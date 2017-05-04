Best Places for Cinco de Mayo Fiesta-ing

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Tacos and margarita at Lagos Tacos Lagos Tacos

TGIF meets Cinco de Mayo this year. TGICDM. Eh? Whatever your acronym, this Friday means more margs and chilaquiles for all!

Here’s a roundup of where to get your fiesta on.

This neighborhood knows how to fiesta. On Friday night, kick it with DJ Cinco de Mayo on the new El Burrito patio where tacos y elotes will also rock. And then on Saturday, all along Cesar Chavez Street, bands will be rocking, cars will be popping, margaritas will be sloshing, and you will never look so good in a sombrero.

Barrio is turning Cinco de Mayo into an entire weekend party. From Friday to Sunday, 16 oz. Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico are $3. 925 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 5036 France Ave. S., Edina; 235 E 6th St, St. Paul

Attention Mall of America party people: Cantina Laredo’s Cinco de Mayo specials include $3 Mexican beers, $5 Cinco ‘Ritas, and $5 Tajin Watermelon ‘Ritas. Live music and prize giveaways begin at 5:30 p.m. Mall of America, Bloomington

Ain't no party like a deck party. Jefe: Urban Hacienda's Cinco de Mayo deck party starts at 2 p.m. with happy hour prices until 6 p.m., street tacos for $3, and live music beginning at 8 p.m. 219 SE Main St., Mpls.

Lago Tacos in Uptown is doing outdoor tent that has $6 street tacos and live music. Liquid deals include $3 Pacifico and Coors Light pints and $5 Lago Margaritas. The event starts at 11 a.m. (we won't rat you out if you call in *sick*). 2901 Lyndale Ave. S, Mpls

Mercado is throwing a patio party for Cinco de Mayo that’s sponsored by Don Julio Tequila. So expect tequila. Lots of tequila. And plenty of deals on cheffy tacos and tortas.

Side note: On Saturday, they’re hosting the party again with Maker's Mark and Derby Bourbon drinks! But still tacos, always tacos. 2904 Lyndale Avenue S., Mpls.

If you're looking for something little different for Cinco de Mayo, listen up. Mystic Lake is hosting the World Taco Eating Championship. Watch the current champ Joey Chestnut and 11 others compete for the crown of the world’s top taco eater. Goals! Afterwards, catch the lucha libre wrestling matches. These events are free, and the night includes drink and food specials. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd NW, Prior Lake

Nico’s, along with its neighbor The Petal Cart, is throwing a two-day outdoor fiesta. Sip on margs and chow down street tacos while listening (dancing) to Latin tunes by DJ CAÑA BRAVA, 3-10 p.m. on Friday and noon-10 p.m. on Saturday. 2516 Hennepin Ave, Mpls.

Celebrating its first-ever Cinco de Mayo, Pajarito is having a backyard bash from 3-9 p.m. with tacos and a combo of a pig and lamb roast (because why not?!). Bad Weather Brewery will be serving beers, including a specialty brew that will be unveiled that night. The evening also includes live music and other fam-friendly entertainment, so bring the kids if you so desire. 605 W 7th St., St Paul

Rojo at the The Shops at West End is shutting down the street to do a big ol' block party. Think happy hour-priced margaritas, music, games, prizes, and more! Shops at West End, St. Louis Park

Pop into either the Midtown Global Market or the Longfellow location for $7 margs all day Friday. And you might as well get Caramelos while you're there. 3300 E Lake St., Mpls.

DANCE PARTY! Yep, Tinto is hosting an outdoor dance party. Ready yourself with Tinto’s all-day specials—$5 drink food and drink deals, and, most importantly, $5 tequila shots! 901 W Lake St., Mpls.

4 Bells is celebrating two things: Cinco de Mayo AND the derby. Come for the handmade tortilla chips/tacos and stay for the 612Brew beer and a bump of tequila (or bourbon if you want to be lame). The Cinco de Derby patio party starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 1610 Harmon Pl., Mpls.