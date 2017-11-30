Best New Restaurants in the Twin Cities 2017

× Expand Photos by Eliesa Johnson Table top at The Lexington

New Year’s Eve, 2016. While we watched the ball drop, chef Lenny Russo watched the last night of service at his celebrated St. Paul restaurant, Heartland. After such a dismal start, where could dining be headed in 2017?

Nowhere good, you’d fear. And it’s true that in the months after, a handful of significant restaurants followed Heartland’s lead. Meanwhile, the restaurant scene roiled with debates over family sick leave, wage ordinances, and whether to tip.

And yet, as we look back, more than 25 notable restaurants opened this year in the Twin Cities. We enjoyed meals that were authentically Japanese and faithfully St. Paul. The latter, as you may have guessed, was the reborn Lexington, the restaurant the city has been waiting (and waiting) for.

After reviewing our dining notes, we selected nine more restaurants—10 in all—that exemplify new influences, new menus, new rooms, and perhaps some promising new business models. Here, you’ll find a small neighborhood bistro, a suburban statement restaurant, a new take on seasonal eating—and a queso fundido that we’d be happy to scoop right into 2018.

× Expand Grand Cafe Egg Cup - Photo by Eliesa Johnson No snooty French attitude at Grand Cafe—just a ceramic duck-footed egg cup.

Grand Cafe

Chef Jamie Malone (a Food and Wine Best New Chef) took over a neighborhood institution, and instead of creating something cutting-edge, she went classic. Her crew graces our tables with French dishes like the rich lyonnaise quenelle, giving it a homey touch by using local pike when they can. The space itself has been softened and warmed with blush tones and modern greenery: It feels alive. Neighbors crowd the worn wooden booths and pass vintage plates between tables—the kitchen’s camaraderie expanding into the dining room. Grand Cafe is the soft weekend landing you can make into a weekly habit.

EAT: Start with the duck-footed egg cup cradling foie gras mousse: an iconic Instagram star that’s also delicious. Follow it with plump and juicy roasted chicken, with under-skin caramelized onion stuffing.

DRINK: Sip one of the house vermouths, served in ornate antique coupes, for a low-proof evening.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: During the warmer months, the restored alleyway patio feels charming and romantic.

3804 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-822-8260, grandcafemn.com

× Expand Dish at Bellecour

Bellecour

This airy, exquisite French restaurant on Lake Minnetonka’s gold coast is the type of spot you go to do all the good things in life. You know, like starting the day with a slice of crêpe cake and a latte, or meeting a girlfriend for a late-night gossip session over Sauternes and foie gras. Or teaching your teenager how good an occasional late-night burger can be when a star chef like Gavin Kaysen works his whole life perfecting French technique, and then flicks off something saucy and insolent called the Dirty French.

EAT: The brunch Oeufs a la Florentine presents a creamy example of how the French can make even breakfast spinach feel sensuous. The rabbit and pork boudin blanc sliders from the bar menu reach the highest pantheon of bar snacks.

DRINK: The wine list by Nicolas Giraud, focusing on traditional and boutique French vineyards, embraces wines that are subtle and stylistically pure.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: For an up-close visit with Kaysen, book the Chef’s Table, which sits in the middle of the action and seats up to six lucky bellies.

739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaurant.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Agnolotti at Bardo Don’t call them ravioli, people: the agnolotti with fresh corn and beets.

Bardo

Chef Remy Pettus has brought new life and charm to a favorite Nordeast dining room. His reinvigoration of the former Rachel’s/Bobino spot includes a spiffy redo of the interior, restoring its warmth and allure. His beautifully wrought plates let the seasonal ingredients shine, from sweet corn (on agnolotti) in the summer to Brussels sprouts (nestled with a game hen torchon) in the fall. This dinner service is not only finely tuned, but satisfying. Translation: You won’t have to make a run through the drive-through on the way home.

EAT: Most of the main plates, from a crisp seared scallop to textbook gnocchi, come in both half- and full-portion sizes, allowing you to create a night of grazing or a more formal, full-course experience.

