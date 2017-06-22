The Best Game Bars in the Twin Cities

There’s nothing new about games in bars. Stray darts, pool cues to the gut, and the occasional flying follow-through of a Golden Tee bro have long been hazards of bar-going. But while the idea of eating Heggie’s Pizza atop a Ms. Pac-Man table console is nothing new, of late a more concerted arcadeification of our bars and restaurants is afoot.
From cotton candy mini-donut boats and outlandish artist-designed mini-golf to hot dogs named after The Golden Girls at a full-on pinball emporium, we explored the fantastical world of local game bars so you would know exactly where to go when you’re in the mood to eat and play.
Up-Down Mpls
Lyn-Lake
A true adult arcade with a selection of games so thick it even has an N64.
- EAT: Pizza, lots of it.
- DRINK: Beer, lots of it.
- PLAY: Dig Dug then Galaga then Tron.
Rival House
Lowertown
A gaming parlor in a hotel lobby with skee-ball and bubble hockey.
- EAT: Spicy chicken pizza with Sriracha BBQ sauce, roasted corn, cheese curds, and ranch dressing.
- DRINK: Insight Brewing’s Hell Chicken pale ale.
- PLAY: Bubble hockey is a lost art.
Punch Bowl Social
West End
Three bars, a full kitchen, plus karaoke, bowling, bocce, foosball, darts, and more.
- EAT: A fried mortadella sammie.
- DRINK: The Watermelon Polo punch bowl, spiked with tequila and watermelon shrub, serves eight. When in Rome . . .
- PLAY: NBA Jam then Iron Man pinball then bocce.
Libertine
Hen-Lake
Parasole’s Uptown spot hangs its hat on food and drink with a parlay of gaming.
- EAT: Tuna poke tacos and ranch-dusted cheese curds.
- DRINK: A build-your-own marg with charred lemon and habanero syrup.
- PLAY: Skee and pinball with a dose of rooftop beer-pong for good measure.
Tilt Pinball Bar
Eat Street
Twenty-three pinball machines, a bar, and hot dogs named after Golden Girls.
- EAT: The Rose Nylund: a hot dog topped with baked beans and potato salad.
- DRINK: The Game Over is made with moonshine.
- PLAY: Lord of the Rings FTW.
Can Can Wonderland
University Avenue
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Can Can Wonderland food
Two full bars and mini-golf played with a baseball bat (on at least one hole).
- EAT: The donut boat, with cotton candy on mini-donuts on sprinkles.
- DRINK: A boozy cereal milkshake.
- PLAY: Golf then vintage pinball machines like AquaMan.
Pat’s Tap
Kingfield
Kim Bartmann opened the Twin Cities’ first skee club in 2011.
- EAT: Pork ramen or the bison burger with blue cheese and garlic.
- DRINK: Hamm’s IN A CAN.
- PLAY: Skee, baby, skee.
Bobby & Steve’s
Richfield
A gas station...with 15 vintage pinball machines in its lobby!
- EAT: Tacos and elote from the taco truck (Taqueria Victor Hugo) down the street.
- DRINK: Slushees, duh.
- PLAY: Pinball machines so old they take dimes.