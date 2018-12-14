How to Be the Boss of the Cookie Exchange

Photography by Caitlin Abrams
Holiday cookies
Time is running out, and who are you kidding? You don’t have the minutes and hours to mix, bake, and decorate trays of cookies! Not without a workshop full of elves in the backyard! Well, good news for the Hollifrazzled. We have those cookie elves all over the metro and they are so pro their icing won’t crack. Check this one off your list, and let the best bakers in town be your cookie makers.
Cookies from Rose Street Patisserie
Star of David and Macarons from Rose Street Patisserie
Elegant holiday cookies must surely be French, and now they also can be found at Rose Street in St. Paul! 2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-259-7921; 171 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, rosestreet.co
Cookie tray from Cossetta
Cookie Tray from Cossetta
The Italian cookie tradition is strong at Cossetta, where the assortment seems to run for miles. 211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-3476, cossettas.com
Ginger cookie from Kowalski's
Gingersnap from Kowalski’s
Kowalski’s is the go-to source for pick-up trays of classic cookies for the teachers or the exchange. 11 locations in the metro, kowalskis.com
Gluten-free cookie from Sift Bakery
Christmas Tree Cookie from Sift Bakery
The gluten-free set won’t miss a thing with cookies from Sift. 4557 Bloomington Ave., Mpls., 612-503-5300, siftglutenfree.com
Gingerbread man from Salty Tart
Gingerbread Man from Salty Tart
Now you can pop into Salty Tart’s Uptown bakery location to grab your sassy gingerbread men. 2940 Harriet Ave., Mpls., 612-874-9206, saltytart.com
Hand decorated cookies from Linda Bakes
Hand-Decorated Cookies from Linda Bakes
Spoon and Stable pastry chef Diane Yang celebrated Hmong New Year with these gorgeously hand-decorated cookies from her friend, custom cookie baker Linda Anderson. lindabakes.com
Beyond Cookies
Sweet Potato Pies
Sweet Potato Pie from Chef Jametta Raspberry
Private chef Jametta Raspberry didn’t grow up with holiday cookies, but there was sweet potato pie around all the time. Now she whips up these little pie bites and people go nuts for them. 651-307-5102, instagram.com/chefraspberry
Mini Challuh from Yum Kitchen
Mini Challah from Yum! Kitchen
Patti Soskin decided this was the year for mini challah to go along with her Hanukkah cookies at Yum! Kitchen and Bakery. 4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000; 6001 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com