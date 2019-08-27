Meet the Burger Boys

× Expand Burger Boys Roger Thompson in Twins Hat, Anthony Holznagel feeding Wimpy, Shawn Rodgers chowing down, above.

Roger Thompson is a dreamer.

Back in 2013, we printed our first “Burger League of Champions.” And that event helped ignite the Rosemount man’s burger dreams. “You told me to go have a Perfect Burger, and I did. And it changed my life,” Thompson told me when we met last month over (you guessed it) burgers.

Thompson became burger obsessed, eating and talking about his latest meal to anyone he knew. In the early days, he would print out pictures and hang them in his office. Then he started TCBurgerBlog.com, as a spot to collect all his reviews.

Two years ago, Thompson took his game to Instagram (@tcburgersblog), and his numbers really took off. After a round of eating with friends at the TC Burger Battle event, he expanded his mission yet again. How could he keep that burger dinner party jam going all year long?

Thompson reached out to Anthony Holznagel (@phatphood), a DJ and medical lab tech from Savage, whose food posts he enjoyed. Holznagel was down. To avoid that uncomfortable Siskel and Ebert vibe, the two invited Shawn Rodgers (@shawnsrodgers), an IT guy and Instagram notable, to fill a third plate at the table.

In early 2018, the trio launched #TCBurgerNight: a weekly meet-up at an eatery where they can explore the burgersphere. Essentially, date night for burger bros.

I got to hang with them while they were deep diving the menu at B-52 Burgers & Brew, in Lakeville. @phatphood positions his burger to shoot the cascade of cheese. @shawnsrodgers uses a USB light source (they all have them) to capture the glistening meat. Meanwhile, @tcburgersblog digs in to a full review, giving each burger a star ranking.

“It’s a five-star system, but it’s more than just a ranking or list of ingredients,” Thompson notes. “I want to make sure you know how I personally feel about the burger, what the burger experience is.” My God, we created a burger critic.

While the Burger Boys maintain a list of personal favorites, they agree on their top-five best burgers in town:

1. Willards - The Perfect Burger

2. Martina - Double Cheeseburger

3. Revival - Revival Burger

4. Parlour - The Burger

5. Constantine - Dirty Double