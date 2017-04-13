Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2017

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
112 Eatery
112 Eatery
We asked and you answered. Here are your best restaurants for 2017! 112 Eatery has been in your list for 10 years running—quite an achievement. Check out your best in each metro and the best Thai, pizza, food trucks, and more.
Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants
- Spoon and Stable
- Bar La Grassa
- Alma
- 112 Eatery
- Red Cow
Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants
- Meritage
- The St. Paul Grill
- Saint Dinette
- Revival
- Red Cow
Best New
- Young Joni
- The Lexington
- Saint Genevieve
Best Service
- Spoon and Stable
- Joan’s in the Park
- Birch’s on the Lake
Manny's
Manny's
Best Institution
- Murray’s
- Manny’s
- Matt’s Bar
Day trip
- New Scenic Café
- Duluth Grill/Northern Waters Smokehaus
- Harbor View Café
World Street Kitchen
World Street Kitchen
Counter Service
- World Street Kitchen
- Cossetta
- Cafe Latté
Beer Bar
- Happy Gnome
- Surly Beer Hall
- Brit’s Pub
Cocktails at Tattersall Distilling
Tattersall Distilling
Cocktails
- Marvel Bar
- Tattersall Distilling
- Parlour Bar
Happy Hour
- Red Cow
- Pazzaluna
- Nightingale
Late Night
- 112 Eatery
- Pizza Lucé
- Mickey’s Diner
Photograph by Katherine Harris
Icehouse
Icehouse
Live Music
- Dakota Jazz Club
- Ice House
- Aster Cafe/Hell’s Kitchen
Wine Bar
- TERZO
- Toast
- Stem
Outdoor Dining
- WA Frost
- Stella’s Fish Cafe
- Psycho Suzi’s
Kid Friendly
- Pizzeria Lola
- Brasa Rotisserie
- Edina Grill
BBQ at Q fanatic
Q fanatic
BBQ
- Revival
- Q fanatic
- Famous Dave’s
Burger
- Red Cow
- Blue Door Pub
- Matt’s Bar/Parlour
Pizza
- Pizzeria Lola
- Pizza Lucé/Punch Pizza
- Black Sheep Pizza
Seafood
- The Oceanaire
- Smack Shack
- Sea Change
Steak
- Manny’s
- Burch Steak and Pizza Bar
- Murray’s
Deli
- Cecil’s Deli
- Kramarczuk’s
- Cossetta
Pho at Ngon Bistro
Ngon Bistro
Pho
- Quang
- Pho 79
- Ngnon Bistro
Cheap Eats
- World Street Kitchen
- El Taco Riendo
- Lu’s Sandwiches
Coffee
- Spyhouse
- Caribou
- Dunn Bros. Coffee/Five Watt
Chinese
- Rainbow
- Tea House
- Grand Szechuan/Shuang Cheng
Saint Genevieve
Saint Genevieve
French
- Meritage
- Saint Genevieve
- Barbette
German
- Black Forest Inn
- Gasthof Zur Gemütlichkeit
- Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter
Greek
- Christos
- Gardens of Salonica
- It’s Greek to Me
Mucci's
Mucci's
Italian
- Bar La Grassa
- Broders’ Pasta Bar
- Mucci’s
Indian
- Gandhi Mahal
- India Palace
- Gorkha Palace
Japanese
- Masu
- Zen Box Izakaya
- Kyatchi
Sushi
- Masu
- Wakame
- Fuji Ya/Sushi Fix
Mex/Latino
- Maya Cuisine
- Boca Chica
- Hola Arepa/Pajarito
Middle Eastern
- Holy Land
- Emily’s Lebanese Deli
- Shish
African
- Afro Deli
- Fasik
- aFlamingo
Thai
- On’s Kitchen
- Sen Yai Sen Lek
- Roat Osha
Vietnamese
- Quang
- Ngon Bistro
- The Lotus
Veg Friendly
- French Meadow
- Spoonriver
- Birchwood Café
Breakfast
- Keys Cafe
- Al’s Breakfast
- Original Pancake House
Brunch
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Lake Elmo Inn
- Spoon and Stable
Bakery
- Patisserie 46
- Rustica
- Wuollet Bakery
Top 5 Food Trucks
- World Street Kitchen
- Potter’s Pasties
- Chef Shack
- Hot Indian
- R Taco
Most Excited For
- Bellecour
- Bull’s Horn
- Brut
Food Trend to Hate
- Cauliflower everything
- Deconstructed food
- No reservations
Restaurant You Want More Of
- French
- BBQ
- Korean