. You almost get semi-brainwashed in America, thinking life comes in steps: high school, college, better, better. People don’t want to be human. They want to be superhuman.”

Eventually Kaiser’s mom sent him to live with his grandparents in Oklahoma. There, he was homeschooled for second through sixth grades in order to follow his grandparents’ dream of going on long family trail rides with horses and covered wagons. At 12, he met the father he never knew, moved in with him, and eventually spent his high school years in Apple Valley.

Some ten years later, during a second or third stint in jail (a DUI led to parole issues), Kaiser took that first step from all-American story to all-American success story. “I could have bailed myself out,” Kaiser says. “But I thought, I’m going to sit here. I need to reevaluate my life. The week I got out I went and did a tour at Cordon Bleu”—the now closed Twin Cities cooking school—“and enrolled that same week.”

× Expand co-owner Sam Bonin Be honest: Does this outfit make me look hot? Cry Baby Craig’s co-owner Sam Bonin puts on his work uniform.

Stories like Kaiser’s are not uncommon in food. Find me a 13-year-old 40-hour-a-week dishwasher who turned into a 20-something chef, and I’ll show you a family who needed the meager income you get by putting your sixth grader into the hot and wet end of the labor market.

I myself was a 13-year-old 40-hour-a-week dishwasher, mainly because my dad subscribed to crackpot economic theories that children should be self-supporting, like his hero Andrew Carnegie. But I survived, too, and consequently I’ve had a lot of these conversations over the years—enough that I could draw a secret map of great Twin Cities kitchens that sprang from desperate childhoods.

“I think if I had bottled it up, I wouldn’t have made it past 13,” Kaiser says. “My way of dealing with trauma and violence was to feel it and let it be what it is. Deal with it or let it go, that’s how I survived. Was I robbed of part of my childhood? Sure. But it teaches you grit and motivation.”

Motivation like what happened when he started at Le Cordon Bleu and the instructors ran a bunch of foods past him to judge food literacy and he found he recognized nothing but potato, carrot, and onion. “I remember seeing a parsnip and writing down ‘white carrot.’ A parsnip. When would I ever have seen a parsnip?” But instead of letting his outsider status embarrass him, he told everyone his funny plight and resolved to memorize vegetables.

Motivation like showing up at Cafe Maude for a student externship and working so faithfully that he progressed into the second-in-command job after just two and a half years.

He was still working as the sous-chef there on the fateful day that someone at the produce distributor accidentally sent over fiery habanero peppers instead of the requested jalapeños. Keep them, said the distributor—they weren’t worth a pickup trip.

But Kaiser couldn’t just toss them. There was what he calls a “mentality” he’d gotten from his mother and the people who trained him: “Food doesn’t go in the trash,” he says. “So I threw them in a Mason jar and pickled them. Occasionally a hot mouth comes through and asks, You got anything spicy? If they did, we’d have something.”

The peppers sat for two months in what Kaiser calls a “basic grandma pickle brine” of sugar, vinegar, and salt. A little later, he dumped the peppers into a Vitamix with some fresh vinegar, garlic, and a few more (now top-secret) ingredients, whizzed it all up, and served it to the restaurant staff in a deli container alongside some sheet pans of pizza. People liked it, so he bottled the leftovers to serve at Cafe Maude’s brunch alongside Tabasco and sriracha.

The current version of Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce—he makes just one so far—is not too different from that first batch, says Kaiser. Pickled peppers, vinegar, garlic, and some dried spices, whirred up in a blender, albeit now a much larger one. Ever notice how fresh tomatoes are fruity and bright, but cooked tomatoes are mellow? The same holds for fresh habaneros and cooked habaneros. The fresh suggest notes like citrus, jasmine flower, and celery—and it’s that fresh quality that sets apart Cry Baby Craig’s.

Well guess what happened next. Not only did customers clamor for it, but when Tilia got ready to open in Linden Hills, the kitchen sent a request: We need a case of Craig’s hot sauce.

Kaiser happened to have a newborn son just then, also named Craig. “His mom and I were sitting on the couch, and I just looked at the baby: We should call it Cry Baby Craig’s and hope it starts paying for diapers.” He went to town in the Cafe Maude kitchen and prepared a case.

Then, other chefs started asking for their own supply. Kaiser bought diapers. It was a merry time. That is, Kaiser recalls, until Cry Baby Craig’s came to the attention of the state ag department, who did not like the sound of an unlicensed distributor selling unpasteurized hot sauce. Kaiser recounts being called by a food-safety official to a meeting at a Minneapolis coffee shop, Java Jack’s, to acknowledge a formal reprimand and sign an agreement to cease his cottage manufacture of hot sauce or risk dire consequences.

But where a lot of people might have caved at the mighty threats of the state, Kaiser had already faced worse. He believed the state was wrong, so instead of turning tail, he paid two laboratories to run the lab trials to prove dangerous pathogens—E. coli, salmonella, etc.—could not survive in his hot sauce.

Meanwhile, local restaurant chefs kept demanding more hot sauce, and Kaiser needed the money. Instead of going under or going away, he scrapped it out. Suddenly Minneapolis and St. Paul became awash in “homemade” unlabeled hot sauce, which bore an uncanny resemblance to Cry Baby Craig’s. “I remember getting all these messages”—from fans visiting restaurants. “I got their homemade hot sauce. Wink wink. And I was like: Shhhh. You’re gonna get me locked up. And no one there will believe it’s for making hot sauce.”

Now for the happily ever after: Kaiser’s hot sauce is a phenomenon. And he’s super close with his seven-year-old son (“it’s the perfect relationship I always wanted,” Kaiser says). This summer Minnesota farmers will grow him 15,000 pounds of habaneros, possibly making this the first all-local fresh hot sauce. Kaiser has national distribution on his mind, so stay tuned for that.

Meanwhile, Kaiser’s mom is having a happily ever after, too. She’s living down South now. And sometimes Kaiser will notice that she’s logged on to the website in the night to order three bottles to be shipped to her house. Then he cancels her order and sends her a case.

“Mom, you taught me to share,” Kaiser says. “So share!”