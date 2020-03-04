Why Does Chanhassen Get All the Good Tequila?

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bartender Ralena Young Tequila, mezcal, sotol, raicilla: If it comes from an agave plant, bar master Ralena Young stocks it.

There’s a speakeasy in Eagan. In a strip mall, off the highway. You must walk through Burgers and Bottles, a kid-friendly burger bar, to reach the big red door in the back that leads to a wholly different, whiskey-tinged universe known as Volstead House.

You’ve got to have some kind of guts to throw down this kind of concept in a suburban strip mall anchored by a gas station. But that’s Tony Donatell, who sees possibilities and is willing to take risks to create something unique. Having started out of college by managing convenience stores, he has slowly built a mini empire of cool and compelling restaurants and bars in the suburbs.

Volstead House, with its dark and leathery décor, has proved a wild success since opening in 2015. A year later, it spurred Donatell to open Bourbon Butcher, in the small exurb of Farmington, in the south metro. This time, he moved into a former Ground Round and remade it with charred barnwood, Edison-bulb fixtures, and a wall of whiskey. After that came Whiskey Inferno, in a dead Applebee’s in Savage. This spot got the same speakeasy vibe, but with cool touches like vintage typewriters suspended over the bar, which patrons can pull down to type a note.

Much of the success at these spots comes from Donatell’s team. Chef Dan Bennett tailors the menus to feel accessible and comfortable for suburban diners while bringing eaters something above the typical chain-resto experience. Smoked meats seem to work especially well in those standardized Applebee’s kitchens. You’ll find lots of pulled pork, smoked ribs, and briskets on the menus.

× Expand Photo by Robert Davis Tequila Butcher This dining room used to be an Applebee’s.

But there’s no mistaking the seriousness of the bar programs in these places. And that’s due to Ralena Young. A veteran bartender from the city, she ran the program at the now gone Coup d’État in Uptown. Young has flipped the notion that suburban drinkers just want Coors Light and appletinis.

Under her guidance, Volstead House has become a highly curated whiskey den, drawing locals and people from the city just to score a rare sip. Across the collection, she’s not only seducing drinkers with back bars stacked ceiling high with glittering bottles. She’s training her mostly inexperienced bar staffs to understand and then create a cocktail culture wherever they are. Did you know you can order a cloche-covered, smoked bourbon cocktail in Farmington?

And now, having honed this whiskey-den vibe, Donatell and his team are turning left, in Chanhassen. The newest member of this collection is Tequila Butcher, fashioned from (surprise!) an old Applebee’s across the parking lot from a Tires Plus.

The bar remains central: The décor includes a wall of eye-catching bottles. But this place looks bright and light and more feminine. White-tiled walls, dotted with green succulents, play against black booths and wood accents. The look suits the new menu, which strays into cuisines from south of the border. Tacos and gorditas, chile rellenos, Cubano sandwiches, yucca fries, paella, and empanadas—all this stuff comes from an old Applebee’s kitchen, with one additional fixture. Bennett has parked a live-fire smoker out back, which holds whole chickens, briskets, giant beef ribs, and pork shoulders.

To match these smoky flavors, Young has ventured into the world of cactus juice. Tequila, mezcal, sotol, raicilla: Welcome to Chanhassen! Young counts about 300 bottles, which I believe is the biggest selection in the Twin Cities, and probably the whole state. Young has created a number of tasting flights to help drinkers toe into the world of mezcal and pechuga. These sips come out labeled on a board and are paired with salted fruits to help bring out the nuances of each spirit. The house margarita delivers a simpler celebration of citrus and spirit instead of the salty-sour sugar bombs, spritzed from a gun, that you’ll find in other suburban haunts. Choose your spirit, and the bar will shake it up with a whole lime’s worth of juice and some agave simple syrup, all rimmed with cured citrus salt. A cleaner yet more complex version of this drink I have not found.

Photo by Julia Esch Margarita from Tequila Butcher A clean margarita, not a sugar bomb.

Fans of the brown need not worry. Young’s whiskey curation (and purchasing power) hasn’t skipped the Tequila Butcher. Donatell is back to hiding his speakeasy. This secondary sidebar goes by the name Sockdollager. He’d hoped to conceal the portal through an old phone booth—an unpopular idea with building inspectors, perhaps? The dark room is a stunner nonetheless, with high-backed chairs, comfy bar stools, and a bank vault door hiding the very best whiskey you can source. Don’t worry, there’s plenty on the wall, including some hard-to-find Japanese labels. Sockdollager also connects to its own private patio, which is always 21+. This is very new for Chanhappenin’.

With this latest opening, Donatell made Young and Bennett part of the ownership team. I’m excited to see what they’ve got planned next. There are still plenty of Applebee’s around, waiting for their conversion experience.