Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2020

Lat14 Asian Eatery
We started scattering these medals around the Twin Cities back in the early ’90s.
Crowdsourcing information isn’t really new; we’ve been doing Readers’ Poll for decades. We love that our editorial team starts the discussion with their picks for the MSP50 Best Restaurants in March and that thousands of you chime in with your own personal favorites. Now more than ever, restaurants need to see and feel our love. So send a note of congrats to—or better yet grab takeout from—some of these Readers’ Poll picks for Best Restaurants.
Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants
- Young Joni
- Bar La Grassa
- Spoon and Stable
- Colita
- Martina
Hyacinth
Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants
- Meritage
- Saint Dinette
- Revival
- Hyacinth
- Mucci’s Italian
Snack Bar
Demi
Best New
- Snack Bar
- Estelle
- Demi
Best TC Legend
- Matt’s Bar
- Manny’s Steakhouse
- Murray’s
Bar
- Back Bar at Young Joni
- Colita
- Marvel Bar
UK/Pub
- Brit’s Pub and Eating Establishment
- Anchor Fish & Chips
- George and the Dragon
Live Music
- Icehouse
- Dakota Jazz
- Aster Cafe
Soul Food
- Handsome Hog
- Soul Bowl
- Mama Sheila’s House of Soul
BBQ
- Revival
- Animales Barbeque Co.
- Smokey’s Pub n’ Grill
Burger
- Parlour Bar
- Red Cow
- Matt’s Bar
Pizza
- Young Joni
- Black Sheep Pizza
- Pizzeria Lola
Octo Fishbar
Seafood
- Smack Shack
- Octo Fishbar
- Sea Salt Eatery / Grand Catch (tie)
Steak
- Burch Steak and Pizza Bar
- Manny’s Steakhouse
- P.S. Steak
Sandwich Shop
- Cecil’s Deli
- Kramarczuk’s
- Lowry Hill Meats
Global Eats
- World Street Kitchen
- Lat14 Asian Eatery
- Chino Latino
Coffee
- Spyhouse Coffee
- Five Watt Coffee
- Penny’s Coffee
Chinese
- Rainbow
- Shuang Cheng
- Tea House
French
- Bellecour
- Meritage
- St. Genevieve
Greek
- The Naughty Greek
- Christos
- Gardens of Salonica
Italian
- Bar La Grassa
- Broders’ Pasta Bar
- Mucci’s Italian
Indian
- Gorkha Palace
- Taste of India
- Gandhi Mahal
Japanese/Sushi
- Kado no Mise
- Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro
- Masu Sushi & Robata
Mex/Latino
- Colita
- Centro and Popol Vuh
- Pajarito
Middle Eastern
- Holy Land
- World Street Kitchen
- Afro Deli
Thai
- Lat14 Asian Eatery
- Sawatdee
- On’s Thai Kitchen
Vietnamese
- Hai Hai
- Quang Restaurant
- Pho 79
Veg Friendly
- Birchwood Cafe
- French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
- J. Selby’s / Fig + Farro (tie)
Breakfast/Brunch
- The Copper Hen
- Colossal Cafe
- The Buttered Tin
Bakery Cafe
- Bellecour
- Patisserie 46
- Cafe Alma / Glam Doll Donuts (tie)
MN Nice Cream
Top 5 Food Trucks
- Anchor Fish & Chips
- O’Cheeze
- MN Nice Cream
- Butcher Salt
- Market Bar-B-Que
Most Excited for
- Ann Kim’s Sooki & Mimi
- The new Travail
- Vellee Deli NE