DRINK: Cocktails from the bar, such as the winking Remy’s Revival (made with Remy Martin VSOP) reflect the craft of veteran mixologists, and change with the season.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: Try the gorgeous lamb burger with cloth-bound cheddar on the late-night happy-hour bar menu, from 10 pm–12 am.

222 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-886-8404, bardompls.com

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Octo Fishbar Three-story tower available in Lowertown.

Octo Fishbar

It’s early, but we can’t deny the new buzz that Octo Fishbar has brought to Lowertown. Within the structure of the Market House Collaborative, Tim McKee’s new seafood house comes across as casual and approachable: You’ll find no jacketed servers here. Bringing new fish dishes forward (hello, smoked swordfish belly), the kitchen keeps it playful. Some diners are going to order peel-and-eat shrimp, with Old Bay on the table; some are going to try the more adventurous blowfish tails and octopus Bolognese.

EAT: Shore lunch sunnies will remind you of that magical first fish meal from childhood. The lobster roll grows up with some Japanese pickles and furikake spice.

DRINK: Wash it all down with cocktails themed to the oceans. Under the “Indian Ocean” heading, look for The Madagascar, which tastes like a tamarind-kicked Bee's Knees—super tart and refreshing.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: You can pick up a steak, a chop, or other seafood items from the in-house fish and meat markets, and the kitchen will cook it for a base price of $12.

289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-202-3415, octostp.com

× Expand 510 Lounge Elegance is back!

510 Lounge and Private Dining

Take it all in: the modern gray walls showcasing contemporary Shelly Mosman art, the lipstick-red toile wallpaper, the overstuffed yellow houndstooth chairs, the candlelit sconces. Yes, you get the best lighting and set design at the 510, which occupies the crown jewel of Twin Cities restaurant spaces. Any chic seat in the house makes you the star of an evening adorned with glasses of Champagne and accomplished plates from chef Don Saunders. The smaller, nosh-y black rice croquettes. The larger (and shareable) flat-iron steak. The wild mushroom tart with black truffle. It’s all luxe.

EAT: Find one of the most sensitively presented and esoterically sourced cheese plates in town (get the Dandelion Addiction from Happy Hollow if they have it). Thankfully, the always-gorgeous Kenwood mussels have migrated from Saunders’s first restaurant.

DRINK: Check out the oyster-friendly list of mineral-matching white wines.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: The nightly action happens at the bar. But the rest of the space can be booked for private dining and events—perhaps even your best birthday dinner.

510 Groveland Ave., Mpls., 612-315-5841, 510mpls.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bar Brigade table top

Bar Brigade

This may be the tiniest kitchen in the metro: It has just enough room for two cooks, 10 burners, a grill, and no fryer. But chef JD Fratzke sees that as an opportunity. His team works hard to turn out rustic, French-inspired plates worthy of the diminutive European bistros that inspired this spot. The ingredients may be fewer, but there’s no skimping on flavor. Fratzke’s culinary exercises in restraint befit the eatery’s cultured Mac-Groveland neighborhood.

EAT: The new lunch menu brings a stunning wild boar and mushroom crêpe. It’s hard to pass up the plump grilled quail at dinner.

DRINK: Rosé can be ordered on tap all year round.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: The kitchen slow-cooks the wild boar bourguignon in a giant pot all day. Order early: When it’s gone, it’s gone.

470 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, barbrigade.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams The Lynhall counter Counter culture: all-day food.

The Lynhall

We may be facing a paradigm shift that will yield more counter-service eating. If those restaurants can all be like The Lynhall? Well, then, shift away. It’s a friendly and brightly lit room, capped with a giant skylight and exposed wood beams. The long communal tables seat laptoppers by day and dining groups by night. People meet for business or for drinks while happily noshing on elevated café fare. Order at the counter or bar and it comes to your table. Though there aren’t servers, plenty of staff whisk around the room, filling water glasses and clearing spaces when needed. This makes The Lynhall a cut above the average counter-service spot.

EAT: Your breakfast conference absolutely calls for a pork belly benny with sweet corn slaw. Otherwise, tuck in for the long haul with a thick and crusty grilled cheese sandwich.

DRINK: The Bittercube-designed batched cocktails come, as usual, by the glass. But if you’ve got a like-minded group, you can order a whole bottle.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: Short on time? Full rotisserie chicken and pork dinners (which include house-baked bread and sides) can be ordered and picked up to go.

