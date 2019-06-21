Back to the Bootleg

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The Bootleg Minty fresh: Cheers to a drink fit for a mobster (and you).

As thick with myth as it is with mint, the bootleg has filled our glasses for generations.

In lore, it’s the drink mobsters guzzled at their summer retreats. Ingredients? Muddle mint (and maybe basil), limeade, lemonade, and soda or 7UP. Then add booze: Anything clear will do the trick.

All that greenery must have seemed like the best way to cover the harsh bathtub gin of days past. After finding its way to country clubs, signature recipes have bounced between pool shacks and golf sheds ever since. Many clubs assert OG status for their mix—we’ve heard claims from Woodhill, Lafayette, and White Bear Yacht Club.

Does it even matter? As the mix trickled down to caddies and nannies of the well-heeled, the bootleg became something that now belongs to all of us. This summer, new players are elevating the bootleg from cult status to a signature drink of sunny days.

Lakes Country

Most of the clubs that claim ownership of the original bootleg—from White Bear Yacht Club to Woodhill Country Club—sit near lakes. (Yeah, not so hard in MN.) Your best bet for finding public versions of the drink? Scour the bars in lake towns. Excelsior party bar Jake O’Connor’s adds a bit of orange juice to its bootleg.

Concentrate

Summer Lakes Beverage has stocked local liquor stores with nifty little freezers. Pluck out a bottle of its all-natural frozen NA mix: It’s green and minty with a classic sludgy texture. Let it defrost and shake it with your vodka. This is the kind of bartending even a lifeguard can manage.

Mike’s Hard…Bootleg?!

In a trendier twist, The Original Bootleg showed up a few years ago on liquor-store shelves. A bottled malt beverage, like Mike’s Hard Lemonade, it’s a lighter alcohol drink and carries a good citrus hit with a sprightlier mint personality. Just tell Bitsy to put her own bottles in the recycling.

Upper Crust

Betty Danger’s, the mockufabulous faux country club in Northeast Minneapolis, has dubbed its bootleg the official drink of “Social Climbing.” After a couple of rounds, you’ll sound just like Judge Elihu Smails, Shooter McGavin—or Thurston Howell III.

Bootlegger Remixed

In May, Tattersall launched a bottled version of the cocktail. By distilling the spirit with mint, limes, lemons, and other botanicals, the Northeast craft-spirits company has given us something you can serve with just a bit of sparkling soda. (It also eliminates the need to use your teeth as a mint strainer.) Look for it at Rock the Garden and other fests this summer.