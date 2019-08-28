Dara's Picks: Best Beers of the State Fair 2019

× Expand Ballpark Cafe Beers Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

What’s the number one complaint about the 2019 Minnesota State Fair? It’s too hard to drink through! There are simply too many new intriguing, enticing beverages—53 brand-new beers, seltzers, ciders, and so on this year. I am here to help! After three hard days of sampling and sipping at the Great Minnesota Get Together, I’ve got my top 5 must-trys for y’all. They are, in order:

× Expand Michelada

5) Michelada

I realize that the Mexican beer style of the Michelada (beer, salt, lime, juice, spice) is not for everyone, but by golly I love the Bloody Mary of beers to the moon and back, and chef Mark Haugen at the lone remaining outpost of Tejas (it was once a formidable and elegant Minnesota restaurant) has made a gorgeous one. Yes, it’s vampire-beverage red, but it’s nowhere near as spicy as it looks. Tomato juice and a toasted guajillo-dried-chile purée brings liveliness, a bit of heat, and mainly nuanced slightly smoky depths. A palate cleanser for your foot-long corndog, and just a taste-treat.

At Tejas, located at the Garden, at the north wall. $9.

× Expand Giggles Lemon Drop Shandy

4) Lemon Drop Shandy

The traditional combination of beer and sparkling lemonade is big all over Europe. They call it a shandy in Britain, a radler in Germany, a clara in Spain, a panache in France. It’s an ideal drink on a hot day, and unfortunately the State Fair this year is awash with shandy variations with hand-cleanser and Yankee-candle weird off notes. Not so for this light and lively, clean and lovely shandy from Tin Whiskers, I found it clean and fresh, just elegant. It was smart of Lowertown’s Tin Whiskers to base the shandy on their flagship wheat beer, a national award winner, and I would not be surprised if this one gets canned for wider distribution. I think it’s the best Minnesota ready-made shandy I’ve ever had.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

× Expand Ballpark Cafe Beers Left to right (back row to front): Cherry Selzter far left, Able Elderflower back left, Shandlot third from right in middle, Arnie Palmer behind Shandlot in the far back, Mighty Man in front of that, Rosa Fresca back right, Cherry Passion Fruit far right in the middle row, MN Brew together front left, Four Seam Front right.

3) Rosa Fresca

Minneapolis’ own Indeed is busy opening a new tap room in Milwaukee this week, but they’ve sent their love to the fair in the form of a new variation on their finely crafted Mexican Honey Lager. Jazzed up with hibiscus and lime, this Rosa Fresca is exactly what you want in a State Fair beer—it’s novel, it’s delicious, and on the road to novelty it picked up no flaws. Really beautiful to sit with on a hot day.

At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

× Expand Ballpark Cafe Beers Left to right:Top row: Four Seam, MN Brew, Cherry SeltzerMiddle: Mighty Man, Shandlot, Able ElderflowerBottom Row: Cherry Passion Fruit, Rosa Fresca, Arnie Palmer

2) Four Seam Screamer

After tasting enough beers that taste like someone threw a Jolly Rancher in your cup, the soul longs for purity. Surly delivers with this very lively West Coast IPA (that is, not as malty as a Minnesota IPA) that’s golden and has a really nice bitey, hopping finish. It’s not fiercely hoppy like a barking German Shepherd, but it’s yippily hoppy, like a cute ferocious puppy. Anyway, the hype behind this beer is that it was developed from the homebrew recipe of Twins legend Glen Perkins, and if this is how he drinks in his basement, I’m impressed. It’s not easy to do clean and pure at the fair, when the mini-donuts are flying, but when you find something this clean it really stands out.

At Ball Park Café, located outside the Food Building. $5.50 / $9.

× Expand LuLu's Berry Go Round Sour

1) Berry Go Round Sour

I truly believe the Berliner Weisse beers from the Starkeller division of Schell’s Brewing are an American treasure, and some of the best beers in Minnesota. Starkeller star Jace Marti and crew made a special mixed-berry version for this year’s State Fair, with the beer aging for three solid years in cedar tanks on blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. The result is deeply berry colored, but not sweet and fruity, it’s deep and fruity—cedar and tannin, fruit like a solid floor that Champagne builds a delicate house upon, a finish like a crisp fruit forest, if you can imagine such a thing. Simply a stunner, and worth the price of admission to the fair alone.

At LuLu's Public House located at West End Market, west side. $9.