Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2017

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams 112 Eatery 112 Eatery

We asked and you answered. Here are your best restaurants for 2017! 112 Eatery has been in your list for 10 years running—quite an achievement. Check out your best in each metro and the best Thai, pizza, food trucks, and more.

Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants

Spoon and Stable

Bar La Grassa

Alma

112 Eatery

Red Cow

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants

Meritage

The St. Paul Grill

Saint Dinette

Revival

Red Cow

Best New

Young Joni

The Lexington

Saint Genevieve

Best Service

Spoon and Stable

Joan’s in the Park

Birch’s on the Lake

Best Institution

Murray’s

Manny’s

Matt’s Bar

Day trip

New Scenic Café

Duluth Grill/Northern Waters Smokehaus

Harbor View Café

× Expand World Street Kitchen World Street Kitchen

Counter Service

World Street Kitchen

Cossetta

Cafe Latté

Beer Bar

Happy Gnome

Surly Beer Hall

Brit’s Pub

× Expand Cocktails at Tattersall Distilling Tattersall Distilling

Cocktails

Marvel Bar

Tattersall Distilling

Parlour Bar

Happy Hour

Red Cow

Pazzaluna

Nightingale

Late Night

112 Eatery

Pizza Lucé

Mickey’s Diner

× Expand Photograph by Katherine Harris Icehouse Icehouse

Live Music

Dakota Jazz Club

Ice House

Aster Cafe/Hell’s Kitchen

Wine Bar

TERZO

Toast

Stem

Outdoor Dining

WA Frost

Stella’s Fish Cafe

Psycho Suzi’s

Kid Friendly

Pizzeria Lola

Brasa Rotisserie

Edina Grill

× Expand BBQ at Q fanatic Q fanatic

BBQ

Revival

Q fanatic

Famous Dave’s

Burger

Red Cow

Blue Door Pub

Matt’s Bar/Parlour

Pizza

Pizzeria Lola

Pizza Lucé/Punch Pizza

Black Sheep Pizza

Seafood

The Oceanaire

Smack Shack

Sea Change

Steak

Manny’s

Burch Steak and Pizza Bar

Murray’s

Deli

Cecil’s Deli

Kramarczuk’s

Cossetta

× Expand Pho at Ngon Bistro Ngon Bistro

Pho

Quang

Pho 79

Ngnon Bistro

Cheap Eats

World Street Kitchen

El Taco Riendo

Lu’s Sandwiches

Coffee

Spyhouse

Caribou

Dunn Bros. Coffee/Five Watt

Chinese

Rainbow

Tea House

Grand Szechuan/Shuang Cheng

× Expand Saint Genevieve Saint Genevieve

French

Meritage

Saint Genevieve

Barbette

German

Black Forest Inn

Gasthof Zur Gemütlichkeit

Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter

Greek

Christos

Gardens of Salonica

It’s Greek to Me

Italian

Bar La Grassa

Broders’ Pasta Bar

Mucci’s

Indian

Gandhi Mahal

India Palace

Gorkha Palace

Japanese

Masu

Zen Box Izakaya

Kyatchi

Sushi

Masu

Wakame

Fuji Ya/Sushi Fix

Mex/Latino

Maya Cuisine

Boca Chica

Hola Arepa/Pajarito

Middle Eastern

Holy Land

Emily’s Lebanese Deli

Shish

African

Afro Deli

Fasik

aFlamingo

Thai

On’s Kitchen

Sen Yai Sen Lek

Roat Osha

Vietnamese

Quang

Ngon Bistro

The Lotus

Veg Friendly

French Meadow

Spoonriver

Birchwood Café

Breakfast

Keys Cafe

Al’s Breakfast

Original Pancake House

Brunch

Hell’s Kitchen

Lake Elmo Inn

Spoon and Stable

Bakery

Patisserie 46

Rustica

Wuollet Bakery

Top 5 Food Trucks

World Street Kitchen

Potter’s Pasties

Chef Shack

Hot Indian

R Taco

Most Excited For

Bellecour

Bull’s Horn

Brut

Food Trend to Hate

Cauliflower everything

Deconstructed food

No reservations

Restaurant You Want More Of