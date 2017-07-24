The Class and Sass of New 510 Lounge

× Expand Photograph by Eliesa Johnson Chef Don Saunders and his wife Jackie dining at The 510 Lounge & Private Dining Chef Don Saunders and his wife Jackie dining at The 510 Lounge & Private Dining

The restaurant space formerly known as La Belle Vie sat empty for a year and a half after its legendary tenant closed up shop. But that was just a blip in the space’s varied history, as it’s once again shaking cocktails and serving plates—this time as The 510 Lounge & Private Dining. Chef Don Saunders and his wife Jackie have dressed the classic bones of the place with a more lively and contemporary look; the elegant gray-toned walls, booth seating, and a sassy hot pink Jackie O. room all herald a new age. The lounge area now takes center stage, with the dining rooms being used exclusively for private events. Expect craft cocktails, shareable plates, and even a signature burger being snarfed by the well-heeled set, who are no doubt happy that this elegant space is open once more. 510 Groveland Ave., Mpls., 612-315-5841, 510mpls.com