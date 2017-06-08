Best Chops for Pops

Custom Cut Prime Rib-Eye at Kowalski’s

For Dad’s Day Kowalski’s adds bone-in to its always-strong rib-eye arsenal. It also stocks Akaushi Wagyu, but the coolest thing is that, because Kowalski’s still cuts its own meat, if you want a 3-inch-thick custom-cut prime rib-eye for dad, the staff can do it.

kowalskis.com

Tomahawk Cut Bone-In Rib-Eye at St. Paul Meat Shop

Easily the biggest jaw-dropper in local steaks, the Tomahawk-cut bone-in rib-eye at the Mac-Groveland shop is downright Cro-Magnon. Oh, and grab a fewsausages while you’re there.

stpaulmeatshop.com

Dry-Aged Steak at Clancey’s Meats & Fish

Dry-aged beef is a little like modern art—some people just don’t get it. Clancey’s in Linden Hills has some of the deepest and darkest dry-aged beef around. As owner Kristin Tombers says, “[If three people come in], one will say, ‘That’s mine, wrap it now!’ And the next two will say, ‘Is that still OK to eat?’” It’s better than OK, it’s great.

clanceysmeats.com

The $80 Grill Pack at Lowry Hill Meats

One-time Bar La Grassa chef Erik Sather’s shop is known as much for its incredible sausages (try the French Toulouse or the lamb Merguez) as its top cuts. For Father’s Day, it’s offering an $80 grill pack—a two-pound steak, two pounds of sausages, two pounds of ground beef for burgers, and a summer sausage. Or you can join the Lowry Hill Meat Club where $80 a month will keep dad in top grillables (and bacon!) in perpetuity.

lowryhillmeats.com

28-Day Reserve Aged Double-R Ranch Porterhouse at Lunds & Byerlys

All Lunds & Byerlys are not created equal, but the ones with the greatest steak selections are Chanhassen, Eagan, Maple Grove, Ridgedale, and St. Louis Park. There you’ll find American Wagyu boneless rib-eye and sirloin, 28-day Reserve Aged Double-R Ranch porterhouse and T-bone, and Grass Run Farms New York Strips.

lundsandbyerlys.com