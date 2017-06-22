The Best Game Bars in the Twin Cities

There’s nothing new about games in bars. Stray darts, pool cues to the gut, and the occasional flying follow-through of a Golden Tee bro have long been hazards of bar-going. But while the idea of eating Heggie’s Pizza atop a Ms. Pac-Man table console is nothing new, of late a more concerted arcadeification of our bars and restaurants is afoot.

From cotton candy mini-donut boats and outlandish artist-designed mini-golf to hot dogs named after The Golden Girls at a full-on pinball emporium, we explored the fantastical world of local game bars so you would know exactly where to go when you’re in the mood to eat and play.

Lyn-Lake

A true adult arcade with a selection of games so thick it even has an N64.

EAT: Pizza, lots of it.

DRINK: Beer, lots of it.

PLAY: Dig Dug then Galaga then Tron.

Lowertown

A gaming parlor in a hotel lobby with skee-ball and bubble hockey.

EAT: Spicy chicken pizza with Sriracha BBQ sauce, roasted corn, cheese curds, and ranch dressing.

DRINK: Insight Brewing's Hell Chicken pale ale.

PLAY: Bubble hockey is a lost art.

West End

Three bars, a full kitchen, plus karaoke, bowling, bocce, foosball, darts, and more.

EAT: A fried mortadella sammie.

DRINK: The Watermelon Polo punch bowl, spiked with tequila and watermelon shrub, serves eight. When in Rome . . .

PLAY: NBA Jam then Iron Man pinball then bocce.

Hen-Lake

Parasole’s Uptown spot hangs its hat on food and drink with a parlay of gaming.

EAT: Tuna poke tacos and ranch-dusted cheese curds.

DRINK: A build-your-own marg with charred lemon and habanero syrup.

PLAY: Skee and pinball with a dose of rooftop beer-pong for good measure.

Eat Street

Twenty-three pinball machines, a bar, and hot dogs named after Golden Girls.

EAT: The Rose Nylund: a hot dog topped with baked beans and potato salad.

DRINK: The Game Over is made with moonshine.

PLAY: Lord of the Rings FTW.

University Avenue

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Can Can Wonderland food

Two full bars and mini-golf played with a baseball bat (on at least one hole).

EAT: The donut boat, with cotton candy on mini-donuts on sprinkles.

DRINK: A boozy cereal milkshake.

PLAY: Golf then vintage pinball machines like AquaMan.

Kingfield

Kim Bartmann opened the Twin Cities’ first skee club in 2011.

EAT: Pork ramen or the bison burger with blue cheese and garlic.

DRINK: Hamm's IN A CAN.

PLAY: Skee, baby, skee.

Richfield

A gas station...with 15 vintage pinball machines in its lobby!