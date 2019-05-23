Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2019

× Expand Illustration by Sebastien Thibault Readers' Picks for Best Twin Cities Restaurants

We asked and you answered. These are your favorite best restaurant picks for 2019! Thousands of readers, eaters, and foodists voted online to proclaim their favorites. Consensus view: We all like to eat!

Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants

Best New Restaurant

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Murray's Murray's

Best Twin Cities Legend

Bar

UK/Pub

Live Music

× Expand Handsome Hog Handsome Hog

Soul Food

BBQ

Burger

× Expand Young Joni Young Joni

Pizza

Seafood

Steak

Sandwich Shop

Global Eats

× Expand Spyhouse Spyhouse

Coffee

Chinese

French

Greek

× Expand Bar La Grassa Bar La Grassa

Italian

Indian

Mex/Latino

Middle Eastern

× Expand Fuji Ya Fuji Ya

Sushi

Thai

Vietnamese

Veg Friendly

Breakfast/Brunch

Bakery Café

Top 5 Food Trucks

× Expand Demi Demi

Most Excited For

Food Trend Bummers

Avocado toast Overindulgent, piled-on foods Vegan-ification of everything

Restaurant You Want More Of

Korean Filipino Affordable but good seafood

See our editors' picks for the Twin Cities' Best Restaurants.

