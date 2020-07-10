KSTP Host Elizabeth Ries Gives Tips on Raising Backyard Chickens

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Elizabeth Ries Hope is a thing with feathers: KSTP host Elizabeth Ries spends the afternoon at home with a few of her colleagues.

Besides her day gig as the ebullient cohost of KSTP’s Twin Cities Live, Elizabeth Ries has earned a rep as the urban chicken lady. She’s been a city dweller and avid chicken owner for more than eight years, documenting much of her journey on her personal blog, Home to Homestead. When we realized that many quarantined people had moved on from sourdough baking to chicken keeping, we thought we should turn to the expert for a strut around the yard and some tips.

× Expand Chickens Should you name an animal you may eat one day? Ries usually does, including one chicken she named after her mother.

Know your city rules

Not every municipality wants you to put on the overalls and go full farmer. Check neighborhood rules and regulations, especially with noisy roosters.

How’s your crib?

You’ll find plenty of chicken coops on the market. But building your own will enable you to get everything you want. Think about how you’ll provide supplemental heat: Most birds will be fine for most of our winter weather, but they’ll need a boost on those sub-zero days. And make sure you can stand up in your hen house. No one likes to stoop in the coop.

Take a class

You can learn a lot from Egg|Plant Urban Farm Supply store, on Selby Avenue in St. Paul. It offers online chicken classes, as does the U of M Extension. The professionals can help you anticipate what to do about owls and dogs, how to tell if you’ve got a rooster in your flock, and how to cope if your chicken “has a cough.”

News flash: This won’t save you scratch

A lot of people get into the chicken hobby thinking, “Great! I’ll never have to buy eggs again.” But you’ll have to buy or build a coop and then buy feed for your chickens. And don’t rule out buying extra eggs for your family when the chickens just aren’t producing.

What’s your endgame?

You have to decide right away, What kind of chicken person am I going to be? Chickens lay eggs for about 3–5 years. But these (lovable!) birds can live to be 8–10 years old. Are you the type of person who will take your chicken to a vet? Are you the type of person who can—how shall we put it?—carry out the farm life cycle? Things to know.

Poop is real

Don’t get too caught up in the idyllic Instagram world of urban chickens. If they wander around your yard, there will be guano in your yard. Just be ready for that.