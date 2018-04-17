Brother Justus, The New Minnesota Whiskey

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Brother Justus whiskey

Local lore has it, Brother Justus, a monk at Saint John’s Abbey, began crafting and distributing copper stills during Prohibition. His mission: to help poor rural families feed themselves through the moonshine trade. Phil Steger, a Saint John’s University alum, turned to that history when he was establishing his new distillery. Steger’s pursuit of his ideal single-malt whiskey has taken three years—although he’s hardly been waiting around for divine inspiration. Steger ages his micro-batched American Whiskey in new, freshly charred Minnesota white-oak barrels. (Traditional single-malt whiskeys rely on used bourbon barrels.) And in place of the corn- or rye-heavy mash bills common to the new whiskeys of the North, Steger’s depends on only malted barley to bring a softer sip. Preview tastes revealed a whiskey close to an unpeated Scotch, but sweeter, with apricot and butterscotch notes. When the spirit debuts later this spring, it will represent a new and exciting expression of Minnesota whiskey.

Steger’s mission: nothing less than absolute perfection.

