Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2019

Illustration by Sebastien Thibault
Readers' Picks for Best Twin Cities Restaurants
We asked and you answered. These are your favorite best restaurant picks for 2019! Thousands of readers, eaters, and foodists voted online to proclaim their favorites. Consensus view: We all like to eat!
Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants
Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants
Best New Restaurant
Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Murray's
Murray's
Best Twin Cities Legend
Bar
UK/Pub
Live Music
Handsome Hog
Handsome Hog
Soul Food
BBQ
Burger
Young Joni
Young Joni
Pizza
Seafood
Steak
Sandwich Shop
Global Eats
Spyhouse
Spyhouse
Coffee
Chinese
French
Greek
Bar La Grassa
Bar La Grassa
Italian
Indian
Mex/Latino
Middle Eastern
Fuji Ya
Fuji Ya
Sushi
- Fuji Ya/Wakame (tie)
- Kado no Mise/Kyatchi (tie)
- Masu
Thai
Vietnamese
- Quang
- Hai Hai
- Ngon Bistro/Pho 79 (tie)
Veg Friendly
Breakfast/Brunch
Bakery Café
Top 5 Food Trucks
Demi
Demi
Most Excited For
Food Trend Bummers
- Avocado toast
- Overindulgent, piled-on foods
- Vegan-ification of everything
Restaurant You Want More Of
- Korean
- Filipino
- Affordable but good seafood
See our editors' picks for the Twin Cities' Best Restaurants.
Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.