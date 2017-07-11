Border Battle: Pajarito to the East Vs. Baja Haus to the West

Tacos from Baja Haus and Pajarito
Mole shrimp at Baja Haus (left) and pork al pastor at Pajarito
We seem to be in the middle of a taco renaissance—Twin Citizens can’t get enough! Of course we’ve had a vibrant and authentic taco tradition in town for a long time, what with the excellent shops in the District del Sol of St. Paul and the East Lake Street spots in Minneapolis. But new taco eateries are popping up, promising creative fresh-made fare with full cocktail bars and chef-driven bigger plates to satisfy hungry groups looking for housemade tortillas and a good time. Check out two newbies on each side of the river and adjust your taco compass accordingly.
Margs
Margaritas from Baja Haus and Pajarito
Mama's Mango Marg at Baja Haus (left) and Habanero Cilantro Marg at Pajarito
Taco Time!
Tempura Avocado and Chicken Tingo at Baja Haus (left) and Chicken Tinga and Huitlacoche at Pajarito
Cheese Situation
Cheese dishes at Baja Haus and Pajarito
Crunchy Cheese Roll at Baja Haus (left) and Queso Fundido at Pajarito
For The Table
Shareable plates from Baja Haus and Pajarito
Whole Red Snapper at Baja Haus (left) and Half Chicken at Pajarito
More Top Tacos
West:
- Pineda Tacos: No frills, just good and authentic corn tortilla tacos that satisfy your cravings. Plymouth, 763-545-1977
- Andalé: Cult status has been achieved for the excellent lengua tacos. Richfield, andaletaqueriaymercado.com
- Maya Cuisine: On the MSP50 list of Best Restaurants, we love this jam. Mpls., mayacuisineusa.com
East:
- Taco Libre: Find a lot of luchador love and huge tacos known as Machetes here. West St. Paul, 651-444-8820
- Los Ocampo: The Suburban Avenue spot is open late on weekends for your masa cake needs. St. Paul, losocampo.com
- El Burrito: You know it has a taco guy who comes to your house for parties, right? elburritomercado.com