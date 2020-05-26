Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2020

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Lat14 Asian Eatery Lat14 Asian Eatery

Crowdsourcing information isn’t really new; we’ve been doing Readers’ Poll for decades. We love that our editorial team starts the discussion with their picks for the MSP50 Best Restaurants in March and that thousands of you chime in with your own personal favorites. Now more than ever, restaurants need to see and feel our love. So send a note of congrats to—or better yet grab takeout from—some of these Readers’ Poll picks for Best Restaurants.

Top 5 Minneapolis Restaurants

Young Joni Bar La Grassa Spoon and Stable Colita Martina

× Expand Hyacinth Hyacinth

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants

Meritage Saint Dinette Revival Hyacinth Mucci’s Italian

Snack Bar Demi

Best New

Snack Bar Estelle Demi

Best TC Legend

Matt’s Bar Manny’s Steakhouse Murray’s

Bar

Back Bar at Young Joni Colita Marvel Bar

UK/Pub

Brit’s Pub and Eating Establishment Anchor Fish & Chips George and the Dragon

Live Music

Icehouse Dakota Jazz Aster Cafe

Soul Food

Handsome Hog Soul Bowl Mama Sheila’s House of Soul

BBQ

Revival Animales Barbeque Co. Smokey’s Pub n’ Grill

Burger

Parlour Bar Red Cow Matt’s Bar

Pizza

Young Joni Black Sheep Pizza Pizzeria Lola

× Expand Octo Fishbar Octo Fishbar

Seafood

Smack Shack Octo Fishbar Sea Salt Eatery / Grand Catch (tie)

Steak

Burch Steak and Pizza Bar Manny’s Steakhouse P.S. Steak

Sandwich Shop

Cecil’s Deli Kramarczuk’s Lowry Hill Meats

Global Eats

World Street Kitchen Lat14 Asian Eatery Chino Latino

Coffee

Spyhouse Coffee Five Watt Coffee Penny’s Coffee

Chinese

Rainbow Shuang Cheng Tea House

French

Bellecour Meritage St. Genevieve

Greek

The Naughty Greek Christos Gardens of Salonica

Italian

Bar La Grassa Broders’ Pasta Bar Mucci’s Italian

Indian

Gorkha Palace Taste of India Gandhi Mahal

Japanese/Sushi

Kado no Mise Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro Masu Sushi & Robata

Mex/Latino

Colita Centro and Popol Vuh Pajarito

Middle Eastern

Holy Land World Street Kitchen Afro Deli

Thai

Lat14 Asian Eatery Sawatdee On’s Thai Kitchen

Vietnamese

Hai Hai Quang Restaurant Pho 79

Veg Friendly

Birchwood Cafe French Meadow Bakery & Cafe J. Selby’s / Fig + Farro (tie)

Breakfast/Brunch

The Copper Hen Colossal Cafe The Buttered Tin

Bakery Cafe

Bellecour Patisserie 46 Cafe Alma / Glam Doll Donuts (tie)

× Expand MN Nice Cream

Top 5 Food Trucks

Anchor Fish & Chips O’Cheeze MN Nice Cream Butcher Salt Market Bar-B-Que

Most Excited for