Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2017

The results are in, and the awards go to....

by

We asked and you answered. Here are your best restaurants for 2017! 112 Eatery has been in your list for 10 years running—quite an achievement. Check out your best in each metro and the best Thai, pizza, food trucks, and more.

Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants

  • Spoon and Stable
  • Bar La Grassa
  • Alma
  • 112 Eatery
  • Red Cow

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants

  • Meritage
  • The St. Paul Grill
  • Saint Dinette
  • Revival
  • Red Cow

Best New

  • Young Joni
  • The Lexington
  • Saint Genevieve

Best Service

  • Spoon and Stable
  • Joan’s in the Park
  • Birch’s on the Lake

Best Institution

  • Murray’s
  • Manny’s
  • Matt’s Bar

Day trip

  • New Scenic Café
  • Duluth Grill/Northern Waters Smokehaus
  • Harbor View Café

Counter Service

  • World Street Kitchen
  • Cossetta
  • Cafe Latté

Beer Bar

  • Happy Gnome
  • Surly Beer Hall
  • Brit’s Pub

Cocktails

  • Marvel Bar
  • Tattersall Distilling
  • Parlour Bar

Happy Hour

  • Red Cow
  • Pazzaluna
  • Nightingale

Late Night

  • 112 Eatery
  • Pizza Lucé
  • Mickey’s Diner

Live Music

  • Dakota Jazz Club
  • Ice House
  • Aster Cafe/Hell’s Kitchen

Wine Bar

  • TERZO
  • Toast
  • Stem

Outdoor Dining

  • WA Frost
  • Stella’s Fish Cafe
  • Psycho Suzi’s

Kid Friendly

  • Pizzeria Lola
  • Brasa Rotisserie
  • Edina Grill

BBQ

  • Revival
  • Q fanatic
  • Famous Dave’s

Burger

  • Red Cow
  • Blue Door Pub
  • Matt’s Bar/Parlour

Pizza

  • Pizzeria Lola
  • Pizza Lucé/Punch Pizza
  • Black Sheep Pizza

Seafood

  • The Oceanaire
  • Smack Shack
  • Sea Change

Steak

  • Manny’s
  • Burch Steak and Pizza Bar
  • Murray’s

Deli

  • Cecil’s Deli
  • Kramarczuk’s
  • Cossetta

Pho

  • Quang
  • Pho 79
  • Ngnon Bistro

Cheap Eats

  • World Street Kitchen
  • El Taco Riendo
  • Lu’s Sandwiches

Coffee

  • Spyhouse
  • Caribou
  • Dunn Bros. Coffee/Five Watt

Chinese

  • Rainbow
  • Tea House
  • Grand Szechuan/Shuang Cheng

French

  • Meritage
  • Saint Genevieve
  • Barbette

German

  • Black Forest Inn
  • Gasthof Zur Gemütlichkeit
  • Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter

Greek

  • Christos
  • Gardens of Salonica
  • It’s Greek to Me

Italian

  • Bar La Grassa
  • Broders’ Pasta Bar
  • Mucci’s

Indian

  • Gandhi Mahal
  • India Palace
  • Gorkha Palace

Japanese

  • Masu
  • Zen Box Izakaya
  • Kyatchi

Sushi

  • Masu
  • Wakame
  • Fuji Ya/Sushi Fix

Mex/Latino

  • Maya Cuisine
  • Boca Chica
  • Hola Arepa/Pajarito

Middle Eastern

  • Holy Land
  • Emily’s Lebanese Deli
  • Shish

African

  • Afro Deli
  • Fasik
  • aFlamingo

Thai

  • On’s Kitchen
  • Sen Yai Sen Lek
  • Roat Osha

Vietnamese

  • Quang
  • Ngon Bistro
  • The Lotus

Veg Friendly

  • French Meadow
  • Spoonriver
  • Birchwood Café

Breakfast

  • Keys Cafe
  • Al’s Breakfast
  • Original Pancake House

Brunch

  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Lake Elmo Inn
  • Spoon and Stable

Bakery

  • Patisserie 46
  • Rustica
  • Wuollet Bakery

Top 5 Food Trucks

  • World Street Kitchen
  • Potter’s Pasties
  • Chef Shack
  • Hot Indian
  • R Taco

Most Excited For

  • Bellecour
  • Bull’s Horn
  • Brut

Food Trend to Hate

  • Cauliflower everything
  • Deconstructed food
  • No reservations

Restaurant You Want More Of

  • French
  • BBQ
  • Korean

