× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Soft egg with boquerones at Bardo A textbook soft egg with boquerones.

The first time I met chef Remy Pettus, it was the morning after his mentor, Homaru Cantu, had suddenly died. It was also the first time he’d done a media interview. Cantu was the acclaimed chef at Chicago’s Michelin-starred Moto and was Pettus’s biggest influence in his career.

This was the spring of 2015, and Pettus had been scooting around the western suburbs for a while, gathering buzz. He had recently been announced as the chef of Eastside, the upscale casual downtown eatery he helped launch for restaurateur Ryan Burnet but then quickly left. Pettus didn’t jump into another kitchen, though. Instead he did some private cheffing gigs and worked on a catering and events company. He was waiting for the right opportunity, and while I kept loose track of him, I began to think of him as another potential talent with a distinguished past and a foggy future.

So when Pettus re-emerged with news of opening his own restaurant, it made total sense that he’d name it Bardo—a Buddhist term for the waiting room between death and rebirth. It made even more sense when you consider the location. The space itself—the former Rachel’s spot in Northeast—seemed to be dormant for half a lifetime. Befriending longtime restaurateur and owner John Rimarcik, Pettus accomplished the impossible: He persuaded him to give up the lease so it might have another chance in the light.

× Expand Cocktails at Bardo Accomplished cocktails.

Many of us most fondly remember this room as Bobino. Shed of its Rachel’s-era kitsch, Bardo restores the original 1920s feel. You can imagine it as the living room in your New York brownstone. A little lounge seating fills the front, banked by a double-sided bar, which flows easily into the modest dining room, leading to the open kitchen. The vibe is elegant but not stuffy. There’s custom shelving for the side stations, plush seating, stylish tablewares. You can tell money was spent.

That same impression can be felt in the service. This is a no-tipping model with an 18 percent service charge added automatically to your bill. It’s a team effort, and though we had one server during table service, we were tended to by many. Across the board, from bar to dining room, the staff came across as friendly and efficient. Addressed with a question, they knew their food and wine.

And what about that food? Since Pettus had stayed out of the limelight, I didn’t know what to expect from the chef in this, his first solo gig. The menu is small, divided into sections titled “Fresh Pasta and Grains,” “Seafood,” and “Pasture and Game.” Each of these categories presents three options; another section, called “Cold,” offers five.

× 1 of 2 Expand Game hen torchon with chanterelle, carrot, sprouts, and golden raisin jus. × 2 of 2 Expand Agnolotti wtih sweet corn, bacon, beet, chevre, herbs, and lemon Prev Next

Yet the menu feels expansive, partly because nearly every plate on the menu comes in both a small and large portion. This option makes it a haven for grazers like me, who like to jump from plate to plate every few bites. And yet, when I return to Bardo, I will choose the larger portion of the game hen torchon, with its irresistibly crispy skin, and eat it all myself. Hinting of late summer with little hits of chanterelle and carrot, this is a tightly executed dish that doesn’t take the bird for granted.

That same feeling came across in the flat iron steak, which lolls on dusky charred eggplant with a kiss of burnt orange.

Pettus’s plates seem elevated without ostentation. Forgive the cliché, but they really do celebrate the season. For instance, an agnolotti dish dotted its goat cheese–stuffed pasta pockets with kernels of sweet corn, crispy bacon bits, and slivers of shaved beet. And the kitchen’s exacting level of execution is always in season: the gnocchi cooked to that perfect balance of lightness and heft, the soft egg on the tartine with boquerones that breaks open to a textbook golden flow.

Nothing on the menu costs more than $28, and the small sizes hover between $12 and $15. The house bread (off the “Sides and Bread” list) runs $5, and it’s worth it. This is an herb-riddled loaf with a compact crumb; if you don’t finish it at the table, take it home for toast the next morning.

Pettus’s sensei, Cantu, shone as a star of the molecular gastronomy movement—the chef who pioneered edible menus (literally!) and carbonated fruit. Pettus puts carbonated grapes on one of his salads, but that’s about as far as molecular whimsy seems to carry him. Bardo is his place, and he stands at the line on his own feet. While a portrait of Cantu stares down at the kitchen from a back wall, there’s no doubt that Pettus is using his kitchen skills and techniques at his debut restaurant to tell his own life story. For Pettus, and for us, Bardo creates a sense of “here” rather than “out there.”