2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

× Expand Chef Shigey Chef Shigey

Kado No Mise / Kaisekifurukawa

Slip into Kado No Mise on the ground floor of its North Loop complex, and you experience a bright and minimalist eatery that plies you with balanced and artful dishes of Japanese cuisine. More than just a sushi bar—sunken here to put you at eye level with your chef—the restaurant provides an entry into the wider scope of Tokyo eating. That means beautiful savory egg custards and plush slices of Wagyu beef.

Upstairs, on weekends, the Kaiseki dinners present a more formal invitation to interrupt the craziness of life with a 10-course seasonal tasting meal, based on a traditional tea ceremony. Chef Shigeyuki Furukawa works with steady intentionality: There’s no rushing or chaos in this kitchen. Rather, Kaiseki Furukawa honors the idea that the whole ambiance of the meal contributes to your well-being.

EAT: Lunch at Kado can be quick. Pop in and order plump nigiri sushi to go, or grab a seat and slurp up magical buckwheat matcha noodles.

DRINK: Take in Gori Gori Peku, the Japanese whisky bar upstairs. The celebrated and hard-to-get Japanese bottles make this little room a darkly cool haven for whisky nerds.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: Don’t miss the extensive sake list, with its delightful descriptors, such as “svelte yet powerful . . . super clean, yet fleshy at the same time.”

33 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-1515, kadonomise.com, kaisekifurukawa.com, gorigoripeku.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Tacos at Pajarito Taco time on West Seventh

Pajirito

Best buddies who happen to be fine-dining talents, Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse decided to open a Mexican bar with foodie benefits. The restaurant, in the former Glockenspiel space on West Seventh, feels casual and fine in all the right measures. Queso fundido arrives jacked with green chorizo; chilaquiles (a hangover’s best friend) comes anchored beneath a hunk of high-quality braised beef. And chunky guacamole, redolent with radishes, sets up prettier than a wedding bouquet. You can have your quesadilla, but it will ruin you for all others.

EAT: Smelt tacos brim with fried tiny fish in a Pacifico beer batter: It’s the essence of North Country-gone-ciudad. At brunch, revueltas sprinkles crab into soft scrambled eggs.

DRINK: The habanero cilantro margarita serves up fire and glee in equal parts.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: When in season, the sweet potato—charred in the coals of the wood-fired grill—delivers a monster treat.

605 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-9545, pajaritostp.com

× Expand The Lexington St. Paul to The Lexington: "You complete me."

The Lexington

The perpetual sibling rivalry between Minneapolis and St. Paul may be the Twin Cities’ secret superpower. When one place surges ahead, the other must play catchup. The year 2017 has been one of those times when the older, smaller, slightly more conservative sibling rolled out some significant eateries. (St. Paul’s bigger, brasher twin has been mired in Super Bowl–related construction and the political uncertainties of wage and sick-time ordinances.)

At the front of this wave stands The Lex. Once the locus of clubby old St. Paul, the institution disappeared into an achingly long, multimillion-dollar renovation. The Lexington that reopened in February projects swagger and pizzazz. Old-school dark wood paneling and tufted chairs frame up a real fireplace in the Williamsburg Room. Vested barmen pour razor-sharp martinis without irony in the main bar. All the while, candidates for mayor and governor work the elegant and lush dining rooms.

Co-owners Jack Riebel, Josh Thoma, and Kevin Fitzgerald—native sons of St. Paul—understand what authenticity means in the last city of the East. It means an irresistible steak and a bartender who knows your name, in the exact same room where a bartender knew your granddaddy’s name.

EAT: The cream-sauced Steak Diane is throwback brilliance. The puffs of soufflé potatoes? A magic trick you can eat.

DRINK: The ‘Sconnie Old Fashioned is a grandma drink for the type of grandma who could run a bootlegger’s truck.

HERE COMES A REGULAR: Though it’s closed for the season, the new rooftop patio will be packed this spring with sun-seekers enjoying frozé (frozen rosé slushies) and tiki snacks, like the chef’s mango-habanero wings.

1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com