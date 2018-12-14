How to Be the Boss of the Cookie Exchange

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Holiday cookies

Time is running out, and who are you kidding? You don’t have the minutes and hours to mix, bake, and decorate trays of cookies! Not without a workshop full of elves in the backyard! Well, good news for the Hollifrazzled. We have those cookie elves all over the metro and they are so pro their icing won’t crack. Check this one off your list, and let the best bakers in town be your cookie makers.

Star of David and Macarons from Rose Street Patisserie

Elegant holiday cookies must surely be French, and now they also can be found at Rose Street in St. Paul! 2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-259-7921; 171 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, rosestreet.co

Cookie Tray from Cossetta

The Italian cookie tradition is strong at Cossetta, where the assortment seems to run for miles. 211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-3476, cossettas.com

Gingersnap from Kowalski’s

Kowalski’s is the go-to source for pick-up trays of classic cookies for the teachers or the exchange. 11 locations in the metro, kowalskis.com

Christmas Tree Cookie from Sift Bakery

The gluten-free set won’t miss a thing with cookies from Sift. 4557 Bloomington Ave., Mpls., 612-503-5300, siftglutenfree.com

Gingerbread Man from Salty Tart

Now you can pop into Salty Tart’s Uptown bakery location to grab your sassy gingerbread men. 2940 Harriet Ave., Mpls., 612-874-9206, saltytart.com

Hand-Decorated Cookies from Linda Bakes

Spoon and Stable pastry chef Diane Yang celebrated Hmong New Year with these gorgeously hand-decorated cookies from her friend, custom cookie baker Linda Anderson. lindabakes.com

Beyond Cookies

Sweet Potato Pie from Chef Jametta Raspberry

Private chef Jametta Raspberry didn’t grow up with holiday cookies, but there was sweet potato pie around all the time. Now she whips up these little pie bites and people go nuts for them. 651-307-5102, instagram.com/chefraspberry

Mini Challah from Yum! Kitchen

Patti Soskin decided this was the year for mini challah to go along with her Hanukkah cookies at Yum! Kitchen and Bakery. 4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000; 6001 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com