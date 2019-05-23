Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2019

by

We asked and you answered. These are your favorite best restaurant picks for 2019! Thousands of readers, eaters, and foodists voted online to proclaim their favorites. Consensus view: We all like to eat!

Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants 

  1. Spoon and Stable
  2. Bar La Grassa
  3. Young Joni
  4. Martina
  5. Alma

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants

  1. St. Paul Grill
  2. Meritage
  3. Saint Dinette
  4. The Lexington
  5. Revival

Best New Restaurant

  1. Colita
  2. In Bloom
  3. Hyacinth

Best Twin Cities Legend

  1. Murray’s
  2. Manny’s
  3. Mancini’s

Bar

  1. Psycho Suzi’s
  2. Marvel Bar
  3. Parlour Bar

UK/Pub

  1. Brit’s Pub
  2. The Happy Gnome
  3. The Local 

Live Music

  1. Dakota
  2. Icehouse
  3. Aster Cafe

Soul Food

  1. Handsome Hog
  2. Mama D’s
  3. Funky Grits

BBQ

  1. Revival
  2. Handsome Hog
  3. Famous Dave’s

Burger

  1. Red Cow
  2. Parlour Bar
  3. Matt’s Bar

Pizza

  1. Young Joni
  2. Black Sheep Pizza 
  3. Pizzeria Lola

Seafood

  1. Smack Shack
  2. The Oceanaire 
  3. OCTO Fishbar

Steak

  1. Manny’s
  2. Burch Restaurant
  3. Murray’s/Mancini’s (tie)

Sandwich Shop

  1. Cecil’s Deli
  2. Kramarczuk’s
  3. Revival

Global Eats

  1. World Street Kitchen
  2. Chino Latino
  3. Lat14

Coffee

  1. Spyhouse
  2. Dunn Bros.
  3. Five Watt

Chinese

  1. Rainbow
  2. Tea House
  3. David Fong’s

French

  1. Meritage
  2. Bellecour
  3. Barbette

Greek

  1. The Naughty Greek
  2. Christos
  3. It’s Greek to Me

Italian

  1. Bar La Grassa
  2. Cossetta
  3. Broders’ Pasta Bar

Indian

  1. Taste of India
  2. India Palace
  3. Gorkha Palace

Mex/Latino

  1. Boca Chica
  2. Hola Arepa
  3. Pajarito/El Burrito (tie)

Middle Eastern

  1. Holy Land
  2. Emily’s Lebanese Deli
  3. World Street Kitchen

Sushi

  1. Fuji Ya/Wakame (tie)
  2. Kado no Mise/Kyatchi (tie)
  3. Masu

Thai

  1. Sawatdee
  2. On’s Kitchen
  3. Lat14

Vietnamese

  1. Quang
  2. Hai Hai
  3. Ngon Bistro/Pho 79 (tie)

Veg Friendly

  1. French Meadow
  2. Birchwood Cafe
  3. Good Earth

Breakfast/Brunch

  1. Keys Cafe
  2. The Buttered Tin
  3. Hell’s Kitchen

Bakery Café

  1. Patisserie 46
  2. Bellecour
  3. Café Alma 

Top 5 Food Trucks

  1. The Anchor Fish & Chips
  2. Chef Shack
  3. Hot Indian Foods
  4. Potter’s Pasties
  5. Taco Cat

Most Excited For

  1. Trying out Demi
  2. Ann Kim’s taco shop
  3. The new Travail

Food Trend Bummers

  1. Avocado toast
  2. Overindulgent, piled-on foods
  3. Vegan-ification of everything

Restaurant You Want More Of

  1. Korean
  2. Filipino 
  3. Affordable but good seafood

See our editors' picks for the Twin Cities' Best Restaurants.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz. 