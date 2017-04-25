Worth a Sip: Bellecour's One-of-a-Kind Whiskey

× Expand Robb Jones creating his whiskey at Maker's Mark in Kentucky Robb Jones creating his whiskey at Maker’s Mark in Kentucky.

In the food world, Robb Jones is the full package. He’s a bartender whose crazy palate is able to discern complex undertones that add unique flavors to his drinks. He’s also a cook and a first-rate hospitalitarian. So it makes sense that Gavin Kaysen chose him to run the bar department for Soigné Hospitality, Kaysen’s restaurant group comprising Spoon and Stable and Bellecour.

Recently, Maker’s Mark started a special program at its storied Kentucky distillery where a limited number of bars and restaurants around the country were invited to create their own custom barrel of bourbon. Bellecour was one of them. Jones recently traveled to the distillery to create a signature whiskey that would play in the house old-fashioned at Bellecour and Spoon and Stable.

Why an old-fashioned? “It just softens [the whiskey] a little with a bit of sweetness and bitters to help push the flavors forward,” says Jones of the classic cocktail. “It won’t overwhelm it so you can still taste the spirit.”

The process started with a barrel of fully matured cask-strength Maker’s Mark. Then, a combination of special French oak staves were added to finish the whiskey and impart nuanced flavors. Some were minimally toasted or darkly charred, while others imparted a slight nuttiness or a forthright sweetness. The specific combination of staves was up to Jones to select. He tested and sipped many possible permutations, adding more of one wood and removing another. In the end, Jones landed on a bourbon that struck him as modernly French, and uniquely Bellecour.

“It’s going to have a lot of levels of French oak influence, and there are a few surprising spice elements that you might not expect, but that really round out the flavor,” he says. “It was amazing to be able to hang out at the distillery, in the cave, and just taste iteration after iteration until we landed on the one that seemed perfect.”

Jones’s barrel will rest in the Maker’s Mark cave for about 10 to 12 weeks to let the flavors fully develop. It should land in the Bellecour bar by June, just in time for a lazy summer afternoon sipper made with a modern French-Kentucky bourbon created by a Minnesota palate.