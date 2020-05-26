Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2020

The people have spoken, and our annual survey results are in.

Crowdsourcing information isn’t really new; we’ve been doing Readers’ Poll for decades. We love that our editorial team starts the discussion with their picks for the MSP50 Best Restaurants in March and that thousands of you chime in with your own personal favorites. Now more than ever, restaurants need to see and feel our love. So send a note of congrats to—or better yet grab takeout from—some of these Readers’ Poll picks for Best Restaurants.

Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants

  1. Young Joni
  2. Bar La Grassa
  3. Spoon and Stable
  4. Colita
  5. Martina

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants

  1. Meritage
  2. Saint Dinette
  3. Revival
  4. Hyacinth
  5. Mucci’s Italian
Snack Bar

Snack Bar

Snack Bar

Demi

Demi

Demi

Best New

  1. Snack Bar
  2. Estelle
  3. Demi 

Best TC Legend

  1. Matt’s Bar
  2. Manny’s Steakhouse
  3. Murray’s

Bar

  1. Back Bar at Young Joni
  2. Colita
  3. Marvel Bar

UK/Pub

  1. Brit’s Pub and Eating Establishment
  2. Anchor Fish & Chips
  3. George and the Dragon

Live Music

  1. Icehouse
  2. Dakota Jazz
  3. Aster Cafe

Soul Food

  1. Handsome Hog
  2. Soul Bowl
  3. Mama Sheila’s House of Soul

BBQ

  1. Revival
  2. Animales Barbeque Co.
  3. Smokey’s Pub n’ Grill

Burger

  1. Parlour Bar
  2. Red Cow
  3. Matt’s Bar

Pizza

  1. Young Joni
  2. Black Sheep Pizza
  3. Pizzeria Lola

Seafood

  1. Smack Shack
  2. Octo Fishbar
  3. Sea Salt Eatery / Grand Catch (tie)

Steak

  1. Burch Steak and Pizza Bar
  2. Manny’s Steakhouse
  3. P.S. Steak

Sandwich Shop

  1. Cecil’s Deli
  2. Kramarczuk’s
  3. Lowry Hill Meats

Global Eats

  1. World Street Kitchen
  2. Lat14 Asian Eatery
  3. Chino Latino

Coffee

  1. Spyhouse Coffee
  2. Five Watt Coffee
  3. Penny’s Coffee

Chinese

  1. Rainbow
  2. Shuang Cheng
  3. Tea House

French

  1. Bellecour
  2. Meritage
  3. St. Genevieve

Greek

  1. The Naughty Greek
  2. Christos
  3. Gardens of Salonica

Italian

  1. Bar La Grassa
  2. Broders’ Pasta Bar
  3. Mucci’s Italian

Indian

  1. Gorkha Palace
  2. Taste of India
  3. Gandhi Mahal

Japanese/Sushi

  1. Kado no Mise
  2. Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro
  3. Masu Sushi & Robata

Mex/Latino

  1. Colita
  2. Centro and Popol Vuh
  3. Pajarito

Middle Eastern

  1. Holy Land
  2. World Street Kitchen
  3. Afro Deli

Thai

  1. Lat14 Asian Eatery
  2. Sawatdee
  3. On’s Thai Kitchen

Vietnamese

  1. Hai Hai
  2. Quang Restaurant
  3. Pho 79 

Veg Friendly

  1. Birchwood Cafe
  2. French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
  3. J. Selby’s / Fig + Farro (tie)

Breakfast/Brunch

  1. The Copper Hen
  2. Colossal Cafe
  3. The Buttered Tin

Bakery Cafe

  1. Bellecour
  2. Patisserie 46
  3. Cafe Alma / Glam Doll Donuts (tie)

Top 5 Food Trucks

  1. Anchor Fish & Chips
  2. O’Cheeze
  3. MN Nice Cream
  4. Butcher Salt
  5. Market Bar-B-Que

Most Excited for

  1. Ann Kim’s Sooki & Mimi
  2. The new Travail
  3. Vellee Deli NE