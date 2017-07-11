Border Battle: Pajarito to the East Vs. Baja Haus to the West

× Expand Tacos from Baja Haus and Pajarito Mole shrimp at Baja Haus (left) and pork al pastor at Pajarito

We seem to be in the middle of a taco renaissance—Twin Citizens can’t get enough! Of course we’ve had a vibrant and authentic taco tradition in town for a long time, what with the excellent shops in the District del Sol of St. Paul and the East Lake Street spots in Minneapolis. But new taco eateries are popping up, promising creative fresh-made fare with full cocktail bars and chef-driven bigger plates to satisfy hungry groups looking for housemade tortillas and a good time. Check out two newbies on each side of the river and adjust your taco compass accordingly.

Baja Haus

Out in Wayzata, Billy Tserenbat’s ode to the coastal beach shack is a bright and airy good time with a big bar and plenty of fresh seafood. 830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-476-0816, bajahaus.com East

Pajarito

West Seventh neighbors have adopted Tyge Nelson and Stephen Hesse’s relaxed Mexican eatery as a sort of clubhouse, always ready for a chill hang. 605 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-9545, pajaritostp.com

Margaritas from Baja Haus and Pajarito Mama's Mango Marg at Baja Haus (left) and Habanero Cilantro Marg at Pajarito

Mama's Mango Marg

Sweetly unexpected, the mango puree rounds out the smoky notes in the tequila used to deliver the high-octane hit. Pajarito

Habanero Cilantro Marg

This isn't your mass-produced bargain marg. This elegant beauty is both sweet and biting with just the right amount of infused habanero heat to tingle the lips.

Taco Time!

Tempura Avocado

A veggie taco for the avocado toast set. Crispy fried avocados get a boost with guajillo and sweet corn pico with cilantro and lime.

Chicken Tinga

The slow-cooked chipotle chicken is a hit with a lime-cilantro crema sauce. Pajarito

Chicken Tinga

The smoky chicken is lifted by tomato and a sprinkling of queso fresco.

Huitlacoche

If you don't love corn smut, you will. This veggie taco is lit with serrano peppers and bound by Monterey Jack cheese.

Cheese Situation

Crunchy Cheese Roll

Take shredded manchego cheese, fry it into a tornado cone shape, then set it on three salsas in which to dip the cracked-off pieces. Who ever needs chips again? Pajarito

Queso Fundido

This melty cheese situation with spiced green chorizo gives you permission to lick the cast iron. No shame.

For The Table

Whole Red Snapper

More whole fish please. Especially when it's served with grilled pineapple salsa and decked with a grove of citrus. Pajarito

Half Chicken

I know, chicken? But this big-knife-and-fork-worthy bird is rubbed with oregano and chilies to take it to a new level.

More Top Tacos

West:

Pineda Tacos: No frills, just good and authentic corn tortilla tacos that satisfy your cravings. Plymouth, 763-545-1977

No frills, just good and authentic corn tortilla tacos that satisfy your cravings. Plymouth, 763-545-1977 Andalé: Cult status has been achieved for the excellent lengua tacos. Richfield, andaletaqueriaymercado.com

Cult status has been achieved for the excellent lengua tacos. Richfield, andaletaqueriaymercado.com Maya Cuisine: On the MSP50 list of Best Restaurants, we love this jam. Mpls., mayacuisineusa.com

East: