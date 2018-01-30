Classic Twin Cities Restaurants

× Expand Murray's Restaurant Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Restaurants come and go, these days faster than ever. So let’s raise a hi-ball to some of the establishments that have outlasted the trends. Your grandparents drank here . . . when they were your age.

You can’t get much more classic than the home of the “silver butter knife” steak. But tucking into its iconic steak sandwich on your lunch hour delivers a serving of everyday elegance.

After 85 years, you can count on the barmen at this iconic Northeast supper club to shake a textbook martini to go with your pierogi or prime-rib grilled cheese.

True hospitality, as envisioned by Nick Mancini when he opened in 1948, remains the driving force behind this West Seventh steakhouse. Also unchanged: the best booths and Rat Pack vibe in town.